He's 38 at the start of next season. Same sort of age as Chiellini and Pepe, slightly older than Ramos. CBs, like goalkeepers, can naturally go on a bit longer than other positions but you can't say that age doesn't mean much at 38 for a top level footballer. He very likely will drop off, if he doesn't also start getting niggly injuries, pretty soon.



They'll need to be thinking properly about replacing him, and Rudiger, and Christensen, and Azpilicueta. Two of them immediately and two of them next summer. Thats a fuck tonne of experience they'll need to replace, with absolutely dick coming the other way in terms of transfer fees. Kantes contract is up next summer, Jorginho and Alonso too. Its hard to see new owners giving them the sort of money they'll get from the likes of PSG, Juve, Real and Barca.



Ive been arguing this same stuff with people for the last few years about numerous players and every year those same players continue to excel, even Salah is highlighting it himself in talking about how the game is changing. Yes they will have to replace him at some point, much like every player ever has needed replacing at some point, my point is next season specifically his age doesnt mean a lot IMO in that he COULD get niggling injuries, he COULD see his form fall off a cliff but hell likely be similar to this year, an aging CB who is still performing at an excellent level and using his experience to alter his game where it needs it. I cant stand them so I fucking hope his performance level plummets next season but I think ill go with what I see from him performance wise, I cant think of many players who have had their form just divebomb after hitting a certain age, its generally more of a gradual decline and you can often spot it. Take Stevie as an example, you could see the decline with each passing season, the dynamism in his game slowly faded. The funny thing is, right now has there EVER been more aging players putting in performances that their age suggests they shouldnt be pulling off, id argue no.Of course they need changes, everyone can see that and CB is an area they need to buy intellegently, especially if their aspirations are to be met. Absolutely agree they will need a number of changes there and in other areas on the pitch too. There is a fair bit of uncertainty there