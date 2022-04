Great stuff again DS,thanks mate.



No worriesMadueke looks like he'll be a very good player. He has however missed 4 months this season with three separate muscle injuries - perhaps caused by the load of playing pro football whilst still not fully developed. Leicester is likely a decent landing spot for him, though I'd like to see him go to a BVB or a Red Bull if a club of our calibre isn't going to take the risk.Soyuncu I've never massively rated, so it doesn't surprise me they've caught up to that way of thinking. He was being touted as their next big sale at one stage but I always reckoned he had too much rashness and too many mistakes. Statistically he's always profiled similarly to Kabak's time here, if that gives any insight.Tielemans is clearly quality but one of those players that is a bit of a luxury. If £25m is true though, that's an absolute bargain. He should go to somewhere like Milan, he'd run the show in Serie A.