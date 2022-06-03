Mate, can you tell us more about Charles De Ketelaere from Brugge? From the little I've seen of him he looks like a great prospect, and I've read that AC Milan are after him ...



I don't know too much about him honestly, Ive seen him play a couple of times when I watched Brugge specifically to see Noa Lang (who I rate but has ego and attitude issues) but De Ketelaere was playing and scored in one of the two games I watched. He looks versatile but Im not sure if hes more of a false nine or a ten. Got that technique at high pace that marks out the best players to have come from Belgium in the last decade or so though.I saw Leicester were linked to and youd imagine hes good if Milan want him because their scouting has been great for a couple of years now. Ill dig out a few videos on Wyscout and have a look. At 21 he can probably (and maybe should) afford an extra year in Belgium before a big move. The Jupiler League I actually think has a better hit rate than the likes of the Eredivisie. But is this lad a a De Bruyne or a Vanaken (no disprespect to Vanaken but hes been putting up quality numbers for 5 years now and no ones gone anywhere near him).Still think Verschaeren at Anderlecht becomes something special. Over a year younger than De Ketelaere.