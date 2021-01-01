« previous next »
Not even sure if they are shopping at Aldi because I doubt few other PL clubs would be after him. Also shouldn't their priority be replacing the two forwards (Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin) who are  likely to leave?
They're not average by their standards.
I'll be surprised if they arent one of the favorites to go down. With the Leeds/Burnley lawsuit looming, owner looking to sell and the mountain of debt, its hard to see where they find the money/players to see them safe again.
Not shocked. Loves a good snide tackle so hell be a club legend by October. Bonus points if he injures one of der redshite.
Nothing about the players they're linked too makes me think they'll do any better next season. If a couple out of Forest, Fulham or Bournemouth can come up and do what Brentford have done they're going down IMO.
Di Marzio saying Sterling is on his way to Chelsea for £35m.
Great signing for Chelsea that.
City seem to be rumoured to be getting rid of a few. Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Bernardo Silva. I know they can replace them with anybody they want but it sounds almost too good to be true from our perspective. The more they need to replace the more different the team looks. With us we're losing a massive player in Mane but that should be it this summer, his replacement in Diaz is already settled and Nunez has potential to be really good you feel. I'll believe all this when I see it. Hoping whoever they replace those with are all Grealish standard, loads of hype but dossers ultimately.
