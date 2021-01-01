True Rivals that we may play twice a year? Uhh, I think you're just projecting what you want to project unless you can predict the future which if so then what are you doing here? You're also completely ignoring the actual worst case scenario of PSG setting a new market for what top end talent can ask for in wages/bonus.
That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?
Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.
Officially, they are not. But it seems that you have missed these ...https://www.qnb.com/sites/qnb/qnbglobal/en/ennews9dec18newshttps://www.ooredoo.com/en/who_we_are/sponsorship/our-brand-ambassador/There are many more, but I can't bother looking for them all at this time ...
Yeah, you're still wrong. Even if they add more money on top Messi is at 1.2m/week and Neymar is on 1.08m/week. Mbappe's new deal would almost double that. All to make sure he's wearing PSG colors for the World Cup marketing push. This has no relation to anything real and again exacerbates the wage market for players. But focus on Real Madrid's basically immaterial rivalry to us, whatever....
Good. We don't have a place for him on the team at the moment. If he improves, we will sign him in two years ...
The MBappe reported numbers are fucking disgusting. Football is dead if this continues to happen.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!
Let them pay that. Means they won't be able to afford Tchouameni too.
I have a feeling PSG won't have any trouble finding the money to get Tchouameni too.
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.
