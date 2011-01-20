« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 711779 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 01:08:23 am »
Quote from: jillc on May  9, 2022, 06:40:31 pm
The hypocrite signs on for Abu Dhabi, there's a surprise.  ::)
Well, daddy played there and the money's alright. The only danger is maybe McTominay doing to him what Keane did to his daddy.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,100
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:52:35 am »
350k a week? Wasn't it expected to be much more than that? Guess the up-front money is a lot less without Raiola too.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 am »
Nah, think that is the salary but there is a consultancy fee which will take his contract up to mooted 500k, shady bastards.

Think De Bruyne is on something similar (wages and consultancy).
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,018
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:52:35 am
350k a week? Wasn't it expected to be much more than that? Guess the up-front money is a lot less without Raiola too.

His official wages will probably be something like that, just a bit lower than De Bruyne's official wages. The real wages will be double that amount ...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:04:47 am
Nah, think that is the salary but there is a consultancy fee which will take his contract up to mooted 500k, shady bastards.

Think De Bruyne is on something similar (wages and consultancy).

Mancini's consultancy wages were higher than his wages for being Man City manager.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm »
The bare faced gall to report he's "only" on 350k, they know they are untouchable.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm
The bare faced gall to report he's "only" on 350k, they know they are untouchable.

It'll propably be soon reported as £250k/w although earlier when he took the 'tour' with Raiola their wage demands were though to be somewhere between £500k-£800k/w.

£350k/week NET might be close actually.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 03:58:11 pm »
Pep strikers have always been midgets  Villa, Etoo, Aguero. Haaland is none of that. Haaland as another expensive failure is always a possibility
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,047
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It is believed the 21-year-old goal sensation has been picked up for a bargain £51million, around £13m cheaper than the £64m release fee that has been widely touted.

The Blues have announced that they have come to a deal with Bundesliga side Dortmund and that Haaland will join them on July 1. And it turned out that the release fee was 60m, which works out at around £51m.

The addition of agents' fees and bonuses is thought to take the total outlay to around £86m, again much less than the £100m figure which has been discussed. Haaland is expected to join the top earners bracket at City, alongside Kevin De Bruyne on around £400,000-a-week.
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 05:02:38 pm »
How many games until Pep starts Haaland out wide. It'll definitely happen.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,581
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 05:09:07 pm »
Dortmund already confirmed Adeyemi as the replacement, 38m plus add ons which is some mad money RB Salzburg must've picked up today.

https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Karim-Adeyemi-signs-until-2027
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 05:10:06 pm »
Cooking the books again, I see.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9732 on: Yesterday at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 05:09:07 pm
Dortmund already confirmed Adeyimi as the replacement, 38m plus add ons which is some mad money RB Salzburg must've picked up today.

https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Karim-Adeyemi-signs-until-2027

Yep, theyve moved fast.

Rudiger to Madrid confirmed too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9733 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
It's world cup year and they want people in early.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,018
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9734 on: Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm
Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It is believed the 21-year-old goal sensation has been picked up for a bargain £51million, around £13m cheaper than the £64m release fee that has been widely touted.

The Blues have announced that they have come to a deal with Bundesliga side Dortmund and that Haaland will join them on July 1. And it turned out that the release fee was 60m, which works out at around £51m.

The addition of agents' fees and bonuses is thought to take the total outlay to around £86m, again much less than the £100m figure which has been discussed. Haaland is expected to join the top earners bracket at City, alongside Kevin De Bruyne on around £400,000-a-week.

Nice PR exercise. In reality, this is how much it will cost:

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/3/17/22983805/haaland-will-cost-around-355m-in-total-report
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,744
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm »
What's the salary Rudiger is getting at Madrid? Is that some kind of joke what Sky suggested. He's nowhere near as good as many others.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,603
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 06:52:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm
What's the salary Rudiger is getting at Madrid? Is that some kind of joke what Sky suggested. He's nowhere near as good as many others.

Spain seems to be the place to go for defenders on a free. That's Alaba, Rudiger, Azpi and Christensen isn't it
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
I see in the rumour mill that Villa want £50m for Watkins, and West Ham are wanting him.  Looks like the crazy money is back, if he goes for that much (also makes the same figure for Haaland look even  more like a bargain). 
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 10:06:46 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:57:12 am
I see in the rumour mill that Villa want £50m for Watkins, and West Ham are wanting him.  Looks like the crazy money is back, if he goes for that much (also makes the same figure for Haaland look even  more like a bargain).

Do you not see how Haaland for £50 million is going to be infinitely more expensive than Watkins for £50 million?

I can't imagine Watkins demanding £350k a week nor can I see his dad and agent wanting to share £60 million between them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Yeah a summer of "so and so cost this while Haaland only cost this..." is going to be really tedious.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:57:12 am
I see in the rumour mill that Villa want £50m for Watkins, and West Ham are wanting him.  Looks like the crazy money is back, if he goes for that much (also makes the same figure for Haaland look even  more like a bargain).
I like Watkins but he's far more limited than the media credit him as being.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • RedOrDead
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 11:56:29 am »
West Ham have offered Declan Rice an 8 year contract at 200k a week :lmao

8 fucking years :lmao

I'm sure he'll be signing that :lmao
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,540
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm »
Sure I read that Rudiger is going to be on £300k a week. They are going to be in for such a shock when they put him in a back 4.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:56:29 am
West Ham have offered Declan Rice an 8 year contract at 200k a week :lmao

8 fucking years :lmao

I'm sure he'll be signing that :lmao
Jesus. He only needs to cast his eyes a few miles North to see how that can wreck a career. It's not even like a Gerrard where committing your career to a club means you'll win less trophies, this would mean he'd win virtually no trophies, maybe at a push a league or FA Cup.

He'd be stupid to sign anything beyond a 2 year extension.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,047
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Nice PR exercise. In reality, this is how much it will cost:

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/3/17/22983805/haaland-will-cost-around-355m-in-total-report

Cant see them paying him £650k unless De Bryune  got a £300k pay rise
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:38:19 pm
Cant see them paying him £650k unless De Bryune  got a £300k pay rise

Why would De Bruyne need a pay raise? He's getting the same off the books money that Haaland will get.

City will pretend that their salaries are similar.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,047
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:43:48 pm
Why would De Bruyne need a pay raise? He's getting the same off the books money that Haaland will get.

City will pretend that their salaries are similar.

How exactly is he getting £300k of the books


I dont believe Citys figures on Haaland but the rest of the books , Id be interested how as it means there must be loads more players like De Bryune  get paid huge sums off the books
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:56 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:56:13 pm
How exactly is he getting £300k of the books


Are you being dense on purpose? Literally everyone knows that Man City cook the books and pay managers and players off the books via consultancies or other "titles" so they can stay "compliant" with the PL rules.

Mancini has already admitted this previously. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-6366745/Man-City-secretly-paid-Roberto-Mancini-double-contracted-wage.html

If you think they stopped doing this - good for you.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,047
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:27 pm
Are you being dense on purpose? Literally everyone knows that Man City cook the books and pay managers and players off the books via consultancies or other "titles" so they can stay "compliant" with the PL rules.

Mancini has already admitted this previously. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-6366745/Man-City-secretly-paid-Roberto-Mancini-double-contracted-wage.html

If you think they stopped doing this - good for you.

Far from dense pal

Just interested exactly how
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:00:55 pm
Far from dense pal

Just interested exactly how

read the article. it will be some variation of that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Up
« previous next »
 