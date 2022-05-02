And Ginter going to Freiburg. That one surprises me a little, always expected him to make his way to a lower PL side.



Freiburg is his home, and a return to the club he lovesIts a great coup for Freiburg though, he is still only 28 too, so yes, for sure could have made a move now to another league and likely done far better financially for it. Hed have gone to better than lower PL side too. He was moving to Inter or Bayern a few days ago if the press was to be believed!But Freiburg will be in European competition too next season. All in all, great for Freiburg and great for Ginter for choosing to go back to where it began.