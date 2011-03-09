Depends what you mean by proven.. that's true as a 'manager of a huge club' but I think he's proven as a top class coach - he's built Ajax teams whose level is above where you'd expect and they play fantastic football



The thing with United is that Ole apart the manager hasn't really been their problem

Unless the philosophy and recruitment change he'll only get a marginal improvement relative to where us and City are



Ten Hag has only been there since December 2017. He didn't really build that great 18/19 team (narrowly lost out on getting to the ECL Final) - the only players he signed were Tadic, Tagliafico, Blind.Even the 'golden generation' of youngsters in that team who've since moved on (de Ligt, de Jong, Ziyech, van de Beek) all made their debuts before he was manager.He definitely played a big part in developing them (although none have really moved onto the next level since moving) - but that's of little use within a Man U model that throws money at the latest player that the media have declared 'brilliant' (normally on the back of a purple patch of form, or looking decent for England)He has little experience of trying to manage a team of established players with huge egos. He has no experience of shopping for players at the expensive [overpriced] boutiques.It smacks of Man U being clueless and looking at Liverpool and Abu Dhabi appointing youngish coaches with a certain aura about them, who were widely considered managerial geniuses, and figuring Ten Hag is the closest fit to that description currently.Yet Guardiola was given carte blanche on the entire transfer strategy at Abu Dhabi (along with an open-ended credit card), whilst Klopp has shaped a full transfer team with a brief to bring in players with specific qualities for his team and tactics.Can we really believe that the Man U hierarchy will step back and not make their own signings for headline and social media purposes (Ronaldo, Pogba, Sanchez, etc) and not buy 'flavour of the month' players (Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Sancho, etc) that the media fawn over, even though they don't fit into a core tactical framework?Who knows. Maybe the club's hierarchy will totally change the way they operate to let Ralf and Erik run the entire transfer show whilst they just remain passive. Maybe they'll just let them try to identify the next Salah or Jota or Diaz and sign them even though few in the footballing world know much about them. Maybe the fans will be happy with Man U signing players with low profiles, and perhaps waiting for them to the assimilated - especially as a new manager with a different playing philosophy will need time to adapt the team's tactics so the period of struggling for results and performances could continue well into next season.Or maybe, behind the scenes, nothing will change and even though Ten Hag will be allowed to bring in some players, the Man U board won't be able to resist signing a big-name/big-money player even though their football style is anathema to the footballing ethos that Ten Hag is trying to instill.