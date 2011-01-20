Contract runs out in a year and most European teams might wait to get him on a free. Think the rumour is around 25-30m which would be excellent for a 25 year old.



That makes more sense, cost wise. Still not sure that hed choose Arsenal given some of the potential options, but if Bayern look elsewhere or keep their powder dry with Lewandowski staying a bit longer and if Juve are happy with Vlahovic and Morata stays, then theres likely not that many great landing places for Jesus. Maybe Atleti, perhaps Milan, but really, if he becomes the main man at Arsenal and leads a resurgence, in terms of his standing in the game that would be perhaps the best choice.Looking at who they have around the forward position, with mobile, intelligent options, Id actually be advocating for someone a little more physical than Jesus to lead the line - a Darwin Nunez or Rafael Santos Borre would do the trick. Santos Borre specifically would fit Arsenal really nicely, theres just questions over his goal return at 26, which is one of the issues with Lacazette presently.