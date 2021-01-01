« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 07:00:46 pm »
Not sure I'd buy that - it's in Madrid's interest to make it seem that PSG have handed him the keys to the kingdom, and El Chiringuito is their mouthpiece I believe.

A credible French journalist has also reported this story.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm »
Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid's contract offer to raise PSG's offer, then used PSG's new offer to raise Real Madrid's offer.

The entire transfer saga has been carefully orchestrated by Mbappés entourage.

(Source: @Romain_Molina)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 pm »
Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid's contract offer to raise PSG's offer, then used PSG's new offer to raise Real Madrid's offer.

The entire transfer saga has been carefully orchestrated by Mbappés entourage.

(Source: @Romain_Molina)

His entourage makes the entourage in Entourage look like fucking amateurs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
I remember saying several years ago on this thread that I didn't want Mbappe at this club because he was already too big and would have a circus around him that we could absolutely do without. Seems to have turned out exactly as feared.

We can totally do without such characters

Blah blah blah Nike blah blah
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm »
Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid's contract offer to raise PSG's offer, then used PSG's new offer to raise Real Madrid's offer.

The entire transfer saga has been carefully orchestrated by Mbappés entourage.

I don't mind it. He knows his worth and it's not his fault football is awash with rotten money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 01:49:32 am »
Kylian Mbappé used Real Madrid's contract offer to raise PSG's offer, then used PSG's new offer to raise Real Madrid's offer.

The entire transfer saga has been carefully orchestrated by Mbappés entourage.

(Source: @Romain_Molina)


Hahahaha. I love it. Fuck those clubs
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 01:50:56 am »
I don't mind it. He knows his worth and it's not his fault football is awash with rotten money.
How much money is enough though?, £1m a week in salary, plus endorsements, plus bonuses, plus signing on fees?, it's just obscene.
