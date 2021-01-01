« previous next »
Our strikers are so bad that anyone would be an upgrade.

You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...
You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...

Theyve taken a calculated gamble on a smaller squad by getting rid of a few on big contracts to clean the slate for a big summer. I know getting 4th would be ahead of schedule for them but when United are this terrible and Spurs havent been much better, itd be a massive missed opportunity if they dont get Champions League Football. Most of their recent signings have been sensible and seem to be fitting towards a plan so theyre heading in the right direction, even if the jury is still out on Arteta.
You've made some good moves in recent transfer windows, with players like Partey, Odegaard and White. Jesus would be a step in the same direction. You know that I don't have a particularly high opinion on Arteta, but if you decided to back him, then you should allow him to develop his team naturally. You will need a much deeper squad if you are in Europe next season, which looks very likely. The last thing you need is another expensive debacle like Pepe ...

Its definitely the right way to go, Id prefer another young forward /striker alongside Jesus for sensible money rather than an established superstar. This is the way we are going, there will be bad runs along the way because of the lack of experience but the overall trajectory is progress. Ive never had a doubt about Arteta, jury still out on the people he works for.
Another player heavily linked now is Cody Gakpo, he too fits the profile of what we are trying to bring in, but it seems some big hitters are in for him, not sure they can guarantee him the playing time we can though. He is another one that can play across the forward line.
What do you think of this? Strong, good in tight spaces, can score from distance but also has a knack of getting into good positions, good at finishing, good at build up play, available for free.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLfSGDBjq9A

Honestly, i had thought about him if budget was going to be an issue if spending money on 2 forwards was going to be difficult, but seen he was Milan bound.

I'd also bite the hand off you for Bobby given like Jesus he is down to his final year soon & competition is fierce at Liverpool now, but I don't think he'll leave Liverpool.

I do have a very big concern we'll sign 1 of Calvert-Lewin or Morata depending on budget, perhaps DCL if we make top 4, Morata if we don't. That would be very underwhelming. Like TNB says, we do have Gakpo links as well so I don't think we"d sign 3 players, although I watched him vs Leicester and was not impressed at all.
Bobby's injuries would be the worry for any buyer but if he's ok on that front he'd be fantastic for Arsenal. He can drop deep like Lacazette's been doing but also score goals, unlike Lacazette. That said, I'd rather we had him for another season!
Bobby's injuries would be the worry for any buyer but if he's ok on that front he'd be fantastic for Arsenal. He can drop deep like Lacazette's been doing but also score goals, unlike Lacazette. That said, I'd rather we had him for another season!

That was my thinking. If we want to turn into a team that presses more as a unit aka City & Liverpool, then getting 2 of the hardest working forwards that know the work rate required at those teams, to go alongside Martinelli would go a good way to making us much more consistent in that regard. Plus they can both play a bit & bring others into the game.
