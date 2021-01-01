Not sure I'd buy that - it's in Madrid's interest to make it seem that PSG have handed him the keys to the kingdom, and El Chiringuito is their mouthpiece I believe.
Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid's contract offer to raise PSG's offer, then used PSG's new offer to raise Real Madrid's offer. The entire transfer saga has been carefully orchestrated by Mbappés entourage. (Source: @Romain_Molina)
I don't mind it. He knows his worth and it's not his fault football is awash with rotten money.
Hahahaha. I love it. Fuck those clubs
