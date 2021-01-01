Vieira and Jesus (if they get latter) would be very good business for Arsenal.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Arsenal spend huge amounts of money but it's never questioned.
We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so. The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.
Being a bit paranoid there. Everyone questions Man City and Newcastle mate. We've reached 3 Champions League finals in 5 years and have generated huge amounts through prize money, sponsorships and player sales. And Man Utd are a comedy.Although to be fair £30m isn't a huge amount these days. You spent a lot last summer though.
Another highly priced full back for the Bald Fraud then, he's a genius.
Even if it's wrong it doesn't really get at the critique of why Arsenal is targeting players and how their tactics are so odd. Maybe his end product is good but he'd just be another player out there that seemingly will do nothing to stop the opposing team from doing whatever they want with the ball as well.Comical.
We spent 150m. Chelsea spend that on 2 players. We were in CL for 20 years running and only bought with what we sold.
You get questioned because you've been shite since Wenger left.
Did you not see the uproar when we signed Nunez. Articles from what Klopp said about Pogba fee. Journalists and rivals losing their minds.
Thats just jealousy, theres no reason to be jealous of us.
Agreed. Think they still need a CM and better options than Tavares and Cedric at full-back but they've put a good young team together.
Ive got a feeling that Jesus rocks up somewhere other than Arsenal. He can certainly do better than them at present. I guess if hes settled in England and wants some form of European football and massive wages, Arsenal fits the bill. Still think better sides might be interested at some point though.
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1537463378796548097?t=UPCc5rWMpA9d_7ck8DDAMA&s=19
Selling Marcel Sabitzer this summer is conceivable if Bayern sign another midfielder after Gravenberch. The club would be willing to negotiate a sale for around 15m - the same fee they paid for the Austrian last year [@SPORT1]
