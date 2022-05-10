« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Is there a thread about managers somewhere?

Dunno where to put this ...

Poch out at PSG.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Is there a thread about managers somewhere?

Dunno where to put this ...

Poch out at PSG.

Manager news tends to go in the thread of the team they are/where on! In this case, Ligue 1 thread, but it works here too I am sure! All good!




SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Manager news tends to go in the thread of the team they are/where on! In this case, Ligue 1 thread, but it works here too I am sure! All good!
Thanks, appreciate it.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10683 on: Today at 01:17:13 am
Mohamed-Ali Cho seemingly off to Real Sociedad, surprised that there were no English clubs in for him given the potential to be home-gown. Can see him coming to England for a big fee in 2-3 years.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10684 on: Today at 08:05:30 am
Atletico reportedly submitted a lowball bid for Carlos Soler. Barcelona linked but cant afford unless De Jong leaves.

Weve been vaguely linked before. Hes an interesting player with excellent progressives but very little in his defensive numbers to understand why we would be interested. I can imagine if we were to go for him, its because we looked at Barella and he proved too expensive. Barella essentially has the same strengths in his numbers, just better.

Man Utd and Arsenal reportedly in for Neves. A decent local source says Wolves want £50m for him. Wolves would like to buy Minamino and Sportings Joao Palhinha if they were to sell Neves.



Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10685 on: Today at 08:17:40 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:05:30 am
Atletico reportedly submitted a lowball bid for Carlos Soler. Barcelona linked but cant afford unless De Jong leaves.

Weve been vaguely linked before. Hes an interesting player with excellent progressives but very little in his defensive numbers to understand why we would be interested. I can imagine if we were to go for him, its because we looked at Barella and he proved too expensive. Barella essentially has the same strengths in his numbers, just better.

Man Utd and Arsenal reportedly in for Neves. A decent local source says Wolves want £50m for him. Wolves would like to buy Minamino and Sportings Joao Palhinha if they were to sell Neves.

Apropos of nothing, but I went to Valencia and ended up buying a Soler shirt, so a big move for him would help me shift it for a profit or if he comes here even better :D
JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10686 on: Today at 10:05:20 am
So Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC have confirmed Haaland now. No more anti human rights abuse t shirts for him then.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10687 on: Today at 11:39:47 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:05:20 am
So Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC have confirmed Haaland now. No more anti human rights abuse t shirts for him then.

Think he'll wear them anyway,as did Gundogan.It's baffling but it is what it is now.
DonkeyWan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10688 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:05:20 am
So Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC have confirmed Haaland now. No more anti human rights abuse t shirts for him then.
The figures do not stack up at all, apparently he is only costing 60m, when there was all tis talk about his dad asking for 120m
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10689 on: Today at 02:24:30 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:22:54 pm
The figures do not stack up at all, apparently he is only costing 60m, when there was all tis talk about his dad asking for 120m

Are you being serious?
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10690 on: Today at 02:32:08 pm
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10691 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:32:08 pm
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]

yeah - they aren't getting him for anything less than 75m. If that.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10692 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:24:30 pm
Are you being serious?

The actual numbers are 50 million for Raiola's agency, and 30 million for Haaland's dad. That is what the press have reported ...

https://www.marca.com/en/football/manchester-city/2022/05/10/627a18b9268e3e1c678b457c.html
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10693 on: Today at 03:20:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:32:08 pm
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]

He's looked really good every time I've seen him, but then you look at his numbers and wonder where the rest of the goals are.

Didn't Napoli pay around that much to get him in the first place? Whilst he hasn't pulled up any trees his value hasn't gone down.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10694 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm
Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year contract on around £175,000-a-week with Barcelona, worth £27m in total. [@MundoDeportivo]
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10695 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:32:08 pm
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]

Can see them baulking at what Napoli want,going for DCL after they've sold Richy La and be told no,to admiring Isak and Abraham for a while then finally late going for Jesus again and paying the asking price.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10696 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:30:24 pm
Can see them baulking at what Napoli want,going for DCL after they've sold Richy La and be told no,to admiring Isak and Abraham for a while then finally late going for Jesus again and paying the asking price.Lacazette for £40 million from Lyon after he scores in their first game of the season
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10697 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:21:12 pm
Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year contract on around £175,000-a-week with Barcelona, worth £27m in total. [@MundoDeportivo]

No way.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10698 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm
Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10699 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:32:08 pm
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]

That's less than they paid for him. :lmao If they want him they'll have to pay closer to the Nunez fee, and probably more. Napoli have CL football as well. I'm sure he'll get a nice pay raise, though.

Clubs know Arsenal have wasted a king's ransom in the past too - £72m for Nicolas Pepe three years ago being one example.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10700 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm
Manchester City turn attention to Kalvin Phillips after completing £51m move for Erling Haaland and will push to secure the deal before they head off to America on their pre-season tour. [@CharDuncker]
Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10701 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:52:15 pm
Manchester City turn attention to Kalvin Phillips after completing £51m move for Erling Haaland and will push to secure the deal before they head off to America on their pre-season tour. [@CharDuncker]

Another useful English recruit for the sportswash. He won't get a game.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10702 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:39:06 pm
No way.

Why not? If the reported wages are £175,000 per week after taxes, it makes sense ...
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10703 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm
£51m... completely ignoring the other fees which are fixed and payable now. Whereas our Nunez fee is reported with potential bonuses (paid down the road if hes a success). Yet they think the media prefer Liverpool.

Maybe all their moaning about preference being given to Liverpool has worked...
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10704 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:53:43 pm
Why not? If the reported wages are £175,000 per week after taxes, it makes sense ...

Oh after tax. Didnt know that was the case.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10705 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm
Wow. Thats more than ten times my weekly wage.
