Spent about 15 minutes earlier watching him on Wyscout and I can understand the hype now - tall, rangy, deceptively quick, very strong on the ball. Left footed which is a nice bonus, albeit maybe overly one-footed. His dribbling is a touch rudimentary but effective and crucially hes an excellent decision maker with the ball at feet - something that usually develops later in attacking players. Its a lazy comparison but I can see elements of De Bruyne in his game and that might not be any mistake given hes probably the hero of most young Belgian players whove grown up in the last 6/7 years seeing De Bruyne as the most complete midfielder on the planet.
This is entirely through the lens of videos designed to highlight his qualities - I was particularly impressed by his reel against Man City at the Etihad - so my praise is tempered, but he does look a serious prospect. I think whoever gets him and can give him good play time is on to a winner there.