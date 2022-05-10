« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Is there a thread about managers somewhere?

Dunno where to put this ...

Poch out at PSG.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Manager news tends to go in the thread of the team they are/where on! In this case, Ligue 1 thread, but it works here too I am sure! All good!




Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Thanks, appreciate it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Mohamed-Ali Cho seemingly off to Real Sociedad, surprised that there were no English clubs in for him given the potential to be home-gown. Can see him coming to England for a big fee in 2-3 years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Atletico reportedly submitted a lowball bid for Carlos Soler. Barcelona linked but cant afford unless De Jong leaves.

Weve been vaguely linked before. Hes an interesting player with excellent progressives but very little in his defensive numbers to understand why we would be interested. I can imagine if we were to go for him, its because we looked at Barella and he proved too expensive. Barella essentially has the same strengths in his numbers, just better.

Man Utd and Arsenal reportedly in for Neves. A decent local source says Wolves want £50m for him. Wolves would like to buy Minamino and Sportings Joao Palhinha if they were to sell Neves.



Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Apropos of nothing, but I went to Valencia and ended up buying a Soler shirt, so a big move for him would help me shift it for a profit or if he comes here even better :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
So Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC have confirmed Haaland now. No more anti human rights abuse t shirts for him then.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Think he'll wear them anyway,as did Gundogan.It's baffling but it is what it is now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The figures do not stack up at all, apparently he is only costing 60m, when there was all tis talk about his dad asking for 120m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Are you being serious?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Arsenal have seen an opening bid of £51.2M rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers. [@mattinodinapoli]
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
yeah - they aren't getting him for anything less than 75m. If that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The actual numbers are 50 million for Raiola's agency, and 30 million for Haaland's dad. That is what the press has reported ...

https://amp.marca.com/en/football/manchester-city/2022/05/10/627a18b9268e3e1c678b457c.html
