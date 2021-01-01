« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 763716 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 12:39:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:38:10 pm
They've been signing players from France for donkeys years, I remember similar proclamations of how annoyingly good their activity was when they signed Thauvin and he flopped.

Maybe. I'd put Guimaraes and Paqueta (and Diaby for that) a few levels above their previous signings... hell, I'd take all 3 of them here.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,284
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 12:40:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:38:10 pm
They've been signing players from France for donkeys years, I remember similar proclamations of how annoyingly good their activity was when they signed Thauvin and he flopped.

Maybe they've now rehired Alan Carr's dad? Although I'm not sure how well that'd go down with their owners.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:34:07 am
Newcastle bidding £55m for Moussa Diaby. Great player. It begins.

I'll worry about Newcastle when they get a good manager.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
They'll be prem champions within 3 years  :wanker :no
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:09:49 pm
They'll be prem champions within 3 years  :wanker :no


Overtake both Liverpool and Man City within three years with Eddie Howe in charge for at least one of those three years?

Not going to happen. 
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,985
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:09:49 pm
They'll be prem champions within 3 years  :wanker :no
I'd be surprised if that happened. Top 4 in next couple of seasons should be their immediate target.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,132
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 01:26:47 pm »
It doesnt really matter when Newcastle buy their first major trophy by, its the fact that the league and also a shit ton of fans of other clubs are absolutely fine with human rights abusers owning clubs for sportswashing purposes.

This league is just utterly fucked.  Its the fact fans are fine with it that is as big an issue as the league being happy to allow such owners, as it shows nothing will change.

Now well have 2 teams who will try and buy every trophy (and succeed in buying many of them), and that will be the reality for this league.  And millions will all just gormlessly applaud and carry on giving the PL and tv companies their money.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:26:47 pm
Now well have 2 teams who will try and buy every trophy (and succeed in buying many of them), and that will be the reality for this league.  And millions will all just gormlessly applaud and carry on giving the PL and tv companies their money.
Yeah, it's reet though innit 'cos at least it's not them scousers winning.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:09:49 pm
They'll be prem champions within 3 years  :wanker :no

With LFC and Man City as strong as they are? Not likely. But, they will overtake the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man Utd ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,501
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm »
Have they got Alan Carrs dad back with a bigger budget?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 04:06:04 pm »
Lucas Alario apparently close to a move to Frankfurt, thats one way to make room for Hlozek.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,284
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:00:59 pm
Have they got Alan Carrs dad back with a bigger budget?

Thief.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 04:46:55 pm »
Newcastle hired Brighton's DoF and today's his first official day on the job. As far as their rumored transfers, it's better than ManC's initial ideas but I wouldn't go much farther beyond that yet.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,501
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Thief.

Oh Im sorry? Did you put the same lazy, unoriginal thought down in digital before I did? Take a bow.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 04:57:58 pm »
Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogbas agents, 8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni.

Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligts contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533839512710815746
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,284
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10455 on: Today at 05:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:50:58 pm
Oh Im sorry? Did you put the same lazy, unoriginal thought down in digital before I did? Take a bow.

I thought it was quite original :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 05:27:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:57:58 pm
Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogbas agents, 8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni.

Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligts contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533839512710815746

Thats a big wage cut for Pogba no?
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:26:47 pm
It doesnt really matter when Newcastle buy their first major trophy by, its the fact that the league and also a shit ton of fans of other clubs are absolutely fine with human rights abusers owning clubs for sportswashing purposes.

This league is just utterly fucked.  Its the fact fans are fine with it that is as big an issue as the league being happy to allow such owners, as it shows nothing will change.

Now well have 2 teams who will try and buy every trophy (and succeed in buying many of them), and that will be the reality for this league.  And millions will all just gormlessly applaud and carry on giving the PL and tv companies their money.

As soon as Klopp leaves I am gonna stop watching football. He is the only person keeping the PL competitive.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10458 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:27:35 pm
Thats a big wage cut for Pogba no?

I don't know the Italian tax rates, but that is still £130,000+ per week (plus the taxes), and that is way too much for him ...
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:38:10 pm
They've been signing players from France for donkeys years, I remember similar proclamations of how annoyingly good their activity was when they signed Thauvin and he flopped.

Wasnt Alan Carrs dad their scout back then?

See I another idea thief. :D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,645
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:57:58 pm
Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogbas agents, 8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni.

Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligts contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533839512710815746

Raiola's not returned as a zombie, has he?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:27:35 pm
Thats a big wage cut for Pogba no?
250k+ net per week?, the poor thing, how will he possibly get by?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,067
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 10:26:30 pm »
Yoann Barbet has said his goodbyes to Rangers.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 