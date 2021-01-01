« previous next »
West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

Leeds United are expecting an approach from Arsenal to sign Raphinha, with multiple clubs now interested in the Brazil forward.

This to me says bye bye Bukayo.

On the pursuit of Broja for £30m, its a lot of money for one so raw and unproven. He had a purple patch last season but ultimately got 6 goals in 34 matches. Thats poor for a line-leading first choice striker. Ward-Prowse scored more than him. Of course, hell be still only 21 this season, so the room for improvement there is vast, but Im not sure hes got the base material to begin with. Moyes will be looking at him thinking: big, mobile, can tussle with defenders, hell be great.

I personally look at an attacker who has low shot volume, low chance creations, 0 assists across an entire season, poor ball retention, doesnt pass the ball and fails when he tries and has low overall touches. He defends pretty well from the front but his attacking stats and retention are quite simply horrible. Perhaps he does better in a more attacking set up but you need someone far less wasteful and far more decisive if hes going to be the tip of the spear in a counter attacking side.
Would be a great signing for Arsenal but like others have said it surely means Saka is off. Can see him heading to City, unfortunately.
Fucking hell that is a lot of money on a punt like that. I like Broja cos he's game and strong, but he doesn't really score very much. Could be a Southampton thing. Definitely PL quality.
Arsenal won't sell Saka before the World Cup.
I wouldn't mind seeing him in a Liverpool shirt come next summer  ;D
I guess West Ham spread their goals out quite well with their array of attacking midfielders and set piece threats with Soucek, Rice, Dawson and others. They need an alternative to Antonio and obviously favour a big, physical striker to work hard for the rest of the team. Bit of a punt and I know he didnt score many last season but he did at times look the type to be able to ruffle a few centre backs.
That's dirt cheap for Slough's second finest product.
Whos from Slough? Apart from you (commiserations etc etc).
Broja. In Wexham Park born and raised, in the playground is where he spent most of his days.
Maybe not. But he's got a year left on his deal next summer. Great world cup or not his value is reducing either way.
Have you seen England play lately?
Yeah I guess it's more the fee that seems alarming, but I guess you can hardly get anyone out of a secure contract situation for £20m in the PL these days, can you? He'd be a good fit for a Moyes team.
He won't move late in this summer with the World Cup in the horizon. If he was moving this summer the wheels would already be in motion or it'd already be done, because you can only imagine it'd be to us or City.

I'd say he is waiting to see how this season goes, World Cup and all. I wouldn't be surprised if he sees out his Arsenal contract and then have his pick of places to go. Or he might re-sign if they get CL and are going places under Arteta. If they are shite and sack Arteta he might jack it in and move next summer. But I'd be shocked if he's moving this summer.
Was going to say this is mad money (still is to me like) but we sold Brewster for over 20 million while Broja has played a full season at Southampton. Only got 6 goals, thought he'd scored more than that, they are a really poor side for about 70% of every season though. Still think West Ham would be smarter to sign someone a bit older/better though. They've always struggled to find a good striker though.
Well I never. He plays for Albania doesnt he?
Well, until a couple of guys who were up to no good, started making trouble in his neighborhood.
They (Yer United) are supposedly buying some 22 year old forward from the dutch league called Antony for £40m.
That £40m buys you 8 goals in 23 games in the dutch league...
I remember when a certain Luis Suarez nigh on a decade ago was signed for nearly half the price having scored over a goal a game in the Dutch league the previous season.
Nice to see its still the same old Man United.
Antony is potentially a very good player, think that could prove a quality signing.  Only question is his temperament.

Would be a piss boiler for opposition fans too.
Well if he joins United hed be at the best place to make sure he remained level headed and not turn into a stroppy arsehole.
Yeah I'd imagine you've got the posts defending him already typed up!  ;D
I just heard martial is still at utd, thought he had gone? thats got everton written all over it
Yeah was just a loan, he still has two years left.
He cost them £50m, not enough has been made of how much of a big money flop he's been.
scored 2 goals against us dont you know!
50m fee and on 240k per week (62million for 5 season's)

Guts of 112million for/wasted on Martial....Jesus
thats shocking. I wonder if theres a player in there? still only 26, but I guess he was crap on loan and no clubs are after him so that tells you everything
Sevilla had an option on Martial at £23m. That theyve decided not to exercise that tells you all you need to know. Hell rot on the bench or take another loan then move back to France on a free. Probably Marseille or back to Lyon.

Antony is a good player with a high ceiling. Its maybe a bit early for him to move though. Hes in the same boat as Sinisterra, where youd like them to put together at least one elite season in the Eredivisie in order to consider a big fee and a better league. Neres was the bigger talent of the two and his career has been sliding.
We had to write and perform a work-related version of this song at an away day last week, it's still raw and I'm not ready for this.
£50 million down the drain, Tony martial scores again

The irony of their chants :lmao
Newcastle United have agreed a fee in principle for Nick Pope with Burnley, The Athletic understands. [@David_Ornstein]
Sensible signing for the Saudis unfortunately i think,Pope's easily been in the top half of PL starting keepers in recent years imo.
Solid signing for Newcastle. Theyre clearly taking the sign decent top half players and grow at a moderate pace approach rather than Citys attempts to sign known superstars. Theyll jettison 90% of these players within 3 seasons youd imagine.
I'd speak to your HR about this mate.
