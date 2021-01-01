Finally , Jesus is done, been waiting weeks for this to get over the line. Exactly what we need, after playing a season without a striker, I think he ll link up well with Saka Martinelli Odegaard Vieira etc and give us another dimension we didnt have last season.
Have to say Im very pleased with our window, the biggest worry at missing out on cL was the ability to attract players like these and to have the finances to get deals done, in fact weve been one of the busiest teams so far with 4 signings and seemingly working on more.
We still need another midfielder and a left back. Raphinha would be great too but not someone we need.