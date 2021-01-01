City seem to be rumoured to be getting rid of a few. Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Bernardo Silva. I know they can replace them with anybody they want but it sounds almost too good to be true from our perspective. The more they need to replace the more different the team looks. With us we're losing a massive player in Mane but that should be it this summer, his replacement in Diaz is already settled and Nunez has potential to be really good you feel. I'll believe all this when I see it. Hoping whoever they replace those with are all Grealish standard, loads of hype but dossers ultimately.