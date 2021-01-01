Mane, Origi and Minamino leaving with Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho coming in feels good on the whole. Got seriously younger, and while we've lost an elite performer we've probably gained two and potentially even three. Plus Gordon can hopefully contribute at a higher level this season.



Midfield, if Ox stays, is as strong as last year although there will obviously be concerns about whether the older lads can keep to the same level.



No regression in defence either - arguably stronger as Gomez should be able to contribute much more and Konate is now settled. The benefits of Ramsay for Neco will probably be felt longer-term rather than immediately.



So I think the club can convincingly argue that we're as strong, if not stronger, than we were going into last season. I don't think we've quite the depth we had in the second half of the season, but that was skewed by Diaz coming in earlier than planned.



An elite midfielder definitely tips the balance, but doesn't seem like it is happening. Again, I understand where the club is coming from even if I'd have hoped for a different outcome.