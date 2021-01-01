« previous next »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:55:43 am
Yeah Inter are a sell to buy club now. Suning haven't been able to flog them as they wanted and now are holding an asset that is a touch stagnant without the spending they were allowing under Conte.

They sold Lukaku and Hakimi last season for a combined £140m+ just to be able to stay functional for this season. They will continue to stumble until they're picked up. Even worse news for them is another extremely questionable owner, in the PSG/City/Newcastle mould is circling round AC Milan, the 'investment arm' of Bahrain.

Inter will basically have to shed a big player or sell multiple players well to be able to stay competitive at the top of Serie A. Can see them being a conference league fixture within a few years. Lautaro is clearly the jewel in the crown, but Barella is a cracking player worth £50m+ and they've Correa, Gosens, Bastoni, Skriniar and De Vrij who'd all probably fetch decent fees. Brozovic is leaving on a free.

I've always looked at him as a very solid,hard working and versatile player.Reckon he'll make a decent signing for someone.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:31:52 am
I've always looked at him as a very solid,hard working and versatile player.Reckon he'll make a decent signing for someone.
He's very good, perhaps a bit underrated even. In different circumstances I'd certainly take him here, I'm just not sure whether the age profile of the midfield has space for another player who'll be 30 this year and be looking for his biggest contract of his career as he's joining on a free. It would be a signing that would really help Utd or even a PSG, but I'm not sure he's the star name either like.

He's a really incisive passer with decent progressives and workable defensive stats. He's a clever player, loses it rarely. I think maybe he lacks a touch of athleticism and that would hurt him in a set up like ours; he profiles like a Busquets or a Moutinho this season, an elite passer but somewhat static. Going to be a cracking signing for someone though.

EDIT - Scratch most of the above, he signed a new 4 year deal with Inter about 2 weeks ago. That had slipped my notice. Carry on.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:44:21 am
He's very good, perhaps a bit underrated even. In different circumstances I'd certainly take him here, I'm just not sure whether the age profile of the midfield has space for another player who'll be 30 this year and be looking for his biggest contract of his career as he's joining on a free. It would be a signing that would really help Utd or even a PSG, but I'm not sure he's the star name either like.

He's a really incisive passer with decent progressives and workable defensive stats. He's a clever player, loses it rarely. I think maybe he lacks a touch of athleticism and that would hurt him in a set up like ours; he profiles like a Busquets or a Moutinho this season, an elite passer but somewhat static. Going to be a cracking signing for someone though.

EDIT - Scratch most of the above, he signed a new 4 year deal with Inter about 2 weeks ago. That had slipped my notice. Carry on.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:22:54 am
Hes still being linked to moves away, Spurs, Arsenal & Atletico the latest I've read the last couple of days. Apparently if Inter want to do much in the market the still need to sell.

Well, I'd be surprised if he joins a smaller club than Inter, and those 3 are certainly not at the same level as Inter ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:36:53 pm
Well, I'd be surprised if he joins a smaller club than Inter, and those 3 are certainly not at the same level as Inter ...
I'd agree they're all smaller clubs and the lad seems to love Inter (and has become their highest paid player to boot) but if Inter's finances dictate that a sale needs to be made, they're going to have to give up one of Lautaro or Barella I'd say. Lautaro is worth more but probably impacts the team less if they sell him, realistically. There's other strikers with his profile, albeit not his level yet. Barella might be harder to replace.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:43:22 pm
I'd agree they're all smaller clubs and the lad seems to love Inter (and has become their highest paid player to boot) but if Inter's finances dictate that a sale needs to be made, they're going to have to give up one of Lautaro or Barella I'd say. Lautaro is worth more but probably impacts the team less if they sell him, realistically. There's other strikers with his profile, albeit not his level yet. Barella might be harder to replace.

I really can't see them cashing in on Barella, Lautaro and Bastoni. All 3 players love being there, and they are at the perfect age to be their spine for years to come. If they have to sell, Skriniar and Gosens will probably be the ones to go ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:50:20 pm
I really can't see them cashing in on Barella, Lautaro and Bastoni. All 3 players love being there, and they are at the perfect age to be their spine for years to come. If they have to sell, Skriniar and Gosens will probably be the ones to go ...
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.

They had to bring in a lot of money last summer due to the Covid losses, and their big spending in the summer of 2019, just before the pandemic (190+ million). The did it by selling Lukaku, Hakimi and Politano, so I doubt that will need to bring in that much this summer. You are probably right about Gosens, but I can definitely see Skriniar as their most saleable asset ...
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.
Oh for fuck sake not another petro state Sportswash.
