Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11280 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:13:52 pm
Bit like Drinkwater going to Chelsea.
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11281 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?

Fernandinho I would have thought. Phillips can play Rodri's role against the fodder with no discernible drop in quality which would give Rodri adequate rest time.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11282 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm »
city buying everyone again .. like Chelsea they ruin more careers than succeed  ...oh lets buy 5 of everything and well see whos best ...and the joke is they get away with it .... sorry rant vented
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11283 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm »
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11284 on: Today at 07:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11285 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

If anything, that's kept his price down!  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11286 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:47:35 pm
Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.

I dont rate him but going by the fees being quoted for him it does seem on the low side.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11287 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

They paid £40m for Ake, similar level of ability I'd say.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11288 on: Today at 08:00:44 pm »
Newcastle are close to signing Sven Botman from Lille for 40m (£34.4m) with add-ons.

The Dutch defender was wanted by Newcastles manager, Eddie Howe, in January but a deal could not be completed. It should now happen his summer.

Botman would be Newcastles third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Matt Targett from Aston Villa and Nick Pope from Burnley.

Guardian.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11289 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11290 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:05:10 pm
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.

well of course it is,  not sure whod argue with that! They can spend freely with no worries, and do indeed spend most of it well.  Grealish is the one obvious odd transfer theyve made recently, simply because hes as thick as two short planks, and doesnt seem to have the capacity to learn Guardiolas choreographed robo-football.

Not sure if Phillips will start loads yet, is he taking Gundogans spot? I honestly dont know, I barely watch them, I guess as hes a defensive mid, most will think hes taking Fernandinhos spot in the squad.   But if he doesnt start loads it makes no odds, spending 40-50 mill on backups is something they can and will do. Ake being another one they did recently in that role.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11291 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm »
Is he going to add anything to them trying to win the CL ? Like fuck is he. So is just a waste of time for him and them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11292 on: Today at 09:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:05:10 pm
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11293 on: Today at 09:17:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:13:27 pm
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.

They can make mistakes and it doesnt really matter, we have to get every signing right

Phillips is great at winning the ball back, they have enough who are good on the ball so his role will be defined

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11294 on: Today at 09:18:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:13:27 pm
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.
Thats it, its just one expensive signing after another after another after anotherSpend spend spend. Imagine they actually tried to develop their youth players. Its so fucking boring.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11295 on: Today at 09:19:37 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 08:59:17 pm
Is he going to add anything to them trying to win the CL ? Like fuck is he. So is just a waste of time for him and them.

Well he helps them do it indirectly - they need a Rodri back up
