Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 01:35:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:21:15 am
Our strikers are so bad that anyone would be an upgrade.

You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 02:21:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:35:27 am
You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...

Theyve taken a calculated gamble on a smaller squad by getting rid of a few on big contracts to clean the slate for a big summer. I know getting 4th would be ahead of schedule for them but when United are this terrible and Spurs havent been much better, itd be a massive missed opportunity if they dont get Champions League Football. Most of their recent signings have been sensible and seem to be fitting towards a plan so theyre heading in the right direction, even if the jury is still out on Arteta.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 02:50:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:35:27 am
You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...

Its definitely the right way to go, Id prefer another young forward /striker alongside Jesus for sensible money rather than an established superstar. This is the way we are going, there will be bad runs along the way because of the lack of experience but the overall trajectory is progress. Ive never had a doubt about Arteta, jury still out on the people he works for.
Another player heavily linked now is Cody Gakpo, he too fits the profile of what we are trying to bring in, but it seems some big hitters are in for him, not sure they can guarantee him the playing time we can though. He is another one that can play across the forward line.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 08:05:10 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 22, 2022, 11:48:11 pm
What do you think of this? Strong, good in tight spaces, can score from distance but also has a knack of getting into good positions, good at finishing, good at build up play, available for free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLfSGDBjq9A

Honestly, i had thought about him if budget was going to be an issue if spending money on 2 forwards was going to be difficult, but seen he was Milan bound.

I'd also bite the hand off you for Bobby given like Jesus he is down to his final year soon & competition is fierce at Liverpool now, but I don't think he'll leave Liverpool.

I do have a very big concern we'll sign 1 of Calvert-Lewin or Morata depending on budget, perhaps DCL if we make top 4, Morata if we don't. That would be very underwhelming. Like TNB says, we do have Gakpo links as well so I don't think we"d sign 3 players, although I watched him vs Leicester and was not impressed at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 09:22:19 am »
Bobby's injuries would be the worry for any buyer but if he's ok on that front he'd be fantastic for Arsenal. He can drop deep like Lacazette's been doing but also score goals, unlike Lacazette. That said, I'd rather we had him for another season!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:22:19 am
Bobby's injuries would be the worry for any buyer but if he's ok on that front he'd be fantastic for Arsenal. He can drop deep like Lacazette's been doing but also score goals, unlike Lacazette. That said, I'd rather we had him for another season!

That was my thinking. If we want to turn into a team that presses more as a unit aka City & Liverpool, then getting 2 of the hardest working forwards that know the work rate required at those teams, to go alongside Martinelli would go a good way to making us much more consistent in that regard. Plus they can both play a bit & bring others into the game.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9526 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:26:20 am
yikes. In his Wiki Bio says Been compared to Ian Wright and Defoe type.

Whoever wrote that must be the same person who compared Victor Anichebe to Ian Rush.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:47:35 am
That was my thinking. If we want to turn into a team that presses more as a unit aka City & Liverpool, then getting 2 of the hardest working forwards that know the work rate required at those teams, to go alongside Martinelli would go a good way to making us much more consistent in that regard. Plus they can both play a bit & bring others into the game.
Do you think two from Smith-Rowe, Saka and Martinelli have the ability to turn in to 15+ a season players in the next couple years? Feels like short term you really need at least one of them, two if your main forward signing was a Firmino type, to really step up and do that to make.you.more.liekly.to.be a top 4 side. I'm guessing you think yes, but just curious as to which one we should look to buy really  :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:22:37 am
Apart from the chelsea game, every time he played hes been useless. Started the previous game too against Southampton who are the worst team in the league now and he did nothing. Jesus would be a massive upgrade.

Jesus is known for going missing around this time of year though. Would you be ok with that?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:09:18 am
Jesus is known for going missing around this time of year though. Would you be ok with that?
Dont get him cross.

On Jesus, why would City sell him? I know hes not set the world alight with goals this season and Pep has used him sparingly, but hes been played wide rather than as the front man and has a career high amount of assists. Hes a good utility player for them to have and other than De Bruyne I thought he was Citys best player at the Etihad.

Unless its the player who wants to move, then you could feasibly see City wanting £50m+ and would Arsenal be a natural choice for him given theyre not a Champions League lock and sides like Bayern and Juventus might be interested?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9530 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:13 am
Dont get him cross.

On Jesus, why would City sell him? I know hes not set the world alight with goals this season and Pep has used him sparingly, but hes been played wide rather than as the front man and has a career high amount of assists. Hes a good utility player for them to have and other than De Bruyne I thought he was Citys best player at the Etihad.

Unless its the player who wants to move, then you could feasibly see City wanting £50m+ and would Arsenal be a natural choice for him given theyre not a Champions League lock and sides like Bayern and Juventus might be interested?

Contract runs out in a year and most European teams might wait to get him on a free. Think the rumour is around 25-30m which would be excellent for a 25 year old.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9531 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:00:40 am
Do you think two from Smith-Rowe, Saka and Martinelli have the ability to turn in to 15+ a season players in the next couple years? Feels like short term you really need at least one of them, two if your main forward signing was a Firmino type, to really step up and do that to make.you.more.liekly.to.be a top 4 side. I'm guessing you think yes, but just curious as to which one we should look to buy really  :D

Smith Rowe and Saka are on 10 this season in the league (11 overall). So theyre not far off. But we need a goalscorer upfront.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9532 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:32 am
Contract runs out in a year and most European teams might wait to get him on a free. Think the rumour is around 25-30m which would be excellent for a 25 year old.
That makes more sense, cost wise. Still not sure that hed choose Arsenal given some of the potential options, but if Bayern look elsewhere or keep their powder dry with Lewandowski staying a bit longer and if Juve are happy with Vlahovic and Morata stays, then theres likely not that many great landing places for Jesus. Maybe Atleti, perhaps Milan, but really, if he becomes the main man at Arsenal and leads a resurgence, in terms of his standing in the game that would be perhaps the best choice.

Looking at who they have around the forward position, with mobile, intelligent options, Id actually be advocating for someone a little more physical than Jesus to lead the line - a Darwin Nunez or Rafael Santos Borre would do the trick. Santos Borre specifically would fit Arsenal really nicely, theres just questions over his goal return at 26, which is one of the issues with Lacazette presently.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9533 on: Yesterday at 11:36:45 am »
Arsenal should be all over Osimhen in my opinion, though he did join Napoli for an eye watering fee so signing him might be complicated. Lille have extracted some unbelievable fees over last few years, fair play to them.

The Arteta factor might be a pull for Jesus too, hell know him from his City days and if hes offered him a role where they build the attack around him think it would be a great move for all involved.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9534 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:05:10 am
I'd also bite the hand off you for Bobby given like Jesus he is down to his final year soon & competition is fierce at Liverpool now, but I don't think he'll leave Liverpool.

Interesting to read what other fans think of Firmino. I absolutely adore him but am aware he has been questioned by some fans ever since he arrived about not scoring enough and more recently over inconsistencies in his form. Would in no way sell him though, he's just beautiful to watch.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9535 on: Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 22, 2022, 06:59:23 pm
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.
Jeez that's not great.

Will probably be enough to cover Haaland's wage for a week.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9536 on: Yesterday at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote
Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea and will make a decision on who he will join as a free agent next week.

The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that the Germany international was going to make a choice over his future before the end of April. That put his chances of staying at Chelsea in real jeopardy because the clubs takeover is not expected to be completed until May.

Rudiger, whose current deal runs out in the summer, has now made his mind up and opted to leave Stamford Bridge.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9537 on: Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm »
Chelsea are in big trouble at the back right? Loads of them leaving on a free.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9538 on: Yesterday at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm
Chelsea are in big trouble at the back right? Loads of them leaving on a free.

Christiansen is all but done to Barcelona but Im not sure hes a massive loss for them given the way hes dropped his game. Azpilicueta looks to want out as well. Levi Colwill has been playing really well for Huddersfield in the Championship so Im sure hell be in their first team plans next season so thats one gap filled.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9539 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
Jeez that's not great.

Will probably be enough to cover Haaland's wage for a week.

Selling himself well today, 4 goals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9540 on: Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm
Selling himself well today, 4 goals
Add another £15 million on now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9541 on: Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm »
How Newcastle got a free run at Guimaraes is unbelievable.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9542 on: Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
How Newcastle got a free run at Guimaraes is unbelievable.

The "free" run very likely means additional £20-30 million at the account of his agent, plus a hefty "consulting" contract for Guimaraes or his family members. You do understand that Man City's owners are piss poor compared to Newcastle's owners?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9543 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm
Man City's owners are piss poor compared to Newcastle's owners?

Steady.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9544 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:20:48 pm


Someone will be making a major mistake by signing this fraud.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Steady.

That is actually true, as frightening as it sounds ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 03:08:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:49:45 am
That is actually true, as frightening as it sounds ...

They're not "piss poor" in comparison, though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9547 on: Today at 03:12:41 am »
I read that Chelsea were able to offer Rudiger £200,000 per week before he rejected it. How is that possible? I thought they were still unable to renew contracts?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9548 on: Today at 07:50:50 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:00:40 am
Do you think two from Smith-Rowe, Saka and Martinelli have the ability to turn in to 15+ a season players in the next couple years? Feels like short term you really need at least one of them, two if your main forward signing was a Firmino type, to really step up and do that to make.you.more.liekly.to.be a top 4 side. I'm guessing you think yes, but just curious as to which one we should look to buy really  :D

Im hoping so. As TNB says, Smith-Rowe & Saka are on double figures just now. Martinelli you think is the more natural goal scorer out the 3 so he should manage double figures. We need a couple of forwards to chip in with more than what Laca, Auba & Nketiah have managed this season. Odegaard is capable of adding an extra few as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9549 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:08:10 am
They're not "piss poor" in comparison, though.

You don't seem to understand what Saudi Public Investment Fund and Aramco are. If the decide to buy De Bruyne for Newcastle, they will have no problem doing it, and Man City won't be able to stop them. This is what Man City's and Newcastle's owners are ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9550 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Theres a cut off point in terms of what either are willing to commit though. If both decide theyd be willing to spend £40bn it doesnt matter how much more the other has in the bank.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9551 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm
Someone will be making a major mistake by signing this fraud.

Yeah someone will do a massive overpay, Real seem to be most rumoured at the moment but no doubt Utd will be in the background offering him about 4 times more than they should.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9552 on: Today at 01:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:46:11 am
Theres a cut off point in terms of what either are willing to commit though. If both decide theyd be willing to spend £40bn it doesnt matter how much more the other has in the bank.

You don't seem to understand how things at the Arabian Peninsula work. You don't get to challenge the older and richer brother ...
