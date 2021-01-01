It doesnt really matter when Newcastle buy their first major trophy by, its the fact that the league and also a shit ton of fans of other clubs are absolutely fine with human rights abusers owning clubs for sportswashing purposes.



This league is just utterly fucked. Its the fact fans are fine with it that is as big an issue as the league being happy to allow such owners, as it shows nothing will change.



Now well have 2 teams who will try and buy every trophy (and succeed in buying many of them), and that will be the reality for this league. And millions will all just gormlessly applaud and carry on giving the PL and tv companies their money.