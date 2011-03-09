« previous next »
Online Persephone

« Reply #9400 on: April 10, 2022, 12:32:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  9, 2022, 04:46:40 pm
How is it a waste? He has won a world cup, won multiple domestic leagues and still does have a chance of winning the CL. His team got to a final 2 seasons ago.

Plus he is young, he has plenty of time.
Club football. That's what I said in my post. He's won leagues in the fourth best League in the world, and regularly gets knocked out in the CL because the team he plays for, can barely form a cohesive unit. That one CL final was a fluke, even Arsenal and Tottenham can say that they played in one.

He's already made 100's of millions, but he's showing everyone that money means more to him than testing himself against the best. 
Offline RedG13

« Reply #9401 on: April 10, 2022, 12:33:58 am »
Quote from: Persephone on April 10, 2022, 12:32:14 am
Club football. That's what I said in my post. He's won leagues in the fourth best League in the world, and regularly gets knocked out in the CL because the team he plays for, can barely form a cohesive unit. That one CL final was a fluke, even Arsenal and Tottenham can say that they played in one.

He's already made 100's of millions, but he's showing everyone that money means more to him than testing himself against the best.
France is currently 6th best League by Club Coefficient  behind Portugal
Offline Tobelius

« Reply #9402 on: April 10, 2022, 08:04:34 am »
Means he can buy the Versailles when he retires compared to a slightly smaller palace.

Online Persephone

« Reply #9403 on: April 10, 2022, 08:41:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 10, 2022, 12:33:58 am
France is currently 6th best League by Club Coefficient  behind Portugal
That's worse than I thought.  ;D

Quote from: Tobelius on April 10, 2022, 08:04:34 am
Means he can buy the Versailles when he retires compared to a slightly smaller palace.
He can comfort himself with his legendary status, as he parades all his Ligue 1 trophies in the Hall of Mirrors.
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #9404 on: April 10, 2022, 08:50:35 am »
People can joke as much as they want, but being the best paid player on the planet while playing in your home city, which also happens to be one of the most beautiful cities in the World, is not exactly a bad proposition. And he has already won the top honor in World football ...
Offline BigCDump

« Reply #9405 on: April 10, 2022, 12:40:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 10, 2022, 08:50:35 am
People can joke as much as they want, but being the best paid player on the planet while playing in your home city, which also happens to be one of the most beautiful cities in the World, is not exactly a bad proposition. And he has already won the top honor in World football ...

I was with you until you mentioned football.  ;)
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #9406 on: April 10, 2022, 03:44:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 10, 2022, 08:50:35 am
People can joke as much as they want, but being the best paid player on the planet while playing in your home city, which also happens to be one of the most beautiful cities in the World, is not exactly a bad proposition. And he has already won the top honor in World football ...

If he wanted to stay at PSG because it's his home city then that's absolutely fine, but if that's the case then why has he ran his contract down? He was all ready to sign for Real 6 months ago and told them he was leaving even more recently than that.
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #9407 on: April 10, 2022, 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 10, 2022, 03:44:52 pm
If he wanted to stay at PSG because it's his home city then that's absolutely fine, but if that's the case then why has he ran his contract down? He was all ready to sign for Real 6 months ago and told them he was leaving even more recently than that.

Well, that was what the media reported. The same media that also reported we are serious contenders for his signature. We have decided that the LFC part was not true. What makes you think the other part was true?
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #9408 on: April 10, 2022, 06:38:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 10, 2022, 03:44:52 pm
If he wanted to stay at PSG because it's his home city then that's absolutely fine, but if that's the case then why has he ran his contract down? He was all ready to sign for Real 6 months ago and told them he was leaving even more recently than that.

Maybe hes had a change of heart, changed his mind?  Its not a big deal where he goes really.  Its his life, career, etc. 
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #9409 on: April 11, 2022, 09:04:27 am »
United, Chelsea and PSG the frontrunners for Darwin Nunez, according to Ornstein.
Offline Nobby Reserve

« Reply #9410 on: April 11, 2022, 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  7, 2022, 01:15:45 pm
Depends what you mean by proven.. that's true as a 'manager of a huge club' but I think he's proven as a top class coach - he's built Ajax teams whose level is above where you'd expect and they play fantastic football

The thing with United is that Ole apart the manager hasn't really been their problem
Unless the philosophy and recruitment change he'll only get a marginal improvement relative to where us and City are


Ten Hag has only been there since December 2017. He didn't really build that great 18/19 team (narrowly lost out on getting to the ECL Final) - the only players he signed were Tadic, Tagliafico, Blind.

Even the 'golden generation' of youngsters in that team who've since moved on (de Ligt, de Jong, Ziyech, van de Beek) all made their debuts before he was manager.

He definitely played a big part in developing them (although none have really moved onto the next level since moving) - but that's of little use within a Man U model that throws money at the latest player that the media have declared 'brilliant' (normally on the back of a purple patch of form, or looking decent for England)

He has little experience of trying to manage a team of established players with huge egos. He has no experience of shopping for players at the expensive [overpriced] boutiques.

It smacks of Man U being clueless and looking at Liverpool and Abu Dhabi appointing youngish coaches with a certain aura about them, who were widely considered managerial geniuses, and figuring Ten Hag is the closest fit to that description currently.

Yet Guardiola was given carte blanche on the entire transfer strategy at Abu Dhabi (along with an open-ended credit card), whilst Klopp has shaped a full transfer team with a brief to bring in players with specific qualities for his team and tactics.

Can we really believe that the Man U hierarchy will step back and not make their own signings for headline and social media purposes (Ronaldo, Pogba, Sanchez, etc) and not buy 'flavour of the month' players (Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Sancho, etc) that the media fawn over, even though they don't fit into a core tactical framework?


Who knows. Maybe the club's hierarchy will totally change the way they operate to let Ralf and Erik run the entire transfer show whilst they just remain passive. Maybe they'll just let them try to identify the next Salah or Jota or Diaz and sign them even though few in the footballing world know much about them. Maybe the fans will be happy with Man U signing players with low profiles, and perhaps waiting for them to the assimilated - especially as a new manager with a different playing philosophy will need time to adapt the team's tactics so the period of struggling for results and performances could continue well into next season.

Or maybe, behind the scenes, nothing will change and even though Ten Hag will be allowed to bring in some players, the Man U board won't be able to resist signing a big-name/big-money player even though their football style is anathema to the footballing ethos that Ten Hag is trying to instill.

Offline Elzar

« Reply #9411 on: April 11, 2022, 03:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 11, 2022, 09:04:27 am
United, Chelsea and PSG the frontrunners for Darwin Nunez, according to Ornstein.

That's a shame, seemed like he would develop well and become a top scorer for a proper club. Not end up at Valencia in 3 years as he will if he joins one of them. Oh well
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #9412 on: April 11, 2022, 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 11, 2022, 09:04:27 am
United, Chelsea and PSG the frontrunners for Darwin Nunez, according to Ornstein.
Do PSG have Icardi?

Can't see why he'd go either of the other two clubs to be fair. Chelsea is undetermined their future and United are shite. ;D
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #9413 on: April 11, 2022, 03:54:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 11, 2022, 03:33:02 pm
Do PSG have Icardi?

Can't see why he'd go either of the other two clubs to be fair. Chelsea is undetermined their future and United are shite. ;D

Chelsea will have new wealthy owners by the end of the month, are making top four, and both of their big strikers are on the fringes. That's not an unattractive proposition, if you're Nunez you'd back yourself to go in there and stake a claim.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #9414 on: April 11, 2022, 03:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 11, 2022, 03:54:08 pm
Chelsea will have new wealthy owners by the end of the month, are making top four, and both of their big strikers are on the fringes. That's not an unattractive proposition, if you're Nunez you'd back yourself to go in there and stake a claim.

Personally I'd take one look at their list of striker signings and stay way clear ;D
Offline Original

« Reply #9415 on: April 12, 2022, 01:46:18 pm »
Nunez looks like he'll develop into a Falcao/Cavani type of striker, technically very good but just absolutely lethal in front of goal
Offline clinical

« Reply #9416 on: April 13, 2022, 04:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Original on April 12, 2022, 01:46:18 pm
Nunez looks like he'll develop into a Falcao/Cavani type of striker, technically very good but just absolutely lethal in front of goal

What they want for him now? at least £70m.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #9417 on: April 14, 2022, 01:24:08 am »
Zaha is extraordinarily average
Offline disgraced cake

« Reply #9418 on: April 14, 2022, 07:34:01 pm »
Proper breakout season for Nunez, could be a big name in the next ten years if he can do it in a big league now. Worth nothing he only scored 6 league goals for Benfica in his debut season last year. Seems to have exploded in front of goal this time around though.

Goncalo Ramos who got their first goal last night could turn out to be big, too. From the academy and seems to have an idea of where the goal is. I think I remember reading a while back that Benfica in the last decade or so have made more money selling academy players than any other club in that time. Think that was before they sold Joao Felix, too.
Offline Peabee

« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 12:17:27 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 14, 2022, 07:34:01 pm
Proper breakout season for Nunez, could be a big name in the next ten years if he can do it in a big league now. Worth nothing he only scored 6 league goals for Benfica in his debut season last year. Seems to have exploded in front of goal this time around though.

Goncalo Ramos who got their first goal last night could turn out to be big, too. From the academy and seems to have an idea of where the goal is. I think I remember reading a while back that Benfica in the last decade or so have made more money selling academy players than any other club in that time. Think that was before they sold Joao Felix, too.

I had a quick look at their Academy website, and a few articles written about the academy, and they seem to focus a lot on the education of the individual as well as the footballer, which Im sure most academies do so now, but they do seem to be really thorough and innovative.

The 360s simulator looks interesting...

https://www.canofootball.com/articles/look-inside-benficas-academy-developing-winning-mentality-individuals/
Offline Alan_X

« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 am »
Locked for the day
Online JackWard33

« Reply #9421 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Really interesting counter point thread to the hype around Nunez saying better teams that dont play on tbe counter should avoid
https://twitter.com/taistofcb/status/1514983927059996681?s=21&t=6-yyM-SOE3WT64b4EFC61A
