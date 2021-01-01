« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 811163 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 08:09:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:56 pm
:lmao at Chelsea

And Inter are paying only 2/3 of his wages :lmao
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 pm »
Cucho Hernández has completed a permanent move away from Watford to join MLS side Columbus Crew.

https://twitter.com/WatfordFC/status/1539246773528473600
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:32:46 pm
Cucho Hernández has completed a permanent move away from Watford to join MLS side Columbus Crew.

https://twitter.com/WatfordFC/status/1539246773528473600
Hell rip it up over there. 100% hell score Martinez numbers in MLS.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm »
Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has joined SaintsFC on a four-year deal from @VfLBochum1848eV

https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC/status/1539293189747744768
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:10:57 pm
Hell rip it up over there. 100% hell score Martinez numbers in MLS.

Still only 23, so I suppose we will see him back in Europe at some point ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,089
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 09:59:12 pm »
Lukaku transfer is an absolute shocker on Chelsea's part

Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:07:07 pm
Sensible signing for the Saudis unfortunately i think,Pope's easily been in the top half of PL starting keepers in recent years imo.

Great pick-up for them
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,748
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11166 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has joined SaintsFC on a four-year deal from @VfLBochum1848eV

https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC/status/1539293189747744768
Souce?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,943
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11167 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm
Souce?

Goddammit! :D

Requested squad number 57 apparently.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,748
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11168 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
Goddammit! :D

Requested squad number 57 apparently.
;D

Recommended by Karl-Heinz Riedle, I hear
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,748
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11169 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm
;D

Recommended by Karl-Heinz Riedle, I hear

A good player by all accounts, a lot of variety to his game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,761
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11170 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
A good player by all accounts, a lot of variety to his game.

Not as good as his younger brother who's apparently mustard.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11171 on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm »
Mane, Origi and Minamino leaving with Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho coming in feels good on the whole. Got seriously younger, and while we've lost an elite performer we've probably gained two and potentially even three. Plus Gordon can hopefully contribute at a higher level this season.

Midfield, if Ox stays, is as strong as last year although there will obviously be concerns about whether the older lads can keep to the same level.

No regression in defence either - arguably stronger as Gomez should be able to contribute much more and Konate is now settled. The benefits of Ramsay for Neco will probably be felt longer-term rather than immediately.

So I think the club can convincingly argue that we're as strong, if not stronger, than we were going into last season. I don't think we've quite the depth we had in the second half of the season, but that was skewed by Diaz coming in earlier than planned.

An elite midfielder definitely tips the balance, but doesn't seem like it is happening. Again, I understand where the club is coming from even if I'd have hoped for a different outcome.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11172 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm »
Arsenal submit offer to Leeds United for Raphinha

https://theathletic.com/news/arsenal-leeds-united-raphinha/Ylw6afhJTEzm/
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,039
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11173 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm »
How much do Leeds want for Raphina? He wasn't great after the New Year iirc.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11174 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Arsenal feel like theyre doing a post-Bale Spurs and just going in for any decent player that other clubs of their level or a bit better are linked to - Fabio Vieira, Raphinha etc.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 01:26:11 am »
I like Pope as a shot saver but think he looks uncomfortable with the ball at his feet which is what Howe typically wants from a goalkeeper. So on that level it seems strange.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 