Contract runs out in a year and most European teams might wait to get him on a free. Think the rumour is around 25-30m which would be excellent for a 25 year old.
That makes more sense, cost wise. Still not sure that hed choose Arsenal given some of the potential options, but if Bayern look elsewhere or keep their powder dry with Lewandowski staying a bit longer and if Juve are happy with Vlahovic and Morata stays, then theres likely not that many great landing places for Jesus. Maybe Atleti, perhaps Milan, but really, if he becomes the main man at Arsenal and leads a resurgence, in terms of his standing in the game that would be perhaps the best choice.
Looking at who they have around the forward position, with mobile, intelligent options, Id actually be advocating for someone a little more physical than Jesus to lead the line - a Darwin Nunez or Rafael Santos Borre would do the trick. Santos Borre specifically would fit Arsenal really nicely, theres just questions over his goal return at 26, which is one of the issues with Lacazette presently.