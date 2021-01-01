« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 750877 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:14:20 pm
Nathan Aké and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been told that they are free to leave Manchester City this summer if the club receive suitable offers.

(Source: The Times)
I'm sure they'll have no problem doubling their money like they did for Ferran Torres who barely kicked a ball for them *WINK*
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
Timber is a good prospect but a 50m player he is not. Would be the most inflated fee Ajax have received since De Ligt.
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm
Timber is a good prospect but a 50m player he is not. Would be the most inflated fee Ajax have received since De Ligt.

Maguire tax.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:54:53 pm
Newcastle ready to take advantage of Everton finances with Dominic Calvert-Lewin move

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/newcastle-everton-dominic-calvert-lewin-27114765

Thought Newcastle were meant to be buying well this summer?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Manchester city will look to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton's Marc Cucurella at the top of their list.

(via @mcgrathmike)

Another full back!
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm »
Kalvin Phillips to city is one of the weirder links of the summer - I get they need another one in that position but hes not remotely good enough for them
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10326 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Kalvin Phillips to city is one of the weirder links of the summer - I get they need another one in that position but hes not remotely good enough for them
It doesn't matter, they can discard him 12 months from now to sign another shiny English player to perpetuate the Sportswash
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10327 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Kalvin Phillips to city is one of the weirder links of the summer - I get they need another one in that position but hes not remotely good enough for them

I think they actually have a shortage of home grown quota assuming Sterling is off. Walker, Stones, Foden and Grealish is all they would have I think. They wouldn't be able to name a full squad without it being a bunch of u23 kids that Pep probably doesn't want to play. So if you need a CM and prefer he's English for HG quote and you don't want to spend whatever ridiculous fee West Ham wants for Rice then who are you getting? Phillips isn't a bad shout, especially as Rodri is flawed as well but gets away with it in their system.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 02:47:44 am »
Homegrown plus sportwash bonus. Delph played for them for fuck's sake.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 02:48:39 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:15:18 pm
be surprised if he wants to work with Tuchel again. Probably wouldn't have to wait to long to go back to chelsea though even if that is the case.

Hm, yes, true. Didn't think about that.

Won't have to wait long, as you said.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 03:07:24 am »
Quote from: Wingman on August 10, 2020, 07:35:40 pm
Even in a fire sale, Koulibalys not going to be cheap is he?

No. Mad cause hes shit
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 09:20:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm
I think they actually have a shortage of home grown quota assuming Sterling is off. Walker, Stones, Foden and Grealish is all they would have I think. They wouldn't be able to name a full squad without it being a bunch of u23 kids that Pep probably doesn't want to play. So if you need a CM and prefer he's English for HG quote and you don't want to spend whatever ridiculous fee West Ham wants for Rice then who are you getting? Phillips isn't a bad shout, especially as Rodri is flawed as well but gets away with it in their system.

How is Rodri flawed ???  hes sensationally good
Phillips has a great engine but hes really limited - be shocked if they bought him to be honest
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Barcelona won't change their plans on Christensen and Kessié. Both deals are already agreed and completed on a free transfer - they can't be registered yet because of Financial Fair Play situation.

Both players have received "guarantees" from Barça. Matter of time.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1531896830094622722
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 09:42:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:52 am
Barcelona won't change their plans on Christensen and Kessié. Both deals are already agreed and completed on a free transfer - they can't be registered yet because of Financial Fair Play situation.

Both players have received "guarantees" from Barça. Matter of time.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1531896830094622722

Why not sign Kessié to replace Keita if he heads off?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 09:47:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:20 am
Why not sign Kessié to replace Keita if he heads off?

Keita is signing a new contract, according to James Pearce ...
