I've always looked at him as a very solid,hard working and versatile player.Reckon he'll make a decent signing for someone.



He's very good, perhaps a bit underrated even. In different circumstances I'd certainly take him here, I'm just not sure whether the age profile of the midfield has space for another player who'll be 30 this year and be looking for his biggest contract of his career as he's joining on a free. It would be a signing that would really help Utd or even a PSG, but I'm not sure he's the star name either like.He's a really incisive passer with decent progressives and workable defensive stats. He's a clever player, loses it rarely. I think maybe he lacks a touch of athleticism and that would hurt him in a set up like ours; he profiles like a Busquets or a Moutinho this season, an elite passer but somewhat static. Going to be a cracking signing for someone though.EDIT - Scratch most of the above, he signed a new 4 year deal with Inter about 2 weeks ago. That had slipped my notice. Carry on.