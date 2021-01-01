« previous next »
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:07:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:05:30 pm
Chelsea being linked in the Telegraph today. Spurs interested too.

The only two that make sense if he stays in the Country.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
AS reporting Real Madrid have enquired about Caglar Soyuncu and suggest that Juventus, Chelsea and City are also keen.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
AS reporting Real Madrid have enquired about Caglar Soyuncu and suggest that Juventus, Chelsea and City are also keen.

Hmmm
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:11:12 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
AS reporting Real Madrid have enquired about Caglar Soyuncu and suggest that Juventus, Chelsea and City are also keen.

I had to google his name to make sure it's not a different player that I've watched constantly perform a Harry Maguire tribute act for the last 12 months.

DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:11:46 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
AS reporting Real Madrid have enquired about Caglar Soyuncu and suggest that Juventus, Chelsea and City are also keen.

Hopefully City or Chelsea get him. No chance that's true though sadly.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:09:55 am
Am I missing something with this lad? He seems distinctly bang average in pretty much all parts of the game... the Villa link I get, but linked to City... hope it goes through.

Another English golden child. Sports washing 101.
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:06:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
Another English golden child. Sports washing 101.
It's not everyday you get the opportunity to sign the next Fabien Delph
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:10:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:11:12 pm
I had to google his name to make sure it's not a different player that I've watched constantly perform a Harry Maguire tribute act for the last 12 months.



Any chance they can fast track the signing before this weekend?
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:11:23 pm
Make some noise for Kalvin Phillips!
The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:28:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:06:14 am
City considering Kalvin Phillips, according to the Times.

Says they looked at Rice and Tchouameni but put off by the price of both - says Monaco want £60m for our lad Aurelien.
Another nonsensical signing if true - doomed for failure.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Rice and Tchouameni too expensive in a position they need, but £100m for a more idiotic version of Beckham that they really didn't need is OK.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Rice and Tchouameni too expensive in a position they need, but £100m for a more idiotic version of Beckham that they really didn't need is OK.

and like Phillips will be cheap anyway.

Its one of Man City and Guardiolas triats this - trying to make a big deal about not paying huge fees. It was a real thing before Grealish signed, how theyd never spent as much as Man Utd or Liverpool on a single player. Laughable stuff.

Just another example of their insecurity and annoyance that they rightly get called out on how much theyve spent over the last few years.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Based on reports, probably looking at a summer where City, United, Chelsea, Spurs and possibly Arsenal all spend at least £150m. Dont imagine well come close to that, and yet by the end of the window therell still only be one team close to us.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Based on reports, probably looking at a summer where City, United, Chelsea, Spurs and possibly Arsenal all spend at least £150m. Dont imagine well come close to that, and yet by the end of the window therell still only be one team close to us.

No chance they all spend that.
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
No chance they all spend that.

Why? All the TV deals were renewed at the same money and the next ones will probably go back to growing with how well the PL is doing. Pre-Covid all of these teams were making money hand over fist.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:03:07 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Why? All the TV deals were renewed at the same money and the next ones will probably go back to growing with how well the PL is doing. Pre-Covid all of these teams were making money hand over fist.

Would that make it the most money spent by the top 6 in any given summer? To me it just feels ridiculously high levels of money that.
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:15:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:03:07 am
Would that make it the most money spent by the top 6 in any given summer? To me it just feels ridiculously high levels of money that.

In transfer fees yes. Though as I'm saying in the other transfer thread if we include actual total costs to the clubs then no, I'd hazard it's actually a pretty common amount. Haaland's deal already took ManC past £150m spent for instance even if it won't look that way from an accounting perspective.

If you look at 2019 club profits, assume that's where they are all back to now and also the TV deals have another 3 years to run at the same amount then pushing the boat out won't be that hard.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:15:16 am
Philips to City would be brilliant. Spunking a load of money on a backup to Rodri who's nowhere near good enough.

Obviously he's not coming back here but Sterling would be a very good player for whoever got him.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:07:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
No chance they all spend that.

Maybe not, but honestly don't think it'll be far off for most of them.

City have done £60m on Haaland (and the rest) and will also sign three or four more (Cucurella and Phillips probably takes it close to £150m, before anyone else comes in).

Chelsea need to spend tons, and reports today that Boehly will give them £200m. They need at least two CBs, maybe three, plus they want to strengthen in midfield and attack. Although they can offset it as they seem to want to sell Werner, Ziyech, Lukaku and potentially Pulisic (not all presumably, but at least a couple of those).

Spurs are trying to sign six players this summer, in addition to making Kulusevki's move permanent for around £30m.

United will easily spend that to back Ten Hag.

And Arsenal always seem to have moeny, even when they're not in the CL.
Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:46:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
No chance they all spend that.

I can see it being a record summer spending wise.
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:48:34 am
Top 4 is brutal these days with Spurs managing to be a proper contender. To have a proper top 6 where 2 miss out... It's probably going to be a top 7 in a few years once Newcastle have had enough time to 'organically' increase their commercial revenue to outstrip City. So either you spend a lot to try and get back in or you spend a lot to try and maintain. Otherwise you risk getting cut adrift. And post COVID, with Man Utd obviously spending a ton, Chelsea got a load of players to sell to raise funds, City needing to expand their squad, Spurs wanting to solidify and support Conte, and Arsenal desperately trying to get over the hump... this could be a mental summer.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:20:04 am
Hlozek to Leverkusen apparently.

Was interested where hed end up not like for like but maybe points toward Diaby moving on?
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:11:05 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:20:04 am
Hlozek to Leverkusen apparently.

Was interested where hed end up not like for like but maybe points toward Diaby moving on?

Would like Moussa Diaby here. Would be my 2nd choice after Nkunku.
