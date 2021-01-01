He's 30 in November. I'd be curious as to the length of this deal
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.
Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance. Never change Man Utd.
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him
probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?
Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.
and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]