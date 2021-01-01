« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 821836 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 08:49:46 am »
Im not trying to appear too critical of Tielemans because I like the lad and think hes massively talented - hes suit certain teams down to the ground like Spurs or would even be an additional weapon for Man City whod be far more productive than a Grealish.

Hes a definitive luxury player though - bottom 30% of all Prem for pressures and distance covered, doesnt win the ball in the air, bottom half for tackles, only intercepts 1.23 passes per 90. Theres just a body of evidence there that he has no defensive quality in him nor the motivation to deliver that. Hes an 8 that profiles like a 10. His skills lie in final third passes, quick progressions into the final third and excellent shooting and link-up play around the 18 yard box. If you want to compare him to players, hes like a Calhanoglu or a Luis Alberto, who like Tielemans are slow 10s with little defensive output. As for Xhaka, he was never a DM at Monchengladbach so Im not sure why Arsenal tried to make him into one, the guy cant run for a start and was always a pivot with good distribution until he got asked to play deeper, which hes dreadful at. Xhakas pressures and distance covered is bottom 12%, Parteys bottom 5%, because thats not their skill sets, but you need those skill sets to enable a 10 like Tielemans.

Arsenal will be making a mistake signing Tielemans unless theyre going to get a proper box to box midfielder and proper Defensive midfielder to build round him. In Partey, Xhaka and Tielemans you would have one of the least mobile, least effective pressing units with the least ground covered in the league and that would spell danger.

Arsenal have done a fantastic bit of business with Jesus, who I think is underrated and a 20 goal striker in the right system. I can also see the sense in Fabio Vieira in a modular setting where hes used as an impact sub to unlock defences around 60 minutes in, if the pacier wide players have struggled. Tielemans, Raphinha etc are not what Arsenal need. Go and sign Ndidi if you want a midfielder from Leicester.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 08:57:47 am »
Im trying to remember if Xhaka and Arteta played together, I dont think they did, but Xhaka seems to have something on him. We are spending money in areas we need and other areas we already have depth, but that glaring midfield position next to Partey just never gets upgraded. At the moment playing a back 3 is the formation most suited to the players we have. They also seem to have a lot of confidence in Sambi Lokonga becoming that box to box midfielder but he looks way off right now.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:57:47 am
Im trying to remember if Xhaka and Arteta played together, I dont think they did, but Xhaka seems to have something on him. We are spending money in areas we need and other areas we already have depth, but that glaring midfield position next to Partey just never gets upgraded. At the moment playing a back 3 is the formation most suited to the players we have. They also seem to have a lot of confidence in Sambi Lokonga becoming that box to box midfielder but he looks way off right now.
Just done a deep dive into Arsenals midfield, whats going on? Why do none of them press at all or even worse, cover even the average amount of distance for a Prem midfielder? Is it instruction or are the players not executing the game plan, lazy etc?

Xhaka is a glaring problem that all have been able to see for some time now, like you say. The back three looks a good combo and Tierney is clearly very good, Tomiyasu defensively solid. The midfield is the stand out problem. I just find it odd that theyre bidding £40m for Raphinha, a good player they dont need (unless Sakas off) when that gets you someone like Santiago Ascacíbar, Guido Rodriguez or Diadie Sammasekou - all players probably available for £20m or so who would fit a clear need for Arsenal. Maybe theyre looking for that player but its quiet on that front.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 09:06:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:49:46 am
Im not trying to appear too critical of Tielemans because I like the lad and think hes massively talented - hes suit certain teams down to the ground like Spurs or would even be an additional weapon for Man City whod be far more productive than a Grealish.

Hes a definitive luxury player though - bottom 30% of all Prem for pressures and distance covered, doesnt win the ball in the air, bottom half for tackles, only intercepts 1.23 passes per 90. Theres just a body of evidence there that he has no defensive quality in him nor the motivation to deliver that. Hes an 8 that profiles like a 10. His skills lie in final third passes, quick progressions into the final third and excellent shooting and link-up play around the 18 yard box. If you want to compare him to players, hes like a Calhanoglu or a Luis Alberto, who like Tielemans are slow 10s with little defensive output. As for Xhaka, he was never a DM at Monchengladbach so Im not sure why Arsenal tried to make him into one, the guy cant run for a start and was always a pivot with good distribution until he got asked to play deeper, which hes dreadful at. Xhakas pressures and distance covered is bottom 12%, Parteys bottom 5%, because thats not their skill sets, but you need those skill sets to enable a 10 like Tielemans.

Arsenal will be making a mistake signing Tielemans unless theyre going to get a proper box to box midfielder and proper Defensive midfielder to build round him. In Partey, Xhaka and Tielemans you would have one of the least mobile, least effective pressing units with the least ground covered in the league and that would spell danger.

Arsenal have done a fantastic bit of business with Jesus, who I think is underrated and a 20 goal striker in the right system. I can also see the sense in Fabio Vieira in a modular setting where hes used as an impact sub to unlock defences around 60 minutes in, if the pacier wide players have struggled. Tielemans, Raphinha etc are not what Arsenal need. Go and sign Ndidi if you want a midfielder from Leicester.

Xhaka played in a more forward role ahead of Partey last season, and did ok (goal of the season against United), but so often he found himself unmarked , 18 yards out, and he would trip over his own feet. A tielemens would be great there and add another huge goal threat.
The problem was when Partey got injured, Xhaka dropped deep and was dreadful and we lost all balance in midfield. With Partey in the team we got 55 points from 23 games, without him we got 14 points from 15 games. We cant go into next season without defensive midfield help or the season will hinge on Partey's fitness again.
Lisandro Martinez weve also bid for, but hes another defender, though judging by his size and ability on the ball maybe Arteta sees a role in midfield for him.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 09:08:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:04:25 am
Just done a deep dive into Arsenals midfield, whats going on? Why do none of them press at all or even worse, cover even the average amount of distance for a Prem midfielder? Is it instruction or are the players not executing the game plan, lazy etc?

Xhaka is a glaring problem that all have been able to see for some time now, like you say. The back three looks a good combo and Tierney is clearly very good, Tomiyasu defensively solid. The midfield is the stand out problem. I just find it odd that theyre bidding £40m for Raphinha, a good player they dont need (unless Sakas off) when that gets you someone like Santiago Ascacíbar, Guido Rodriguez or Diadie Sammasekou - all players probably available for £20m or so who would fit a clear need for Arsenal. Maybe theyre looking for that player but its quiet on that front.

Yeh the Raphinha one is odd, fair enough if Saka is off but theres been zero noise of that. Otherwise id like us to get the first 11 in order before adding depth, and that midfield is being left behind.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 09:17:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:01 am
Xhaka played in a more forward role ahead of Partey last season, and did ok (goal of the season against United), but so often he found himself unmarked , 18 yards out, and he would trip over his own feet. A tielemens would be great there and add another huge goal threat.
The problem was when Partey got injured, Xhaka dropped deep and was dreadful and we lost all balance in midfield. With Partey in the team we got 55 points from 23 games, without him we got 14 points from 15 games. We cant go into next season without defensive midfield help or the season will hinge on Partey's fitness again.
Lisandro Martinez weve also bid for, but hes another defender, though judging by his size and ability on the ball maybe Arteta sees a role in midfield for him.
Martinez is a cracking runner, passer and tactically flexible so hed be a good DM in the Premier League as long as he had someone with height alongside him, which Partey gives. He cant play CB, hes too small. I watch a lot of Ajax and hes one of my favourite players of theirs, but a PL CB he is not.

The issue with playing Partey as the deeper midfielder is that hes not a specialist DM and lacks the ability to do the things a Fabinho, Kante or Ndidi do for example. If youre playing Partey and Tielemans together in a 3, Martinez needs to be the deepest and Tielemans the most forward, which does remove the Xhaka problem you highlighted but then where do Smith-Rowe and Odegaard play, not to mention also having Vieira. Too many good players for a spot is sometimes a good problem to have, but not when youve got 3 quality 10s but no good 6 and appalling squad depth.

Id like to see Arsenal get 4th because I would enjoy seeing Conte either pull all the plugs from his head or his internal temperature spike to such a high that it burns off all his hair to reveal him as the glorious baldy he always should have been.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 09:27:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:17:37 am
Martinez is a cracking runner, passer and tactically flexible so hed be a good DM in the Premier League as long as he had someone with height alongside him, which Partey gives. He cant play CB, hes too small. I watch a lot of Ajax and hes one of my favourite players of theirs, but a PL CB he is not.

The issue with playing Partey as the deeper midfielder is that hes not a specialist DM and lacks the ability to do the things a Fabinho, Kante or Ndidi do for example. If youre playing Partey and Tielemans together in a 3, Martinez needs to be the deepest and Tielemans the most forward, which does remove the Xhaka problem you highlighted but then where do Smith-Rowe and Odegaard play, not to mention also having Vieira. Too many good players for a spot is sometimes a good problem to have, but not when youve got 3 quality 10s but no good 6 and appalling squad depth.

Id like to see Arsenal get 4th because I would enjoy seeing Conte either pull all the plugs from his head or his internal temperature spike to such a high that it burns off all his hair to reveal him as the glorious baldy he always should have been.

I like what youre saying about Martinez, we have too many centre backs already so was odd seeing us bid for another, a midfield 3 of him Partey and Odegaard would have the right balance then, if thats the plan then I can see why we havent bid for Tielemens.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 09:49:30 am »
We should be getting a cut of this presumably.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61935560
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 09:59:52 am »
I actually think Forest might have got him pretty cheap at £17m. Bundesliga players can be hit and miss these days because nobody can defend but Championship strikers usually cost more. Probably get them about 10 goals I think.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 10:04:12 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 09:49:30 am
We should be getting a cut of this presumably.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61935560
£3.4m apparently. Nice little add on considering we got a reasonable fee initially.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:27:44 am
I like what youre saying about Martinez, we have too many centre backs already so was odd seeing us bid for another, a midfield 3 of him Partey and Odegaard would have the right balance then, if thats the plan then I can see why we havent bid for Tielemens.
One of my favourite Ajax players, he reminds me of Cambiasso a bit in that he defends well, has a good engine, and moves the ball really quickly and sharply. A real key component in Ajaxs build up play and although he only played CB this year, that was more due to a lack of options there and Alvarezs emergence in the midfield. Id like him at Liverpool but hes too good to be a bench option but wouldnt dislodge Fabinho or the CBs. Ben White already does a lot of what Martinez does well from that position, so I can only imagine he must be being looked at as a midfielder.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 10:44:16 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 09:49:30 am
We should be getting a cut of this presumably.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61935560

Be interesting to see how he does, if he rips it up, won't be hard getting him back i shouldn't think, didn't he also qualify for his work permit recently?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
We done well on Awoniyi considering he never kicked a ball here. Think it was 6.5 million last summer to Union Berlin which was well more than they'd ever paid for someone, now an extra couple of million this summer. Can't imagine we paid much more than a few hundred grand for him. The amount of players we turn a profit on is mad.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 09:49:30 am
We should be getting a cut of this presumably.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61935560
Let's place it in our Bellingham fund.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:52 am
I actually think Forest might have got him pretty cheap at £17m. Bundesliga players can be hit and miss these days because nobody can defend but Championship strikers usually cost more. Probably get them about 10 goals I think.

He should easily get double digits if they play through him properly, saw a fair bit of him last season and he is a proper handful that scores all types of goals. I hope he does really well.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm »
According to Melissa Reddy, Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is almost done.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote
Get German Football News
@GGFN_

Borussia Dortmund want a decision on the future of Youssoufa Moukoko (17) with 1-year remaining on his current deal, BVB would look to sell if a contract extension agreement isn't reached. (Ruhr Nachrichten)
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:25:30 pm


Dortmund are rubbish but somebody needs to make him wise up. Would be a bad move to leave Dortmund at 17.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 