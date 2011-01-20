99% of chelsea fans didnt support them before they won the lottery, they certainly got all their world wide fan base in the last 18 years. at least a percentage of those will shift elsewhere.



Also the next few years will show every Chelsea fan, Chelsea apologist, sky analyst, that Chelseas success was not because they constantly changed managers or because they had special will powers and determination, it was all down to money. Abramovic is the real hero at chelsea, not Mourinho, Tuchel, Drogba lampard or Terry. Abramovic is Liverpools Klopp and Arsenals Wenger, all the trophies were down to him, and now hes going, because he supports a war criminal. Fitting.