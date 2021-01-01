Leeds United are expecting an approach from Arsenal to sign Raphinha, with multiple clubs now interested in the Brazil forward.



This to me says bye bye Bukayo.On the pursuit of Broja for £30m, its a lot of money for one so raw and unproven. He had a purple patch last season but ultimately got 6 goals in 34 matches. Thats poor for a line-leading first choice striker. Ward-Prowse scored more than him. Of course, hell be still only 21 this season, so the room for improvement there is vast, but Im not sure hes got the base material to begin with. Moyes will be looking at him thinking: big, mobile, can tussle with defenders, hell be great.I personally look at an attacker who has low shot volume, low chance creations, 0 assists across an entire season, poor ball retention, doesnt pass the ball and fails when he tries and has low overall touches. He defends pretty well from the front but his attacking stats and retention are quite simply horrible. Perhaps he does better in a more attacking set up but you need someone far less wasteful and far more decisive if hes going to be the tip of the spear in a counter attacking side.