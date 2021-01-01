« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 800292 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,712
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11000 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:23:49 am
It is the money they earn, so I have no problem with that. After all, they are the 3rd biggest club in England ...

They've been making huge losses.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,269
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11001 on: Today at 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:24 am
Is it? I'm sure one of the Arsenal fans on here last season was saying the Krankies are putting money into the club.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:00:14 am
They've been making huge losses.

They paid for their own stadium. They are perfectly entitled to get some of that money back from their owner ...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11002 on: Today at 10:21:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:04 am
They paid for their own stadium. They are perfectly entitled to get some of that money back from their owner ...

 ;D So not what they earn like you said then.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,269
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 10:37:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:21:33 am
;D So not what they earn like you said then.

Well, they did earn that money for their owner. Now, their owner is putting some of that money back into the club. Perfectly honest, and I have no problem with that ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,870
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 10:56:21 am »
Kroenke wasnt even involved with Arsenal when they paid for their new stadium, was he?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,493
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:23:49 am
It is the money they earn, so I have no problem with that. After all, they are the 3rd biggest club in England ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:04 am
They paid for their own stadium. They are perfectly entitled to get some of that money back from their owner ...

So it's not the money they earn?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but they took an external loan out to pay for their stadium and then had to make repayments which limited their transfer spending under Wenger for a while. None of that seems to relate to what you've said, unless I've misunderstood? The Kroenkes weren't at the club at the time all this happened either so I think it's kind of irrelevant what happened in the early 00's.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,269
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 11:02:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:21 am
Kroenke wasnt even involved with Arsenal when they paid for their new stadium, was he?

He became the owner in 2011. The stadium would be fully paid off by 2031 ...
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 11:04:14 am »
The new stadium isn't paid off. It has a mortgage on it. In fact, Kronke paid off that mortgage, so I assume we just pay him the money but at more favourable rates with less interest.

He has put his own money in last season, and I imagine he'll have to do the same this summer. We'll look to recoup some sales of course, guys like Guendouzi, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Torriera, Leno will hopefully bring £40M-£50M in sales. I'm just not sure who will even come in for Pepe, seen no real links.

We've also managed keep a good handle on the wage bill so I think that gives us some wiggle room as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 