it was a classic Bayern ‘spoiler’ signing, take him away from the team he flourished at, and away from other teams who could have benefitted from him signing and where he would have been a key cog, just to sit rotting on their bench for much of the season.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp