Atletico reportedly submitted a lowball bid for Carlos Soler. Barcelona linked but cant afford unless De Jong leaves.
Weve been vaguely linked before. Hes an interesting player with excellent progressives but very little in his defensive numbers to understand why we would be interested. I can imagine if we were to go for him, its because we looked at Barella and he proved too expensive. Barella essentially has the same strengths in his numbers, just better.
Man Utd and Arsenal reportedly in for Neves. A decent local source says Wolves want £50m for him. Wolves would like to buy Minamino and Sportings Joao Palhinha if they were to sell Neves.