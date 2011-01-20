« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:18:56 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?

of course its a sustainable business
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:18:56 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?
Interesting to note that Chelsea haven't even been filling their stadium this season, falling around 5k short of the 42k capacity for most games. Outside of the obvious outlier covid seasons - this is the first time since 2004 that they've not filled the stadium. What happened in 04 I wonder?

They were not much of a club to speak of before Abramovich and it'll likely be the same after him. Pre-Russian money they routinely had 10k empty seats in Stamford Bridge.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:35:58 pm
of course its a sustainable business

I mean even the clubs own directors admit its not a sustainable business without the injection of cash every year and its only considered so in the accounts because the owner has made it clear this money is freely available.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:18:56 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?

Wait I think Peter.....I think Peters right.

I think Jack's being sarcastic. At least I hope he is.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:36:43 pm
Interesting to note that Chelsea haven't even been filling their stadium this season, falling around 5k short of the 42k capacity for most games. Outside of the obvious outlier covid seasons - this is the first time since 2004 that they've not filled the stadium. What happened in 04 I wonder?

They were not much of a club to speak of before Abramovich and it'll likely be the same after him. Pre-Russian money they routinely had 10k empty seats in Stamford Bridge.

In terms of traditional support, I suppose that they are the 4th club in London, behind Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham. The fact that all these clubs have new 60,000+ seater stadiums will be another problem for Chelsea in the post-Abramovich era. I don't think that Chelsea will go bust and dissapear from the footballing map, but they will certainly face a battle for their status even in London, let alone in the Premier League ...
99% of chelsea fans didnt support them before they won the lottery, they certainly got all their world wide fan base in the last 18 years. at least a percentage of those will shift elsewhere.

Also the next few years will show every Chelsea fan, Chelsea apologist, sky analyst, that Chelseas success was not because they constantly changed managers or because they had special will powers and determination, it was all down to money. Abramovic is the real hero at chelsea, not Mourinho, Tuchel, Drogba lampard or Terry. Abramovic is Liverpools Klopp and Arsenals Wenger, all the trophies were down to him, and now hes going, because he supports a war criminal. Fitting.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:04:09 am
99% of chelsea fans didnt support them before they won the lottery, they certainly got all their world wide fan base in the last 18 years. at least a percentage of those will shift elsewhere.

Also the next few years will show every Chelsea fan, Chelsea apologist, sky analyst, that Chelseas success was not because they constantly changed managers or because they had special will powers and determination, it was all down to money. Abramovic is the real hero at chelsea, not Mourinho, Tuchel, Drogba lampard or Terry. Abramovic is Liverpools Klopp and Arsenals Wenger, all the trophies were down to him, and now hes going, because he supports a war criminal. Fitting.

I know that Essex is predominantly West Ham. Where are the fanbases of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:11:04 am
I know that Essex is predominantly West Ham. Where are the fanbases of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea?

In the City of London.

A lot as well in Hertfordshire, Surrey etc.
