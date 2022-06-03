« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 3, 2022, 10:09:38 pm
What about Lukaku as a back-up?  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 3, 2022, 10:17:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on June  3, 2022, 10:09:38 pm
What about Lukaku as a back-up?  ;D

Replacing Origi with another Belgian? Could be smart  ;D

That'll be an interesting move if he does go back to Inter. How much do Chelsea want to see him gone for/How much can Inter pay? I don't believe in anybody really guaranteeing goals but you suspect he'll still score for Inter. Do they sell Martinez to fund it and if so, who buys ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 3, 2022, 10:19:10 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  3, 2022, 10:17:27 pm
Replacing Origi with another Belgian? Could be smart  ;D

That'll be an interesting move if he does go back to Inter. How much do Chelsea want to see him gone for/How much can Inter pay? I don't believe in anybody really guaranteeing goals but you suspect he'll still score for Inter. Do they sell Martinez to fund it and if so, who buys ...

He shouldn't have left to be honest, they always say never go back. It very rarely works out for a player. I mean it might not work at Inter either! But he never seemed happy at Chelsea second time around and Tuchel has never been close to his players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 3, 2022, 10:51:48 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  3, 2022, 10:17:27 pm
Replacing Origi with another Belgian? Could be smart  ;D

That'll be an interesting move if he does go back to Inter. How much do Chelsea want to see him gone for/How much can Inter pay? I don't believe in anybody really guaranteeing goals but you suspect he'll still score for Inter. Do they sell Martinez to fund it and if so, who buys ...

He'll also have to take a pretty big pay cut to go.  He'll definitely score for Inter as that league is simply not a very strong league. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 3, 2022, 10:57:22 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on June  3, 2022, 10:51:48 pm
He'll also have to take a pretty big pay cut to go.  He'll definitely score for Inter as that league is simply not a very strong league.
Serie A's brilliant, might not have the strength in depth but its by far the most watchable of the 'big' leagues.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 12:33:10 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  2, 2022, 05:40:33 pm
Looks like Andrea Belotti might be calling it a day in Europe - linked to moving to Toronto now his Torino contract is up.

Always felt like the right coach could turn him into a beast of a striker, but hes dropped off last season and never come close to replicating his 26 goals in 34 games when he was 23. Hes 28 now though, it just seems surprising.

I suppose Insignes done it too. West Ham also linked.

Mate, can you tell us more about Charles De Ketelaere from Brugge? From the little I've seen of him he looks like a great prospect, and I've read that AC Milan are after him ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 03:52:19 pm
According to Jason Burt PSG are considering making Mourinho the new coach.  ::)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 03:53:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on June  4, 2022, 03:52:19 pm
According to Jason Burt PSG are considering making Mourinho the new coach.  ::)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 03:56:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on June  4, 2022, 03:52:19 pm
According to Jason Burt PSG are considering making Mourinho the new coach.  ::)

Is he Mbappe's first choice?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 04:01:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  4, 2022, 03:56:28 pm
Is he Mbappe's first choice?

Well, he has already declared they need a re-build, so who knows?  It something which happens every time Mourinho has won something, some team somewhere wants him as coach.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 07:23:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2022, 12:33:10 am
Mate, can you tell us more about Charles De Ketelaere from Brugge? From the little I've seen of him he looks like a great prospect, and I've read that AC Milan are after him ...
Isnt he a tennis player?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 08:36:10 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 08:48:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on June  4, 2022, 04:01:32 pm
Well, he has already declared they need a re-build, so who knows?  It something which happens every time Mourinho has won something, some team somewhere wants him as coach.
Zidane refusing to be wooed, wants the France job when it's available after the WC.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 08:58:55 pm
Hugo Ekitike deal. Newcastle and Reims have full agreement on 30m fee plus 5m add-ons, agent is now in talks with Newcastle after being given permission by Reims.

Work in progress as Newcastle have been leading the race for weeks.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533159014279823360
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 09:17:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2022, 08:58:55 pm
Hugo Ekitike deal. Newcastle and Reims have full agreement on 30m fee plus 5m add-ons, agent is now in talks with Newcastle after being given permission by Reims.

Work in progress as Newcastle have been leading the race for weeks.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533159014279823360

Again, irritatingly sensible from Newcastle. Can't they just buy United players for middling fees and keep both teams crap?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 09:33:12 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on June  4, 2022, 09:17:56 pm
Again, irritatingly sensible from Newcastle. Can't they just buy United players for middling fees and keep both teams crap?

Yes, they are buying sensibly so far. But don't worry, once they get Europe, the show will start ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 4, 2022, 09:54:53 pm
Renato Sanches has agreed personal terms with AC Milan. An agreement between the Italian club and Lille over the fee is getting closer. [@Gazzetta_it]
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:32:03 am
Any reliable rumours related to Eriksen's next club?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:24:03 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:32:03 am
Any reliable rumours related to Eriksen's next club?

Simon Bullock, the Mirror's chief football writer, is saying Tottenham, Everton and obviously (they are after every player) United are after him.  I was hoping he'd stay at Brentford, they were the club that took the initial risk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:32:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2022, 12:33:10 am
Mate, can you tell us more about Charles De Ketelaere from Brugge? From the little I've seen of him he looks like a great prospect, and I've read that AC Milan are after him ...
I don't know too much about him honestly, Ive seen him play a couple of times when I watched Brugge specifically to see Noa Lang (who I rate but has ego and attitude issues) but De Ketelaere was playing and scored in one of the two games I watched. He looks versatile but Im not sure if hes more of a false nine or a ten. Got that technique at high pace that marks out the best players to have come from Belgium in the last decade or so though.

I saw Leicester were linked to and youd imagine hes good if Milan want him because their scouting has been great for a couple of years now. Ill dig out a few videos on Wyscout and have a look. At 21 he can probably (and maybe should) afford an extra year in Belgium before a big move. The Jupiler League I actually think has a better hit rate than the likes of the Eredivisie. But is this lad a a De Bruyne or a Vanaken (no disprespect to Vanaken but hes been putting up quality numbers for 5 years now and no ones gone anywhere near him).

Still think Verschaeren at Anderlecht becomes something special. Over a year younger than De Ketelaere.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:28:06 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:32:22 am
I don't know too much about him honestly, Ive seen him play a couple of times when I watched Brugge specifically to see Noa Lang (who I rate but has ego and attitude issues) but De Ketelaere was playing and scored in one of the two games I watched. He looks versatile but Im not sure if hes more of a false nine or a ten. Got that technique at high pace that marks out the best players to have come from Belgium in the last decade or so though.

I saw Leicester were linked to and youd imagine hes good if Milan want him because their scouting has been great for a couple of years now. Ill dig out a few videos on Wyscout and have a look. At 21 he can probably (and maybe should) afford an extra year in Belgium before a big move. The Jupiler League I actually think has a better hit rate than the likes of the Eredivisie. But is this lad a a De Bruyne or a Vanaken (no disprespect to Vanaken but hes been putting up quality numbers for 5 years now and no ones gone anywhere near him).

Still think Verschaeren at Anderlecht becomes something special. Over a year younger than De Ketelaere.

Thanks, mate ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:17:56 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:28:06 am
Thanks, mate ...
Spent about 15 minutes earlier watching him on Wyscout and I can understand the hype now - tall, rangy, deceptively quick, very strong on the ball. Left footed which is a nice bonus, albeit maybe overly one-footed. His dribbling is a touch rudimentary but effective and crucially hes an excellent decision maker with the ball at feet - something that usually develops later in attacking players. Its a lazy comparison but I can see elements of De Bruyne in his game and that might not be any mistake given hes probably the hero of most young Belgian players whove grown up in the last 6/7 years seeing De Bruyne as the most complete midfielder on the planet.

This is entirely through the lens of videos designed to highlight his qualities - I was particularly impressed by his reel against Man City at the Etihad - so my praise is tempered, but he does look a serious prospect. I think whoever gets him and can give him good play time is on to a winner there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:11:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:56 am
Spent about 15 minutes earlier watching him on Wyscout and I can understand the hype now - tall, rangy, deceptively quick, very strong on the ball. Left footed which is a nice bonus, albeit maybe overly one-footed. His dribbling is a touch rudimentary but effective and crucially hes an excellent decision maker with the ball at feet - something that usually develops later in attacking players. Its a lazy comparison but I can see elements of De Bruyne in his game and that might not be any mistake given hes probably the hero of most young Belgian players whove grown up in the last 6/7 years seeing De Bruyne as the most complete midfielder on the planet.

This is entirely through the lens of videos designed to highlight his qualities - I was particularly impressed by his reel against Man City at the Etihad - so my praise is tempered, but he does look a serious prospect. I think whoever gets him and can give him good play time is on to a winner there.

I was thinking if he could be a good option for the false 9 role in our setup. It would be interesting to see how will he develop, considering that he has just turned 21. Thanks again, mate ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:43:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on June  4, 2022, 03:52:19 pm
According to Jason Burt PSG are considering making Mourinho the new coach.  ::)

For once I can see Jose turning that down, because he's got a brilliant thing going at Roma and I can see him fancying a tilt at the Scudetto with them next year. PSG is just a poisoned chalice and sports washers paradise in a fucking shite league, so I can only see one other manager in world football being tempted by it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:02:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:11:29 pm
I was thinking if he could be a good option for the false 9 role in our setup. It would be interesting to see how will he develop, considering that he has just turned 21. Thanks again, mate ...
No worries, always interesting to take a look at players I dont know much about. The main thing that kept coming over when I was watching him was his surprising strength - really wiry. Defenders couldnt knock him off the ball, really good at getting himself in between defender and ball and ensuring he at least retained possession. Younger players often struggle with delaying the gratification that comes with a simple backwards pass or checking back and not taking on a man. He doesnt show that lack of finely-tuned decision making which is impressive for his age.

Youre right about positionally Id say - I struggled to decide whether he was an 8 or a 10 so false nine seems to suit quite well. He profiles like the following players - Griezmann, Lacazette, Boufal, Borre. All deep-lying forwards that are more involved in the build up phase. Milan apparently have him as a second or cheaper choice if they cant get Zaniolo or the Roma fee is too high. Personally think Zaniolo wouldnt take a move from Roma but I may be wrong.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 01:43:47 pm
For once I can see Jose turning that down, because he's got a brilliant thing going at Roma and I can see him fancying a tilt at the Scudetto with them next year. PSG is just a poisoned chalice and sports washers paradise in a fucking shite league, so I can only see one other manager in world football being tempted by it.

He's nowhere near good enough to win Roma a title. To be fair they've only won a few league titles in their history. I think he'd absolutely go to PSG if the offer is there, they have no competition for the Ligue 1 title despite not being very good and they usually win the French cup, too. Seeing them fail in Europe again would be funny.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:06:20 am
Nemanja Matić will sign a contract until June 2023 with AS Roma - with an option for further season. José Mourinho wanted him after Chelsea and Man Utd experiences.

AS Roma will let Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave on a free - hes joining Inter, done deal.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1533498918444621824
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:12:00 am
is that the fourth time Matic and Mourinho have been reunited?!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:36:47 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:12:00 am
is that the fourth time Matic and Mourinho have been reunited?!

Does it feel so good?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:39:54 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:56 am
Spent about 15 minutes earlier watching him on Wyscout and I can understand the hype now - tall, rangy, deceptively quick, very strong on the ball. Left footed which is a nice bonus, albeit maybe overly one-footed. His dribbling is a touch rudimentary but effective and crucially hes an excellent decision maker with the ball at feet - something that usually develops later in attacking players. Its a lazy comparison but I can see elements of De Bruyne in his game and that might not be any mistake given hes probably the hero of most young Belgian players whove grown up in the last 6/7 years seeing De Bruyne as the most complete midfielder on the planet.

This is entirely through the lens of videos designed to highlight his qualities - I was particularly impressed by his reel against Man City at the Etihad - so my praise is tempered, but he does look a serious prospect. I think whoever gets him and can give him good play time is on to a winner there.
On a side note: are you a scout? Or just fancied paying for the subscription to Wyscout to enjoy watching new talent? Now we know you are on Wyscout we are going to put all the big questions to you - you know that! ;D
