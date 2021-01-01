« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Without turning this into the ManC thread I completely disagree. Fernandinho was a better technical player and just a better player overall in all areas. They both played as 6's, just the tactics of the team changed to account for one being better than the other. Pep could let both FB's be aggressive when Fernandinho was the 6, nowadays with Rodri the FB opposite of Cancelo (usually Walker) now plays as a CB to account for Rodri's issues. When it was Zinchenko/Cancelo he was then dropping in Silva or another CM next to Rodri to help. Rodri is an excellent CM but I'd wager there's half a dozen or more CM's that could do basically the same exact job accounting for the crutches that Pep uses for their limitations.

Yeah we disagree on this one
I love Fernandinho hes one of the best (and under rated) dms of the modern era but he is / was nowhere near Rodris technical level.
I agree Fernandinho was a better defender of course but Rodri is the reason this City team control every game they play including vs us (look at the difference between the FA cup semi final and the league games where he dominated us for long periods)
His passing is other worldly - he literally almost never misses one and theyre not risk free either (for example he hits 15 long passes a game and completes 87% of them  thats obscene) - the idea you can replicate that with a bunch of different CMs is a nonsense
He shouldve been in every team of the season and imo hes the best deep lying controller since Busquets
Lacazette to rejoin Lyon on a free from Arsenal, says the Athletic.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:54:35 pm
Lacazette to rejoin Lyon on a free from Arsenal, says the Athletic.

So they Pogbad Arsenal, nice one.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:26:53 pm
So they Pogbad Arsenal, nice one.

He's got the best worst nickname I've ever heard though. Lackofthreat was class
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Real Madrid are going to cry when they actually see Rudiger play in a back 4 without that third covering centre back
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:54:35 pm
Lacazette to rejoin Lyon on a free from Arsenal, says the Athletic.
Dembele is a capable enough striker for them without signing Lacazette
Looks like Andrea Belotti might be calling it a day in Europe - linked to moving to Toronto now his Torino contract is up.

Always felt like the right coach could turn him into a beast of a striker, but hes dropped off last season and never come close to replicating his 26 goals in 34 games when he was 23. Hes 28 now though, it just seems surprising.

I suppose Insignes done it too. West Ham also linked.
Sports Director Mbappe has supposedly made up a blacklist of 10 players and staff PSG have to get rid of. I presume Gini is on it.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:33:04 pm
Sports Director Mbappe has supposedly made up a blacklist of 10 players and staff PSG have to get rid of. I presume Gini is on it.
Isn't it funny how around 95% of the players that leave the mighty Reds end up regretting their decision soon afterwards?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:33:04 pm
Sports Director Mbappe has supposedly made up a blacklist of 10 players and staff PSG have to get rid of. I presume Gini is on it.
Amazingly, not.

Quote
Neymar and manager Mauricio Pochettino are said to headline the star forward's list.

Mbappe is also said to want to axe key members of the squad such as Mauro Icardi​, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes​ and Thilo Kehrer.

Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia​, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba​ and Sergio Rico are also thought to be in his firing line.
