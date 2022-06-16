Crosby Nick never fails.
Looks like Reggiana got the short stick of that considering what Juve got Zidane for at the same time
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomanoExcl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. 🚨🇪🇸 #MCFCCucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress.How much this time for the annual full back signing? 50m?
Pep Guardiola must be punished for having a massive hard-on for signing expensive fullbacks.
