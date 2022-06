Martinez is ace and can play as a deep lying midfielder. Too small to be a competitive CB in the Premier League though, teams would isolate him aerially and just bombard them. He's played mainly in a 4, in fact never in a three but has always been in a side that constantly has the ball. Just doesn't seem like he'd be the best signing given what they need - he is in the bottom 23% for winning and challenging for aerial balls in Europe, imagine the Utd fan's reactions when he gets bullied and jumped on for two headers by Ashley fucking Barnes next season.



One of those players you can simultaneously appreciate but know isn't the right profile. As a Masch-lite style ball winner and recycler in midfield, perhaps. Great tackler, decent presser, great passer. Centre Half? No. Too small, too used to playing a system that protects him from facing what he's poor at. He's also spent the last three months out injured and isn't expected to be fit until the new season, which doesn't help, having time at a new club be rehab time.



Edson Alvarez is the Ajax player they should be all over as a DM, a lightbulb moment. Can do all the nasty stuff but can play too.



I wrote this about Lisandro Martinez a while back when Utd were first linked and it’s probably true for Arsenal too -He’s just simply not going to cut it as a centre half in the Premier League. Ajax are set up to get the taller Alvarez and Gravenberch to drop and deal with any aerial stuff (which is rarer in the Dutch League anyway) and his aerials were still awful. Could be an excellent holding midfielder though if that’s how they choose to use him. Again he'd need someone bigger alongside him, which I guess Partey is.I’d be interested to see him transition from a side who uses him as a deep play builder and tidier of play rather than a destroyer type, which he isn’t really. He’s used to being in a side that averages 71% possession domestically and Arsenal average 50.2% possession - a clear drop and a lot more off the ball work for him to get through.Really like so much about his game but I’m just not sure he suits. He’d be a much better option than Kalvin Phillips for City, who have the ball more than other sides and can use his excellent passing better from deep positions.