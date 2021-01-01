Without turning this into the ManC thread I completely disagree. Fernandinho was a better technical player and just a better player overall in all areas. They both played as 6's, just the tactics of the team changed to account for one being better than the other. Pep could let both FB's be aggressive when Fernandinho was the 6, nowadays with Rodri the FB opposite of Cancelo (usually Walker) now plays as a CB to account for Rodri's issues. When it was Zinchenko/Cancelo he was then dropping in Silva or another CM next to Rodri to help. Rodri is an excellent CM but I'd wager there's half a dozen or more CM's that could do basically the same exact job accounting for the crutches that Pep uses for their limitations.



Yeah we disagree on this oneI love Fernandinho hes one of the best (and under rated) dms of the modern era but he is / was nowhere near Rodris technical level.I agree Fernandinho was a better defender of course but Rodri is the reason this City team control every game they play including vs us (look at the difference between the FA cup semi final and the league games where he dominated us for long periods)His passing is other worldly - he literally almost never misses one and theyre not risk free either (for example he hits 15 long passes a game and completes 87% of them thats obscene) - the idea you can replicate that with a bunch of different CMs is a nonsenseHe shouldve been in every team of the season and imo hes the best deep lying controller since Busquets