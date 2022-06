Hoped that little shit fucked out of the league. He's an embarrassment



Will be hilarious when he fucks Everton off though given how much their fans thinks he loves them. Hopefully the Club digs in a little because I guarantee he's the type who will go on strike to get his move.The talk is of £50 million, which after they pay Watford a sell-on will work out at roughly £5 million profit on a player who's been their best player for 3 seasons. Not saying he's worth more, but Everton fans had convinced themselves they'd be getting £80 million plus for him.