Only saw him play a couple games, but he looks a talent. Big jump up to prem level of cousre, 20 mill is a fair chunk of change, but could be a good signing suited to Conte.



Do Boro have some amazing right backs or something, how come he was on loan at a better team?



They have Isaiah Jones at Boro who is highly rated, though he's played more as a winger/wing back since he's come through rather than a full back.Apparently Warnock, their manager at the time, had an issue with Spence's attitude and focus but rated his ability, so agreed to a loan in the hope it improved his attitude. Fulham released him in 2018 citing that they didn't think he 'had the tools to develop in a professional football environment.'Wilder then elected not to bring him back on the basis of that report even though he'd been great early doors at Forest, but did say recently that had he started the season as Manager he would've kept him. Interesting that Warnock said of Spence 'he'll either go to the top of the league or non-league.'£20m is certainly a lot for a player who's had one good season at Championship level but he's very young still and certainly shows promise. Could be a good signing but you feel maybe a stepping stone move in between to a Brentford or Leeds etc might have been better for his development.Saka going to City would be horrible and further evidence that the League is fucked when they can spend £100m on an underwhelming Grealish one year then come back to drop big money on Haaland and another young English player the year after, If true, Sterling is likely off.