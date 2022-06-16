« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:36 am


Looks like Reggiana got the short stick of that considering what Juve got Zidane for at the same time ;D
Im sure we paid enough for Paddy Berger to get in that list. We should have anyway, his hair was worth £3m alone.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:20:08 am
Looks like Reggiana got the short stick of that considering what Juve got Zidane for at the same time ;D

To be honest, I can't remember Valencia playing for Reggiana, but I do remember him being pretty good at Bayern Munich. Strong strikers were a hot commodity at the time, and he was part of that famous Colombia team at the 1994 World Cup ...
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. 🚨🇪🇸 #MCFC

Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress.

How much this time for the annual full back signing? 50m?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:00 am
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. 🚨🇪🇸 #MCFC

Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress.

How much this time for the annual full back signing? 50m?

Cucurella is a good fullback for Guardiola's setup, but nothing to be really worried about. Product of La Masia, and he used to play a bit further forward during his youth days ...
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:00 am
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. 🚨🇪🇸 #MCFC

Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress.

How much this time for the annual full back signing? 50m?

Pep Guardiola must be punished for having a massive hard-on for signing expensive fullbacks.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:07 am
Pep Guardiola must be punished for having a massive hard-on for signing expensive fullbacks.

I can type in, say, 'Pep... full back fetish'. It takes a little while. There. Thee million, two hundred thousand, two hundred and thirty matches. Just click on one, at random. Aaaagh, there. 'Guardiola interested in signing James Justin'.
