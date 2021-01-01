« previous next »
Offline Qston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 08:22:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 12:12:17 pm
He's 30 in November. I'd be curious as to the length of this deal

17 years I believe. Denise negotiated it
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 am »
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:58:58 am
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.

Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm
Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....

Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:34:17 pm
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....



Yeah,you'd think they learned from that and could still find better midfielders than McFred who'd be gagging to play for United.

But no,same shit with Ten Bag at the wheel it seems.
Offline lolowalsh

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 01:56:13 pm »
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 01:56:13 pm
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him

probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?
Offline lolowalsh

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?

Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.

and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:27:32 pm
and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.

There is no logic in anything Barcelona do.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 02:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm
There is no logic in anything Barcelona do.

Clubs like Barcelona and Lyon are prime examples of what happens when you stray away from the  core principles of the model that has brought you success rather than evolving the processes.
Offline skipper757

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:48:54 pm
Clubs like Barcelona and Lyon are prime examples of what happens when you stray away from the  core principles of the model that has brought you success rather than evolving the processes.

Yep.  I think we've even had this discussion before too, especially on Lyon in the 2000s in another thread a while back.  They were masters of buying young French and other talent for a while (Essien from Bastia, Malouda from Guingamp, Lloris from Nice, Toulalan from Nantes, Pjanic from Metz, etc).  The model worked for a while with them buying and selling but the Benzema sale might've been the straw that broke the camel's back.  They had dumped Real out of the CL in the 00s.  Won a bunch of league titles in a row.  But yet, you have a homegrown Lyon boy leaving at age 21/22.  Lyon really went on a spending spree right around that time.  They didn't just want to be sellers anymore.  They wanted to be buyers (Michel Bastos, Kader Keita (bought for 15 million+ and sold for half the amount immediately), Aly Cissokho (15 million after Porto bought him for 300K), Bafetimbi Gomis, and Yoann Gourcuff among the examples).  At the same time, they were planning a move to a new stadium.  It all caved in on them as soon as they started missing CL football.  Had to sell Toulalan, Pjanic, and Lloris for pennies on the dollar just to stay afloat.  The one player they should've bought (boyhood Lyon fan Antoine Griezmann) they didn't, and he helped dump Lyon out of the CL qualifiers with Real Sociedad.

Barcelona may have been living beyond their means for a bit, but like the Benzema transfer for Lyon, the Neymar transfer broke their backs.  It led to a crazy spending spree and overspending and landed them in a total mess.

Lyon got out of it by boosting their academy output.  Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir, and the like really helped with performances and sales fees.

Barcelona have that now (after years of neglecting La Masia also) with Gavi, Pedri, Fati, and the like.  But they're still a mess.
Offline decosabute

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Yesterday at 07:35:48 am
I can't get my head round anyone believing the spin around Haaland for a bargain 60 million.

Haha was absolutely bizarre. Let's just ignore the £35m to his (now deceased) agent and his Dad. And the (in reality) at least £600k a week in wages. Absolute bargain.
Online Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 02:30:29 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
Haha was absolutely bizarre. Let's just ignore the £35m to his (now deceased) agent and his Dad. And the (in reality) at least £600k a week in wages. Absolute bargain.

Theres so many add-ons and commission payments, Im half expecting to see £10m in my account as part of the deal.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 02:31:48 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:30:29 am
Theres so many add-ons and commission payments, Im half expecting to see £10m in my account as part of the deal.
Don't forget his numerous paid consultancy roles for Abu Dhabi, and of course every member of his family being paid a 5 figure sum each week as a spokesperson for Abu Dhabi.
Offline JG6

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 07:43:55 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.

De Jong is good, and in the right environment would be really, really good but he hasnt been Barcelonas best player by any stretch. Hes an awkward fit. Hes not a La Masia player, in terms of his style, nor is he a marauding powerhouse that gets them up the pitch. Hes kind of in the middle, and hes never really found a proper role in the side.

They have Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Puig and clearly want Bernardo Silva so losing De Jong (for a big fee) isnt too much of a loss.

Hed be a good signing for whoever gets him, but not transformative.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 09:15:37 am »
Really is an indictment of Chelsea's recent spending that they're willing to listen to offers for all of Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku and Ziyech.
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:37 am
Really is an indictment of Chelsea's recent spending that they're willing to listen to offers for all of Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku and Ziyech.

Yep, they need to completely rebuild their defence too having previously let Tomori, Guehi leave and Lampard freezing Rudiger out.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 10:18:34 am »
Really feels like United haven't learned a thing, going big on De Jong. They should be following what we did, targeting young and hungry players from clubs below us in the pecking order - players who are ready to make a massive step and really buy into the project. Instead, they'll end up spending a massive fee (and huge wages) on someone who doesn't really want to be moving in the first place.

Also think Ten Hag's enthusiasm for former players of his should be setting off alarm bells.

Which isn't to say De Jong won't work, I just think it sends the wrong message. Which of course is fine with me!
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 10:24:17 am »
De Jong is a great player. But he will be sad about leaving Barca, especially to utd. Will either motivate him to prove them wrong or he'll be a massive failure.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:18:34 am
Really feels like United haven't learned a thing, going big on De Jong. They should be following what we did, targeting young and hungry players from clubs below us in the pecking order - players who are ready to make a massive step and really buy into the project. Instead, they'll end up spending a massive fee (and huge wages) on someone who doesn't really want to be moving in the first place.

Also think Ten Hag's enthusiasm for former players of his should be setting off alarm bells.

Which isn't to say De Jong won't work, I just think it sends the wrong message. Which of course is fine with me!

Their big problem is that their fans want big names and big transfers. While we are debating if we are over-paying for Nunez, their fans won't even blink if they sign De Jong for a big fee and on massive wages, even though the player obviously is reluctant to go there. Allowing for your fans (especially the internet ones) to dictate your transfer policy is the best recipe for disaster ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
Zinedine Zidane is now favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG after a breakthrough in negotiations, GOAL can confirm.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1535208523935670272
Online RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:41:21 am
Zinedine Zidane is now favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG after a breakthrough in negotiations, GOAL can confirm.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1535208523935670272
Campos and Zidane in the two top positions at the club and they still won't win the holy grail CL.
Online lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:41:21 am
Zinedine Zidane is now favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG after a breakthrough in negotiations, GOAL can confirm.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1535208523935670272


Can't wait to play them in the knock-outs of CL and absolutely destroy them.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 11:46:52 am »
So I imagine De Jong's agent is scrambling around Europe desperately trying to find another club, how come no one wants him?
Online Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 11:55:25 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:46:52 am
So I imagine De Jong's agent is scrambling around Europe desperately trying to find another club, how come no one wants him?

70M and 400k p/w.

How many teams in Europe can afford that beyond United?

Maybe City, PSG, Newcastle and Real.

Barcelona aren't selling him to Real. De Jong won't go to Newcastle.

You are left with City and PSG as the only possible alternatives to United. Both seem to be prioritising funds elsewhere in the squad.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 11:56:47 am »
If a player is only going there because they lack other options, you shouldn't want them. End of. De Jong is a good player - though I'm unsure as to how he fits into their team - but ultimately he hasn't improved massively since Ten Hag had him at Ajax.

There's working with players you know and trust then there's just looking to replicate what you did before. He was decent at Ajax, good in fact, but if all he's going to do is purchase their best players, they'll struggle to replicate what he once did there playing, given the more competitive environment and less Ajax trained players around.

I don't think he'll be a disaster but I can see him really underwhelming unless he has more ideas than just recreating what Ajax do. Domestically in recent seasons, Eredivisie has represented almost a low-risk test bed for Ajax to implement styles and tactics the way they want with next to no consequence.
