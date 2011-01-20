« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 696838 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9560 on: Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:28:07 am
Real Madrid have reached a preliminary agreement with Antonio Rudiger for the Chelsea centre-back to move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The club and the Germany international's representatives are still working on aspects of the deal, but Rudiger, 29, is now on track to sign for Madrid on a four-year contract, sources said.

So, Christensen going to Barcelona, and Rudiger going to Real Madrid. With Thiago Silva turning 38 later this year, Chelsea seem to have a problem here ...
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9561 on: Yesterday at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm
So, Christensen going to Barcelona, and Rudiger going to Real Madrid. With Thiago Silva turning 38 later this year, Chelsea seem to have a problem here ...

Levi Colwill looks a real talent but I reckon by the summer the takeover will be done so theyll be able to go to the market and plug the gaps.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,685
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9562 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:25:03 pm
Levi Colwill looks a real talent but I reckon by the summer the takeover will be done so theyll be able to go to the market and plug the gaps.

Plugging the gaps is one thing.

Having to replace two of your more first choice CBs, and start preparing for replacing another, with absolutely no money coming the other way and having to operate like a normal club now is quite something else. Particularly when you play with three of them most of the time, and the others you have are Sarr and Chalobah. Tarkowski is on a free at the end of the season, they should genuinely try and get him.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,981
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9563 on: Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm
So, Christensen going to Barcelona, and Rudiger going to Real Madrid. With Thiago Silva turning 38 later this year, Chelsea seem to have a problem here ...

It's a difficult position to buy for as well. We waited it out to get Van Dijk and Konate and for decent money.

You look at the money spent on players like Maguire and Ben White. There isn't an abundance of good CB's out there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9564 on: Yesterday at 01:59:19 pm »
Do Chelsea have a buyback clause for Guehi? He's looked very good for Palace.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9565 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm
It's a difficult position to buy for as well. We waited it out to get Van Dijk and Konate and for decent money.

You look at the money spent on players like Maguire and Ben White. There isn't an abundance of good CB's out there.

Looking at descriptions of Matip when he was moving here, his pace was listed as one of his strengths. He's by some distance the slowest of our CBs, and he hasn't lost any pace since he moved here. Our other three are blistering. Konate's playmaking was supposed to be one of his strengths too, and he's by some distance the least technical of our CBs. We are really, really blessed in that department.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,452
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9566 on: Yesterday at 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:28:07 am


I'd hope they are planning on switching to 3 at the back, or he is going to get horrifically exposed.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9567 on: Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm
It's a difficult position to buy for as well. We waited it out to get Van Dijk and Konate and for decent money.

You look at the money spent on players like Maguire and Ben White. There isn't an abundance of good CB's out there.

Who would be the best attainable player for them? Probably looking at someone like Wes Fofana who would cost as much as Ben White did and is just coming back from a bad injury.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9568 on: Yesterday at 02:47:42 pm »
Fofana is very good. But Leicester will want Harry Maguire level money for him considering he just signed a new 5 year deal.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9569 on: Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm
So, Christensen going to Barcelona, and Rudiger going to Real Madrid. With Thiago Silva turning 38 later this year, Chelsea seem to have a problem here ...

Likely just go and buy Kounde wont they?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9570 on: Yesterday at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:47:42 pm
Fofana is very good. But Leicester will want Harry Maguire level money for him considering he just signed a new 5 year deal.

They paid £35m for him as well from memory; similar money to what Arsenal paid for St Etiennes other young CB in Saliba.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,685
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9571 on: Yesterday at 02:55:23 pm »
Kounde seems to be the one they're always linked with, and is seemingly available.

Its not one they need though, its probably two or three.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9572 on: Yesterday at 02:58:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:55:23 pm
Kounde seems to be the one they're always linked with, and is seemingly available.

Its not one they need though, its probably two or three.

I guess Sevilla will want the release clause of 80m paying, which is a lot when they need as you say a couple of other defenders and other areas of the pitch addressing. Their forward signings have been woeful recently and that is an area they need to sort
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9573 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:55:23 pm
Kounde seems to be the one they're always linked with, and is seemingly available.

Its not one they need though, its probably two or three.

True

Silvas age doesnt mean much to be honest, hes still outrageously good and showing little sign of slowing up. Chalobah is a good player but plenty of room for improvement. Sarr I havent seen enough of at all. Their current scenario makes letting Tomori (who I actually rate) go all the more strange. Wonder if theyll risk bringing through a new youth team CB

Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9574 on: Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm »
How are they gonna buy a player though?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,685
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9575 on: Yesterday at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
True

Silvas age doesnt mean much to be honest, hes still outrageously good and showing little sign of slowing up. Chalobah is a good player but plenty of room for improvement. Sarr I havent seen enough of at all. Their current scenario makes letting Tomori (who I actually rate) go all the more strange. Wonder if theyll risk bringing through a new youth team CB

He's 38 at the start of next season. Same sort of age as Chiellini and Pepe, slightly older than Ramos. CBs, like goalkeepers, can naturally go on a bit longer than other positions but you can't say that age doesn't mean much at 38 for a top level footballer. He very likely will drop off, if he doesn't also start getting niggly injuries, pretty soon.

They'll need to be thinking properly about replacing him, and Rudiger, and Christensen, and Azpilicueta. Two of them immediately and two of them next summer. Thats a fuck tonne of experience they'll need to replace, with absolutely dick coming the other way in terms of transfer fees. Kantes contract is up next summer, Jorginho and Alonso too. Its hard to see new owners giving them the sort of money they'll get from the likes of PSG, Juve, Real and Barca.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9576 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:18:28 pm
He's 38 at the start of next season. Same sort of age as Chiellini and Pepe, slightly older than Ramos. CBs, like goalkeepers, can naturally go on a bit longer than other positions but you can't say that age doesn't mean much at 38 for a top level footballer. He very likely will drop off, if he doesn't also start getting niggly injuries, pretty soon.

They'll need to be thinking properly about replacing him, and Rudiger, and Christensen, and Azpilicueta. Two of them immediately and two of them next summer. Thats a fuck tonne of experience they'll need to replace, with absolutely dick coming the other way in terms of transfer fees. Kantes contract is up next summer, Jorginho and Alonso too. Its hard to see new owners giving them the sort of money they'll get from the likes of PSG, Juve, Real and Barca.

Ive been arguing this same stuff with people for the last few years about numerous players and every year those same players continue to excel, even Salah is highlighting it himself in talking about how the game is changing. Yes they will have to replace him at some point, much like every player ever has needed replacing at some point, my point is next season specifically his age doesnt mean a lot IMO in that he COULD get niggling injuries, he COULD see his form fall off a cliff but hell likely be similar to this year, an aging CB who is still performing at an excellent level and using his experience to alter his game where it needs it. I cant stand them so I fucking hope his performance level plummets next season but I think ill go with what I see from him performance wise, I cant think of many players who have had their form just divebomb after hitting a certain age, its generally more of a gradual decline and you can often spot it. Take Stevie as an example, you could see the decline with each passing season, the dynamism in his game slowly faded. The funny thing is, right now has there EVER been more aging players putting in performances that their age suggests they shouldnt be pulling off, id argue no.

Of course they need changes, everyone can see that and CB is an area they need to buy intellegently, especially if their aspirations are to be met. Absolutely agree they will need a number of changes there and in other areas on the pitch too. There is a fair bit of uncertainty there
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9577 on: Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm
How are they gonna buy a player though?

People are assuming that the takeover will be completed before the transfer window. Even if that is to happen, the oil money will no longer be there, so they will have to scout and buy like the other normal clubs. If Azpilicueta also leaves on the free, they will need to replace 3 senior defenders. It seems like a problem to me, since they've already sold most of their best loaned players ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,685
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9578 on: Yesterday at 04:23:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm
Ive been arguing this same stuff with people for the last few years about numerous players and every year those same players continue to excel, even Salah is highlighting it himself in talking about how the game is changing. Yes they will have to replace him at some point, much like every player ever has needed replacing at some point, my point is next season specifically his age doesnt mean a lot IMO in that he COULD get niggling injuries, he COULD see his form fall off a cliff but hell likely be similar to this year, an aging CB who is still performing at an excellent level and using his experience to alter his game where it needs it. I cant stand them so I fucking hope his performance level plummets next season but I think ill go with what I see from him performance wise, I cant think of many players who have had their form just divebomb after hitting a certain age, its generally more of a gradual decline and you can often spot it. Take Stevie as an example, you could see the decline with each passing season, the dynamism in his game slowly faded. The funny thing is, right now has there EVER been more aging players putting in performances that their age suggests they shouldnt be pulling off, id argue no.

Of course they need changes, everyone can see that and CB is an area they need to buy intellegently, especially if their aspirations are to be met. Absolutely agree they will need a number of changes there and in other areas on the pitch too. There is a fair bit of uncertainty there

People expecting players to drop off as soon as they hit 30 is one thing, and obviously stupid considering the amount of 33/34 year old attackers we regularly see near the top of the scoring charts. But 38 year old defenders is a very different thing, particularly in the PL. Its incredibly rare to see players playing regularly at that age as an outfield player in this league. And frankly his form already seems to have dropped considerably from the start of the season. There's no way you're getting a 45/50 game season out of him next season, even less likely if he's surrounded by the likes of Chalobah and Sarr instead of Rudiger and Christensen. You don't see a players form divebomb because generally they either move into a position which is less hard on their legs, or they get their minutes managed to optimise when they do get on the pitch. Even the greats saw it happen to them (Maldini, Nesta, Cafu). Maybe a 38 year old Thiago Silva can have an ever-present season next time around but it'd be a big shock.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9579 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm
People are assuming that the takeover will be completed before the transfer window. Even if that is to happen, the oil money will no longer be there, so they will have to scout and buy like the other normal clubs. If Azpilicueta also leaves on the free, they will need to replace 3 senior defenders. It seems like a problem to me, since they've already sold most of their best loaned players ...

Do people not think that the new owners will invest, certainly initially, as a way of endearing themselves quickly to the fan base?
If anything, I think they'll spend more the first couple of windows.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9580 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm
Do people not think that the new owners will invest, certainly initially, as a way of endearing themselves quickly to the fan base?
If anything, I think they'll spend more the first couple of windows.

They will invest, as much as Kroenke invests at Arsenal ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9581 on: Yesterday at 06:15:46 pm »
Normally at this time of year Chelsea are bidding for Declan rice and Haaland. Soon enough itll be Eddie Nketiah on a free
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9582 on: Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
They will invest, as much as Kroenke invests at Arsenal ...

I suppose we'll soon see. I reckon they'll sign 3 or 4 this summer, & also use Broja, Gallagher & Colwill back from loan.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9583 on: Yesterday at 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
I suppose we'll soon see. I reckon they'll sign 3 or 4 this summer, & also use Broja, Gallagher & Colwill back from loan.

Oh, they will sign players, but I doubt we will see anything like this ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/transferrekorde/verein/631
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9584 on: Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
True

Silvas age doesnt mean much to be honest, hes still outrageously good and showing little sign of slowing up. Chalobah is a good player but plenty of room for improvement. Sarr I havent seen enough of at all. Their current scenario makes letting Tomori (who I actually rate) go all the more strange. Wonder if theyll risk bringing through a new youth team CB

Colwill is a good young cb, Kounde is good but I always feel he is too short for the PL.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 07:04:22 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm
Colwill is a good young cb, Kounde is good but I always feel he is too short for the PL.

Think he'd get away with it more in Chelsea's system in a back 3. For instance, Azpilicueta often plays right of the back 3, Kounde is a natural fit in there.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 11:13:44 am »
Chelsea will have loads of money to spend this summer at least. Totally debt free I think? And the new owners will spend to get in the good books.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9587 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:13:44 am
Chelsea will have loads of money to spend this summer at least. Totally debt free I think? And the new owners will spend to get in the good books.

To be honest, G&H have bought us Torres in their first transfer window ...
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9588 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Araujo signs a new contract at Barca. Lets see if Gavi does too.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9589 on: Today at 12:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:11:09 pm
Araujo signs a new contract at Barca. Lets see if Gavi does too.

Id be amazed if he doesnt, might be waiting until the summer when Barcelona will have more room in the La Liga cap.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9590 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:11:09 pm
Araujo signs a new contract at Barca. Lets see if Gavi does too.

Think De Jong looks most likely to go.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9591 on: Today at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:18:40 pm
Think De Jong looks most likely to go.

I know that some people don't share my enthusiasm, but I would be all over De Jong if he is on the market. Incredibly versatile and intelligent midfielder, and yet to turn 25. He would be amazing on this LFC team ...

https://youtu.be/bvGWLCXNJvs
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9592 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:38:51 pm
I know that some people don't share my enthusiasm, but I would be all over De Jong if he is on the market. Incredibly versatile and intelligent midfielder, and yet to turn 25. He would be amazing on this LFC team ...

https://youtu.be/bvGWLCXNJvs

Think most folks are concerned about his wages, more than his ability.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9593 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:39:55 pm
Think most folks are concerned about his wages, more than his ability.

According to the Spanish press, he is on basic £275,000 per week (gross) at Barcelona, plus bonuses. We can afford that ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9594 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:07:32 pm
According to the Spanish press, he is on basic £275,000 per week (gross) at Barcelona, plus bonuses. We can afford that ...

Which players in our squad will be on more than that come summer though?  Not many, and you can't bring in someone on that sort of wage unless they're an absolute game changer, and he's not.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9595 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Which players in our squad will be on more than that come summer though?  Not many, and you can't bring in someone on that sort of wage unless they're an absolute game changer, and he's not.

De Jong under Klopp would be the at the same level as Alisson or Van Dijk. I don't know what type of a game changer you want, but that would be enough for me. As for the wages, Salah will be earning more, if he signs his contract extension ...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9596 on: Today at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:07:32 pm
According to the Spanish press, he is on basic £275,000 per week (gross) at Barcelona, plus bonuses. We can afford that ...

£275,000 per week is indeed gross for what he's contributed to the team.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,820
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9597 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:07:32 pm
According to the Spanish press, he is on basic £275,000 per week (gross) at Barcelona, plus bonuses. We can afford that ...

That would be more than what Trent and Van Dijk are on, wouldn't it?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9598 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:17:16 pm
De Jong under Klopp would be the at the same level as Alisson or Van Dijk. I don't know what type of a game changer you want, but that would be enough for me. As for the wages, Salah will be earning more, if he signs his contract extension ...

He'd be on more than Trent, having done way less.  No chance we bring him in on that sort of wage, never happening.  I like him as a player, but he's just nowhere near that wage in relation to what he'd bring to our team.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9599 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:18:09 pm
£275,000 per week is indeed gross for what he's contributed to the team.

To be honest, De Bruyne has barely contributed anything at Chelsea ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 