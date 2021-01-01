Villa must be offering good wages to Kamara and Carlos. Both qualified for the Champions League. For Carlos especially it's one of those moves to me which makes little sense. Aston Villa at the age of 29 after you've played with Sevilla in the Champions League and won the Europa League. If they steadily progressed at a good rate, let's say they qualify for the Champions League in three years. He'd be 32 then and it's not exactly winning a piece of silverware, is it? There's no way you can go up following that move. Perhaps he just wants to play in England, but still.



Possibly a good move for Kamara, he's only young and if he has a couple of really good seasons he'll have teams looking to pick him up.