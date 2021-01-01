I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low
My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies
when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.
well of course it is, not sure whod argue with that! They can spend freely with no worries, and do indeed spend most of it well. Grealish is the one obvious odd transfer theyve made recently, simply because hes as thick as two short planks, and doesnt seem to have the capacity to learn Guardiolas choreographed robo-football.
Not sure if Phillips will start loads yet, is he taking Gundogans spot? I honestly dont know, I barely watch them, I guess as hes a defensive mid, most will think hes taking Fernandinhos spot in the squad. But if he doesnt start loads it makes no odds, spending 40-50 mill on backups is something they can and will do. Ake being another one they did recently in that role.