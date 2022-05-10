Atletico reportedly submitted a lowball bid for Carlos Soler. Barcelona linked but cant afford unless De Jong leaves.



Weve been vaguely linked before. Hes an interesting player with excellent progressives but very little in his defensive numbers to understand why we would be interested. I can imagine if we were to go for him, its because we looked at Barella and he proved too expensive. Barella essentially has the same strengths in his numbers, just better.



Man Utd and Arsenal reportedly in for Neves. A decent local source says Wolves want £50m for him. Wolves would like to buy Minamino and Sportings Joao Palhinha if they were to sell Neves.







