I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because it’s so lowMy view is that it’s a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think City’s recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings they’ve made in Guardiola’s time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that it’s probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I don’t think Phillips will bomb at all, expect he’ll be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, they’ll just get someone else in, which of course is where City’s real power in the market lies… when they don’t get something quite right they don’t have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.