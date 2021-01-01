« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:05:34 am
Newcastle trying to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, would cost them around £50m says The Times. He's best mates with Bruno Guimaraes and visited him in Newcastle last week, was even pictured in a Newcastle top.

His stats are very, very good.

Their business is disappointingly intelligent so far
Yeah theyve been linked with him for a while and transfer fee likely to be around same fee as Guimaraes.

Firmino lite.
Times reporting Spurs interested in Yves Bissouma. £30m rumoured price (1 year left on his deal)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:05:34 am
Newcastle trying to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, would cost them around £50m says The Times. He's best mates with Bruno Guimaraes and visited him in Newcastle last week, was even pictured in a Newcastle top.

His stats are very, very good.

How has he got on in Lyon? Remember hearing he was a little dissapointing in Milan after the hype
I know its not him....but who was the Brazilian lad with a similar name that Chelsea loaned about 18 times?
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:58:42 pm
I know its not him....but who was the Brazilian lad with a similar name that Chelsea loaned about 18 times?

Piazon
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:08:29 am
Their business is disappointingly intelligent so far

Not sure. Paqueta passes the eye test with a flourish, but he bombed at Milan, completely unable to influence  games and the very definition of a luxury player. He was young though, but it would be a risk, especially at that price. Just because you can do it in the French league doesn't mean you can do it in the PL.
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:27:27 pm
Not sure. Paqueta passes the eye test with a flourish, but he bombed at Milan, completely unable to influence  games and the very definition of a luxury player. He was young though, but it would be a risk, especially at that price. Just because you can do it in the French league doesn't mean you can do it in the PL.

Haven't watched him but this is legit:

https://fbref.com/en/players/9b6f7fd5/Lucas-Paqueta

Racking up 24 pressures per 90 screams the opposite of luxury
He may well drop off from the French league but not many players put up these kinds of numbers in any league
Just read on ESPN that Spain added a 24% tax to the Tchoo Tchoo deal. Neither Madrid nor Monaco want to pay it. Man that deal has become expensive.
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:27:27 pm
Not sure. Paqueta passes the eye test with a flourish, but he bombed at Milan, completely unable to influence  games and the very definition of a luxury player. He was young though, but it would be a risk, especially at that price. Just because you can do it in the French league doesn't mean you can do it in the PL.

This is true, but I think early in this Newcastle project these are the types of players that they can target because youll be able to turn their head with a big cheque as the big clubs arent after them.
Villa apparently trying to get Diego Carlos from Sevilla
Utd in for Nkunku? Be surprised if he went there
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm
Utd in for Nkunku? Be surprised if he went there

*Shrugs*

Apparently Red Bull want him to sign a new contract with a release clause. If someone lobs loads of money at them and him beforehand, as with Sancho, they both might fancy it. It'd be an awful move for the lad though, any half decent player should be looking at them as maybe a decent option in 2/3 years time if they maybe get their shit together (clue: they wont)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:13:10 pm
Villa apparently trying to get Diego Carlos from Sevilla
https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1529854749138378753

Deal agreed already, that was quick. Kamara and Diego Carlos are two brilliant deals for a club like Villa.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm
Utd in for Nkunku? Be surprised if he went there
I thought the story was Rangnick touted him to their scouting team who had no idea who he was, which infuriated him.
Villa seem to get a lot of deals done super fast from the interested to done stage. Will be interesting to see how he does, not convinced on the little I saw but has a big reputation and Sevilla fans love him and they'll know much better than me!
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm

I thought the story was Rangnick touted him to their scouting team who had no idea who he was, which infuriated him.

I read that they weren't tracking him closely, which annoyed Rangnick, not that they weren't aware of him. 

If United scouts had never heard of a former PSG French youth player doing well in the Bundesliga, that's absolutely crazy considering some bloke playing FM would've heard of him years ago without even watching games.  I know their recruitment is bad, but that's next-level.   ;D

Rangnick may also be leaking things to the press to make himself look better (and make more of how much of a mess he's taking over).
Newcastle seem really smart with their signings. Who is advising them? Is Alan Carr's dad still a scout there?  :D They going back to the French market like they did quite a few years back.

Paqueta did fail at Milan so interesting if it works out this time as his stats do look good
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
Villa seem to get a lot of deals done super fast from the interested to done stage. Will be interesting to see how he does, not convinced on the little I saw but has a big reputation and Sevilla fans love him and they'll know much better than me!

Not sure about this, his raw attributes are impressive but on the other side he is capable of errors. He looked a calamity in the behind closed doors EL tournament in 2020. Think he gave away about 2 penalties which were shockers on his part.
Not that its a high bar to pass, but Diego Carlos is a big improvement on Tyrone Mings. Think the Times have said Villa want Calvin Bassey from Rangers as well, think that would be a good signing for them.
Villa better hope their owners never get bored or they're fucked. Champs League or administration seems to be the plan.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:08:29 am
Their business is disappointingly intelligent so far

They're taking their cues from Leicester of recent years rather than the shambles of Everton who were a guide in how not to do it.

League should be a bit more competitive next season with the likes of Villa and Newcastle improved and pushing for Europe. Leicester should do better as well and then the money Spurs/Arsenal/Chelsea/United will spend.

The league was toss this season outside the top few. How that United side finished 6th or even Leicester finished 8th. Both were shite all season.
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Not sure about this, his raw attributes are impressive but on the other side he is capable of errors. He looked a calamity in the behind closed doors EL tournament in 2020. Think he gave away about 2 penalties which were shockers on his part.

That's how I've seen him when I've watched but Sevilla fans are fuming at a 14th place English team taking him, how low the fee is and calling him one of the best CB's in Europe so maybe I just always got his bad games!  ;D
Leeds have signed American midfielder/winger Brenden Aaronson for around £25 million from Salzburg. Been in the works for some time, I know Leeds had a couple of offers rejected in January when Bielsa was still there.

He's a quick, clever player. Interested to see how he gets on. Do think he'll struggle physically in the PL though, he's a lightweight and can be shrugged off the ball pretty easily.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm
Leeds have signed American midfielder/winger Brenden Aaronson for around £25 million from Salzburg. Been in the works for some time, I know Leeds had a couple of offers rejected in January when Bielsa was still there.

He's a quick, clever player. Interested to see how he gets on. Do think he'll struggle physically in the PL though, he's a lightweight and can be shrugged off the ball pretty easily.

What's weird with Leeds is they seem to have a very specific set of pressing skill they want in the player above all else, you'd think then they'd actually find some deals if all they really care about is those pressing skills. Instead between this fee and the fee for Dan James they seem to be paying over the odds. Doesn't really make any sense at all.
Carlos is still raw despite his age but his a massive upgrade on Mings so fair play to Villa, they aint messing around.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:48:02 pm
What's weird with Leeds is they seem to have a very specific set of pressing skill they want in the player above all else, you'd think then they'd actually find some deals if all they really care about is those pressing skills. Instead between this fee and the fee for Dan James they seem to be paying over the odds. Doesn't really make any sense at all.

Crazy that he cost more than Haaland, Daka and Minamino, £25 million does seem a bit steep. Maybe Salzburg are getting tired of not getting big enough fees for their sales, Adeyemi went for even higher (although he has more hype/goals to back it up).
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:48:02 pm
What's weird with Leeds is they seem to have a very specific set of pressing skill they want in the player above all else, you'd think then they'd actually find some deals if all they really care about is those pressing skills. Instead between this fee and the fee for Dan James they seem to be paying over the odds. Doesn't really make any sense at all.

They've got a Championship back four and goalkeeper, that needs to be the priority, or they'll be back down there next season. Phillips likely needs replacing as well.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
Crazy that he cost more than Haaland, Daka and Minamino, £25 million does seem a bit steep. Maybe Salzburg are getting tired of not getting big enough fees for their sales, Adeyemi went for even higher (although he has more hype/goals to back it up).

I think Leeds just are willing to pay whatever it takes to get their "profile" player and it seems really, really stupid.
I honestly wouldve laughed a few weeks ago if youd told me Villa would sign Kamara and Diego Carlos.

Im shocked, phenomenal business by them. Question - does their business look suspiciously Everton-like in terms of skirting financial fair play?

Is the Grealish money the new Hazard money, because they spent more than they sold him for last summer.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:22:26 pm
I honestly wouldve laughed a few weeks ago if youd told me Villa would sign Kamara and Diego Carlos.

Im shocked, phenomenal business by them. Question - does their business look suspiciously Everton-like in terms of skirting financial fair play?

Is the Grealish money the new Hazard money, because they spent more than they sold him for last summer.

To be fair, they have money, they have history, and their manager is a former superstar ...
Big transfers for Villa. Whether they work out is another matter but theyre players with huge profiles and stats to back it up. Hopefully for Gerrards sake they work out because they could be a serious outfit.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:22:26 pm
I honestly wouldve laughed a few weeks ago if youd told me Villa would sign Kamara and Diego Carlos.

Im shocked, phenomenal business by them. Question - does their business look suspiciously Everton-like in terms of skirting financial fair play?

Is the Grealish money the new Hazard money, because they spent more than they sold him for last summer.

They lost more than £100m last year. Along with the Coutinho signing the only way this works is their owner is financing it.

Villa must be offering good wages to Kamara and Carlos. Both qualified for the Champions League. For Carlos especially it's one of those moves to me which makes little sense. Aston Villa at the age of 29 after you've played with Sevilla in the Champions League and won the Europa League. If they steadily progressed at a good rate, let's say they qualify for the Champions League in three years. He'd be 32 then and it's not exactly winning a piece of silverware, is it? There's no way you can go up following that move. Perhaps he just wants to play in England, but still.

Possibly a good move for Kamara, he's only young and if he has a couple of really good seasons he'll have teams looking to pick him up.
So whats the situation with Aouar? Apparently available for 12.5m.

With his stats and clear talent amazed he hasnt been snapped up before this are there some off the field issues or agent trouble with him?

Just seems odd.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
Crazy that he cost more than Haaland, Daka and Minamino, £25 million does seem a bit steep. Maybe Salzburg are getting tired of not getting big enough fees for their sales, Adeyemi went for even higher (although he has more hype/goals to back it up).

Minamino and Haaland had release clauses and Daka went for 30m (I assume thats close to £25m in exchange rates). Salzburg are definitely getting more savvy with their dealings as their club now has a bigger profile. Im sure the odd player has a release clause, but as many as their previous crop of talented players.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:24:44 pm
So whats the situation with Aouar? Apparently available for 12.5m.

With his stats and clear talent amazed he hasnt been snapped up before this are there some off the field issues or agent trouble with him?

Just seems odd.
Aouar and Bissouma, both were made to seem like the dog's bollocks and that it would take a VVD fee to get them last season or the one before that.
We once bid 40m for Aouar and Lyon wanted 55 + and wouldnt budge. His price drops every day .By next week he ll be going for a bag of apples.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:58:32 am
We once bid 40m for Aouar and Lyon wanted 55 + and wouldnt budge. His price drops every day .By next week he ll be going for a bag of apples.

That should tell you your transfer team wouldve been making another massive mistake. Wouldnt be crowing about bidding 40m for a player theyre struggling to even give away.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:05:34 am
Newcastle trying to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, would cost them around £50m says The Times. He's best mates with Bruno Guimaraes and visited him in Newcastle last week, was even pictured in a Newcastle top.

His stats are very, very good.
He also passes the eye test. Baller.
