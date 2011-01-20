Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It is believed the 21-year-old goal sensation has been picked up for a bargain £51million, around £13m cheaper than the £64m release fee that has been widely touted.



The Blues have announced that they have come to a deal with Bundesliga side Dortmund and that Haaland will join them on July 1. And it turned out that the release fee was 60m, which works out at around £51m.



The addition of agents' fees and bonuses is thought to take the total outlay to around £86m, again much less than the £100m figure which has been discussed. Haaland is expected to join the top earners bracket at City, alongside Kevin De Bruyne on around £400,000-a-week.

