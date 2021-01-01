You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...



Its definitely the right way to go, Id prefer another young forward /striker alongside Jesus for sensible money rather than an established superstar. This is the way we are going, there will be bad runs along the way because of the lack of experience but the overall trajectory is progress. Ive never had a doubt about Arteta, jury still out on the people he works for.Another player heavily linked now is Cody Gakpo, he too fits the profile of what we are trying to bring in, but it seems some big hitters are in for him, not sure they can guarantee him the playing time we can though. He is another one that can play across the forward line.