That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?



Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.