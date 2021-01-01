« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 785361 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm »
Manchester City are on the verge of signing Le Havre's 19-year-old centre-back Isaak Touré. [@lequipe]

https://youtu.be/9e5ClXfYC2c

The fucker is 6'9" :lmao
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:59:25 pm
Osimhen for £51m?

Napoli have paid £68m total (£53m initial fee, add ons of £15m since achieved) to sign him. Hes played well there, so Im not sure Arsenal are understanding how this transfer game works, if they have indeed submitted that bid.

Maybe theyre looking at his injury record and thinking hes missed loads of games the past two seasons we can get him cheaply. When you dive into it however, short of a recurring shoulder issue he had at Wolfsburg that surgery corrected after his move to Napoli, he hasnt a bad record in terms of being injury prone. In the last two years, the significant gaps hes missed are because of covid, a concussion sustained in a game and a fractured cheekbone again sustained from an impact in a game. Thats not injury prone, thats unlucky.

Napoli dont need the money enough to sell at a low offer and hes got a 0.70 per 90 scoring record and hit double digits in both seasons hes been there. Hes massively important to Napoli. 16 G+A at 23 in less than 2,000 minutes suggests hell probably post elite numbers next season.

I have some reservations but still think that hes in that class of forward that you have to pay upwards of £60m for. Its not his fault that Napoli paid so much for him to begin with but it does limit his chances of leaving. I doubt theyll sell short of a £80m+ offer.

Your all assuming that the story isn't nonsense.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:49:33 pm
Agent fees are never included when transfers are reported, there'll be no mention of the fee we're paying to Darwin's agent, only his initial and potentially eventual transfer fee.

Haaland doesnt have an actual transfer fee though, but instead a release clause + associated fees. If theyre going to declare the release clause, they should declare the other costs. Particularly as theyre actually the bulk of the cost rather than the usual, say, 10%.
Online spider-neil

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm »
Anyone who thinks we are paying more for Nunez than City is paying for Haaland has had the wool pulled over their eyes.
Online JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:28:16 pm
Haaland doesnt have an actual transfer fee though, but instead a release clause + associated fees. If theyre going to declare the release clause, they should declare the other costs. Particularly as theyre actually the bulk of the cost rather than the usual, say, 10%.
All in he is costing them more than £100m upfront, plus obscene wages of £375k per week minimum although I wouldnt be surprised if its more than double that. Thats before the Abu Dhabi consultancy roles too , its disgraceful that only the release clause is being reported.
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 07:55:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm
Manchester City are on the verge of signing Le Havre's 19-year-old centre-back Isaak Touré. [@lequipe]

https://youtu.be/9e5ClXfYC2c

The fucker is 6'9" :lmao
He going to on loan to Troyes for the next 2 years or something before pep plays him at striker at the end of game?
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm
All in he is costing them more than £100m upfront, plus obscene wages of £375k per week minimum although I wouldnt be surprised if its more than double that. Thats before the Abu Dhabi consultancy roles too , its disgraceful that only the release clause is being reported.

Yeah, I wonder how many Haalands now have consultancy roles, scholarships (for young ones), new houses, and trust funds.
Offline drmick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm
Wow. Thats more than ten times my weekly wage.

Your weekly wage is just under £17,000?!!? Did you type that yourself or have one of the staff do it?
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm
Your weekly wage is just under £17,000?!!? Did you type that yourself or have one of the staff do it?

My wage could be £10 a week - its still more than ten times less.   ;)


(Just providing an example of how subtle use of numbers can create a narrative without being false. £175k is ten times £17.5K, but as I said more than, I could be talking about any number from £0.01 to £17.49K. This is how Abu Dhabi are using numbers. The stories were Haaland being on £500k+, and from that most were assuming he was offered £500K when in fact he could have been offered £1m per week and the £500K+ would still be true)
Offline TAA66

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:04:57 pm
Wonder if Pique'll have signed a non-disclosure agreement? i.e will he keep Mum?
:D

Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm
Yeah, I wonder how many Haalands now have consultancy roles, scholarships (for young ones), new houses, and trust funds.

Wonder if he works out for them then wants to activate the alleged clause to leave to say Madrid in a couple of years if they'll give him a £3m/week salary and a £100m signing bonus+make him a semi DoF like Mbappe.

These sportswashers seem kind of like the Mafia,once you're in you're in.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Wonder if he works out for them then wants to activate the alleged clause to leave to say Madrid in a couple of years if they'll give him a £3m/week salary and a £100m signing bonus+make him a semi DoF like Mbappe.

These sportswashers seem kind of like the Mafia,once you're in you're in.

Great analogy. Once they have you tied up in complex financial plans, with your family involved too, they can make it extremely difficult and complicated to leave.
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm
Great analogy. Once they have you tied up in complex financial plans, with your family involved too, they can make it extremely difficult and complicated to leave.

Yeah exactly,another example of those strings would be Guardiola's brother owning equal stakes in Girona with City Group.

If you're seen as valuable to them they'll shower you and your family with money and the ties form binding them.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote
Barcelona will try to negotiate a salary reduction with Frenkie De Jong this summer if they cannot agree a deal to sell him to Manchester United. [@MundoDeportivo]

They are trying really hard to push him out ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 09:06:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:55:20 pm
He going to on loan to Troyes for the next 2 years or something before pep plays him at striker at the end of game?

Haha. If he's lucky.

That highlights reel was amazing. There was like one well timed and executed sliding tackled out of about ten attempts. One good diagonal long ball, and one bad one. Some aimless dribbling with poor technique. And some headers.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
Bayern Munich will allow Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona for a fee of around 50m. The German club want the entire fee to be paid in one. [Catalunya Radio]
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
Bayern Munich will allow Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona for a fee of around 50m. The German club want the entire fee to be paid in one. [Catalunya Radio]
That's £43 million. If they succeed, we should demand all of that for Mane (installments is fine)
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10737 on: Today at 05:51:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
Bayern Munich will allow Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona for a fee of around 50m. The German club want the entire fee to be paid in one. [Catalunya Radio]

Barce are a shit show at the moment. Are they going to have to wait till they've shoved De Jong out the door first?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10738 on: Today at 06:05:16 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
That's £43 million. If they succeed, we should demand all of that for Mane (installments is fine)

Sounds perfect to me.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10739 on: Today at 08:58:00 am »
Spurs getting Bissouma for 25m.

Would have been a good deal for us but he has of the field issues which rule it out for us
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 08:59:07 am »
They're doing some good business this Summer. Sensible moves by all accounts.
