Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on June  9, 2022, 01:56:13 pm
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him

Don't do that mate - we might not like Man Utd but that term is reserved for a much more despicable institution.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:56:47 pm
I still really like the idea of signing someone who can play advanced in the midfield three and cover on the RW, and think Raphinha Saka would be ideal for that.

Fixed
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 01:16:12 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm
Where's Saka off to.

City alledgedly
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm »
Tottenham getting Djed Spence by the sounds of it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Tottenham getting Djed Spence by the sounds of it.

Only saw him play a couple games, but he looks a talent. Big jump up to prem level of cousre, 20 mill is a fair chunk of change, but could be a good signing suited to Conte.

Do Boro have some amazing right backs or something, how come he was on loan at a better team?  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Tottenham getting Djed Spence by the sounds of it.

Good signing that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:43:02 pm
Good signing that.

Good signing, but I don't think he is much of an improvement over Emerson Royal or Doherty. Should do well in Conte's 3-4-3, but nothing to be worried about ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
Only saw him play a couple games, but he looks a talent. Big jump up to prem level of cousre, 20 mill is a fair chunk of change, but could be a good signing suited to Conte.

Do Boro have some amazing right backs or something, how come he was on loan at a better team?  ;D

Warnock apparently wasn't a fan, they ended up with a similar player at RWB who had a really good season so it's worked out for them.

I really like Spence, think he'll do well in the PL and looks a good fit with Spurs' system.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 01:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
Only saw him play a couple games, but he looks a talent. Big jump up to prem level of cousre, 20 mill is a fair chunk of change, but could be a good signing suited to Conte.

Do Boro have some amazing right backs or something, how come he was on loan at a better team?  ;D
They have Isaiah Jones at Boro who is highly rated, though he's played more as a winger/wing back since he's come through rather than a full back.

Apparently Warnock, their manager at the time, had an issue with Spence's attitude and focus but rated his ability, so agreed to a loan in the hope it improved his attitude. Fulham released him in 2018 citing that they didn't think he 'had the tools to develop in a professional football environment.'

Wilder then elected not to bring him back on the basis of that report even though he'd been great early doors at Forest, but did say recently that had he started the season as Manager he would've kept him. Interesting that Warnock said of Spence 'he'll either go to the top of the league or non-league.'

£20m is certainly a lot for a player who's had one good season at Championship level but he's very young still and certainly shows promise. Could be a good signing but you feel maybe a stepping stone move in between to a Brentford or Leeds etc might have been better for his development.

Saka going to City would be horrible and further evidence that the League is fucked when they can spend £100m on an underwhelming Grealish one year then come back to drop big money on Haaland and another young English player the year after, If true, Sterling is likely off.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10569 on: Yesterday at 01:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm
Warnock apparently wasn't a fan, they ended up with a similar player at RWB who had a really good season so it's worked out for them.

I really like Spence, think he'll do well in the PL and looks a good fit with Spurs' system.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:49:17 pm
They have Isaiah Jones at Boro who is highly rated, though he's played more as a winger/wing back since he's come through rather than a full back.

Apparently Warnock, their manager at the time, had an issue with Spence's attitude and focus but rated his ability, so agreed to a loan in the hope it improved his attitude. Fulham released him in 2018 citing that they didn't think he 'had the tools to develop in a professional football environment.'

Wilder then elected not to bring him back on the basis of that report even though he'd been great early doors at Forest, but did say recently that had he started the season as Manager he would've kept him. Interesting that Warnock said of Spence 'he'll either go to the top of the league or non-league.'

£20m is certainly a lot for a player who's had one good season at Championship level but he's very young still and certainly shows promise. Could be a good signing but you feel maybe a stepping stone move in between to a Brentford or Leeds etc might have been better for his development.

Saka going to City would be horrible and further evidence that the League is fucked when they can spend £100m on an underwhelming Grealish one year then come back to drop big money on Haaland and another young English player the year after, If true, Sterling is likely off.

thanks you for the explanations! A loan that worked out very well. Presume Forest would have loved to sign him too, but hard to compete when a team can come in with a big bid like that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10570 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Good signing, but I don't think he is much of an improvement over Emerson Royal or Doherty. Should do well in Conte's 3-4-3, but nothing to be worried about ...

I think Steve Finnan, now, would be an improvement on Emerson Royal
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10571 on: Yesterday at 02:15:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Good signing, but I don't think he is much of an improvement over Emerson Royal or Doherty. Should do well in Conte's 3-4-3, but nothing to be worried about ...
He'll never be Royal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10572 on: Yesterday at 02:17:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
I think Steve Finnan, now, would be an improvement on Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal did well against us this season. Not a top player, but not so bad either. Like I said, Spence is not much of an improvement over him ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10573 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:15:34 pm
He'll never be Royal.

So have Spurs for the Green Light to sign his replacement?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10574 on: Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
So have Spurs for the Green Light to sign his replacement?
Cracking track.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10575 on: Yesterday at 05:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:37 am
Really is an indictment of Chelsea's recent spending that they're willing to listen to offers for all of Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku and Ziyech.

They've just released Drinkwater as well. He cost £35m and played 23 games over 5 years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10576 on: Yesterday at 05:58:25 pm »
Barcelona will listen to offers worth 100 million for Frenkie de Jong after holding formal talks with Manchester United, sources close to the negotiations told @samuelmarsden and @moillorens

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1535301956037758977
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10577 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm »
Quite surprised Man City dont want de Jong. If theres one area theyre weak or short of players its in a deep lying midfield position.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10578 on: Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm »
Disappointed at the lack of Royal with Cheese Room gags
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10579 on: Yesterday at 07:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
Disappointed at the lack of Royal with Cheese Room gags
*carygrantgetout.gif*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10580 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm »
Of course Contes first moves in the window are two wingbacks. Man has a fetish.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10581 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm »
Knowing Utd, they will probably pay 100M for Luuk de Jong instead.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 12:31:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
Of course Contes first moves in the window are two wingbacks. Man has a fetish.
They badly need CM and Probably a CB also
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 01:46:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:31:39 am
They badly need CM and Probably a CB also

BM, too, hard shoulder handy?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 01:59:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:09:41 pm
They've just released Drinkwater as well. He cost £35m and played 23 games over 5 years.

If he was on £50k pw that would work out at roughly £1.9m per match.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 02:25:44 am »
Amazing that their scouting team signed Kante, yet failed to see he was the reason Drinkwater looked so impressive for Leicester.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 03:49:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:59:20 am
If he was on £50k pw that would work out at roughly £1.9m per match.

Try double that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 03:57:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
Of course Contes first moves in the window are two wingbacks. Man has a fetish.

To be fair to them its clear they need new wingbacks and they are so important to the way his sides play, plus he hasnt signed any there yet. DJ Ed-Spence looks a decent raw talent he can mould though so 20mill isnt a bad punt for them.

Spurs probably need another 4 or 5 on top of that to cope with European footy next season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 04:01:39 am »
I went to Uni with a Forest fan, and I've never heard him as disappointed to lose a player as Spence, so that speaks volumes to me about how good that lad could be.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 06:26:34 am »
Yeah Spence has loads of promise and is good. Potentially a couple of good young wingbacks there in Spence and Sessegnon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 06:29:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:01:39 am
I went to Uni with a Forest fan, and I've never heard him as disappointed to lose a player as Spence, so that speaks volumes to me about how good that lad could be.

What would Boro be thinking . Great he went to Forest and got us 20m, or how the hell was he our third choice right back.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 07:33:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:29:05 am
What would Boro be thinking . Great he went to Forest and got us 20m, or how the hell was he our third choice right back.
Most seem to be buzzing that a talented but average-performing full back that was shipped out due to attitude and focus issues is getting them £20m when a summer ago it seemed hed be shipped out and then maybe slump down the league structure.

A lot of the comments centre around how hes defensively suspect and whilst they think hell become a Premier League player, theyd written him off in their minds so its almost like theyre going to be able to boost their team without having to lose any good players to do so.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm
Quite surprised Man City dont want de Jong. If theres one area theyre weak or short of players its in a deep lying midfield position.

Im surprised no interest around Gavi
