THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9640 on: May 2, 2022, 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on May  2, 2022, 10:33:43 am
I thought Barca were skinned and in extreme debt, what has changed? Authorities blatantly ignoring to keep La Liga competitive and commercial attractive? 6 months ago they could even register new players, now they want the Ballon D'or winner - something is fishy

If they can raise enough money through sales, they can sign new players. If Gavi signs his new contract, De Jong will very likely be on the market, so they will be able to afford Lewandowski, who only has 12 months left on his contract at Bayern. At the same time, it will allow Bayern to sign Haaland. Like I said above, it makes sense for everyone involved ...
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9641 on: May 2, 2022, 03:21:50 pm »
Nico Schlotterbecks move to Dortmund to be announced in the next couple days according to BILD.

Hes a really good young player, and is having a fantastic season with Freiburg. Heres hoping he doesnt go the way of far too many defenders who sign for Dortmund and end up picking up frequent injuries and never fulfill their potential  ::)
Logged
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9642 on: May 2, 2022, 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  2, 2022, 03:21:50 pm
Nico Schlotterbecks move to Dortmund to be announced in the next couple days according to BILD.

Hes a really good young player, and is having a fantastic season with Freiburg. Heres hoping he doesnt go the way of far too many defenders who sign for Dortmund and end up picking up frequent injuries and never fulfill their potential  ::)

Aren't they also signing Sule? It seems that Dortmund are already reinvesting the Haaland money, but they've decided to fix the defence first ...
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9643 on: May 2, 2022, 04:23:47 pm »
And Ginter going to Freiburg. That one surprises me a little, always expected him to make his way to a lower PL side.
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9644 on: May 2, 2022, 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May  2, 2022, 04:23:47 pm
And Ginter going to Freiburg. That one surprises me a little, always expected him to make his way to a lower PL side.

Freiburg is his home, and a return to the club he loves  ;D

Its a great coup for Freiburg though, he is still only 28 too, so yes, for sure could have made a move now to another league and likely done far better financially for it.  Hed have gone to better than lower PL side too. He was moving to Inter or Bayern a few days ago if the press was to be believed!

But Freiburg will be in European competition too next season. All in all, great for Freiburg and great for Ginter for choosing to go back to where it began.
Logged
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9645 on: May 2, 2022, 05:53:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  2, 2022, 11:06:48 am
If they can raise enough money through sales, they can sign new players. If Gavi signs his new contract, De Jong will very likely be on the market, so they will be able to afford Lewandowski, who only has 12 months left on his contract at Bayern. At the same time, it will allow Bayern to sign Haaland. Like I said above, it makes sense for everyone involved ...
Bayern are not likely to sign Haaland. Lewy's is just pissed off that they were courting him. He also wants a longer deal than the 1-year extension Bayern is offering.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9646 on: May 2, 2022, 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May  2, 2022, 05:53:53 pm
Bayern are not likely to sign Haaland. Lewy's is just pissed off that they were courting him. He also wants a longer deal than the 1-year extension Bayern is offering.

We will see what the summer brings. Anyway, Lewandowski to Barcelona and Haaland to Bayern Munich makes sense for everyone involved ...
Logged

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9647 on: May 2, 2022, 06:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on May  2, 2022, 10:33:43 am
I thought Barca were skinned and in extreme debt, what has changed? Authorities blatantly ignoring to keep La Liga competitive and commercial attractive? 6 months ago they could even register new players, now they want the Ballon D'or winner - something is fishy
they have recently signed a naming rights deal on their stadium with Spotify worth around £200m so that probably helps
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 11:50:00 am »
United going big on Darwin Nunez apparently.

Also read that they tried to hijack Dortmunds move for Adeyemi but were turned down by the player.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:50:00 am
United going big on Darwin Nunez apparently.

Also read that they tried to hijack Dortmunds move for Adeyemi but were turned down by the player.

If Nunez is only interested in the money, he will go there. If he wants a great career, he will have better offers this summer. Arsenal or Tottenham (if Kane leaves) would be much better places for him ...
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 12:14:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm
If Nunez is only interested in the money, he will go there. If he wants a great career, he will have better offers this summer. Arsenal or Tottenham (if Kane leaves) would be much better places for him ...
Is Conte staying at Spurs or are these PSG links true? Cause they wouldn't be high up on a player's list to join then.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 12:43:41 am »
Why are Barcelona signing so many players in their 30s?, for a team that are as in the shit financially as they are, you'd think they'd be keeping their powder dry for a while, and focusing on prospects.
Logged

Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 02:56:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:43:41 am
Why are Barcelona signing so many players in their 30s?, for a team that are as in the shit financially as they are, you'd think they'd be keeping their powder dry for a while, and focusing on prospects.

Gotta keep the members happy by signing big players otherwise the president gets the boot.
Logged
