Thing is he’s won a World Cup (arguably as the best player at the tournament) and he’s got 10 years ahead of him

The point of a career is to make money - if someone is stupid enough to give you a 100 million signing on fee I think letting them is fair enough.



This is a reductive and soulless approach to one’s job. The point of a career should be more than just making money. In fact ideally you’d be motivated by the organic rewards related to the job you do more than the financial reward that comes with it. That is, I do my job because I enjoy the work and appreciate the good that I accomplish as well as the money I earn. That’s true of any job and it should certainly be true of football. He gets to compete for a living so he should be motivated by winning as well as financial reward. Most fans recognise this because we have an issue with ‘mercenary’ footballers. When a player is in their prime we want them to be motivated more by success, both personal and on a club/ national level, more than they are by money. That equation begins to shift when they move into the twilight of their career, no one should begrudge players on their 30s seeking to wring every last £ out of their talent, it’s a short career after all. But to take money at the expense of competitive reward (the French league is, after all, a total joke given PSG’s wealth and they’ll really struggle to win the CL as long as the rest of their season is so easy) when he’s just coming into his peak would leave a sour taste in the mouth. He’s sacrificing both personal success and meaningful club success.