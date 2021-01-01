Clubs like Barcelona and Lyon are prime examples of what happens when you stray away from the core principles of the model that has brought you success rather than evolving the processes.



Yep. I think we've even had this discussion before too, especially on Lyon in the 2000s in another thread a while back. They were masters of buying young French and other talent for a while (Essien from Bastia, Malouda from Guingamp, Lloris from Nice, Toulalan from Nantes, Pjanic from Metz, etc). The model worked for a while with them buying and selling but the Benzema sale might've been the straw that broke the camel's back. They had dumped Real out of the CL in the 00s. Won a bunch of league titles in a row. But yet, you have a homegrown Lyon boy leaving at age 21/22. Lyon really went on a spending spree right around that time. They didn't just want to be sellers anymore. They wanted to be buyers (Michel Bastos, Kader Keita (bought for 15 million+ and sold for half the amount immediately), Aly Cissokho (15 million after Porto bought him for 300K), Bafetimbi Gomis, and Yoann Gourcuff among the examples). At the same time, they were planning a move to a new stadium. It all caved in on them as soon as they started missing CL football. Had to sell Toulalan, Pjanic, and Lloris for pennies on the dollar just to stay afloat. The one player they should've bought (boyhood Lyon fan Antoine Griezmann) they didn't, and he helped dump Lyon out of the CL qualifiers with Real Sociedad.Barcelona may have been living beyond their means for a bit, but like the Benzema transfer for Lyon, the Neymar transfer broke their backs. It led to a crazy spending spree and overspending and landed them in a total mess.Lyon got out of it by boosting their academy output. Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir, and the like really helped with performances and sales fees.Barcelona have that now (after years of neglecting La Masia also) with Gavi, Pedri, Fati, and the like. But they're still a mess.