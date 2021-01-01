« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 770119 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
  • Believer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 08:22:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:12:17 pm
He's 30 in November. I'd be curious as to the length of this deal

17 years I believe. Denise negotiated it
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,695
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 12:25:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:58:58 am
Frenkie De Jong really doesn't want to go to Utd but Barcelona are basically forcing him out at this point.

Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:25:19 pm
Exactly the type of mentality you shouldn't want when getting a new signing. Someone who is joining against their wish and out of pure reluctance.

Never change Man Utd.
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....

Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:34:17 pm
What do you mean? It has totally worked for them before....



Yeah,you'd think they learned from that and could still find better midfielders than McFred who'd be gagging to play for United.

But no,same shit with Ten Bag at the wheel it seems.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,514
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:56:13 pm
How come no rich club like PSG bid for De Jong ? Please don't let the scum get him

probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:12 pm
probably because it turned out that he wasn't as good as hyped?

Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,514
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Nah he's really good, he's been Barcelona best player.

and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 02:33:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:27:32 pm
and yet they are begging him to leave for peanuts.

There is no logic in anything Barcelona do.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 