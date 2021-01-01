« previous next »
He's 30 in November. I'd be curious as to the length of this deal

17 years I believe. Denise negotiated it
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.

Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....

What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....



Yeah,you'd think they learned from that and could still find better midfielders than McFred who'd be gagging to play for United.

But no,same shit with Ten Bag at the wheel it seems.
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him

probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?
probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?

Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.
Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.

and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.
and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.

There is no logic in anything Barcelona do.
There is no logic in anything Barcelona do.

Clubs like Barcelona and Lyon are prime examples of what happens when you stray away from the  core principles of the model that has brought you success rather than evolving the processes.
Clubs like Barcelona and Lyon are prime examples of what happens when you stray away from the  core principles of the model that has brought you success rather than evolving the processes.

Yep.  I think we've even had this discussion before too, especially on Lyon in the 2000s in another thread a while back.  They were masters of buying young French and other talent for a while (Essien from Bastia, Malouda from Guingamp, Lloris from Nice, Toulalan from Nantes, Pjanic from Metz, etc).  The model worked for a while with them buying and selling but the Benzema sale might've been the straw that broke the camel's back.  They had dumped Real out of the CL in the 00s.  Won a bunch of league titles in a row.  But yet, you have a homegrown Lyon boy leaving at age 21/22.  Lyon really went on a spending spree right around that time.  They didn't just want to be sellers anymore.  They wanted to be buyers (Michel Bastos, Kader Keita (bought for 15 million+ and sold for half the amount immediately), Aly Cissokho (15 million after Porto bought him for 300K), Bafetimbi Gomis, and Yoann Gourcuff among the examples).  At the same time, they were planning a move to a new stadium.  It all caved in on them as soon as they started missing CL football.  Had to sell Toulalan, Pjanic, and Lloris for pennies on the dollar just to stay afloat.  The one player they should've bought (boyhood Lyon fan Antoine Griezmann) they didn't, and he helped dump Lyon out of the CL qualifiers with Real Sociedad.

Barcelona may have been living beyond their means for a bit, but like the Benzema transfer for Lyon, the Neymar transfer broke their backs.  It led to a crazy spending spree and overspending and landed them in a total mess.

Lyon got out of it by boosting their academy output.  Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir, and the like really helped with performances and sales fees.

Barcelona have that now (after years of neglecting La Masia also) with Gavi, Pedri, Fati, and the like.  But they're still a mess.
I can't get my head round anyone believing the spin around Haaland for a bargain 60 million.

Haha was absolutely bizarre. Let's just ignore the £35m to his (now deceased) agent and his Dad. And the (in reality) at least £600k a week in wages. Absolute bargain.
Haha was absolutely bizarre. Let's just ignore the £35m to his (now deceased) agent and his Dad. And the (in reality) at least £600k a week in wages. Absolute bargain.

Theres so many add-ons and commission payments, Im half expecting to see £10m in my account as part of the deal.
Theres so many add-ons and commission payments, Im half expecting to see £10m in my account as part of the deal.
Don't forget his numerous paid consultancy roles for Abu Dhabi, and of course every member of his family being paid a 5 figure sum each week as a spokesperson for Abu Dhabi.
