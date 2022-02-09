« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  9, 2022, 10:58:39 pm
I've got to be honest I used to like Tielemans but the more I've seen him over the last year or so the more I definitely don't want Liverpool to pay it for him. He's alright. Nothing more. If Bissouma can behave I think he's far, far superior.

We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:10:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  9, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...

I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:15:52 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  9, 2022, 11:10:30 pm
I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.

Possibly, but I really like Ruiz, and he will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer. It won't be the first time that Klopp modifies a player (Firmino, Wijnaldum), and Ruiz will add something new to our midfield. Oh, and he is a big fucker at 6'2" ...

https://youtu.be/75EA8ROMkyg
CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:17:54 pm
Always felt Tielemans was a player linked to us because of his agent way beyond genuine links. Just not fit or good enough.
scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:18:46 pm
he's not good enough for us, Ruben Neves is probably a better player and he's not good enough for us either
PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:41:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  9, 2022, 10:54:28 pm
To be honest, the same was said about Sancho. They have much bigger problems than signing new players ...

That is true, but unlike Sancho, Tielimans is closer to his peak years and has already played in the league, so the fact that the need more than signings doesn't change that he will improve their midfield.

Not for us, but definitely good enough for them.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 9, 2022, 11:46:36 pm
Tielemans would be a very united signing; slow and lazy, but scores nice goals from time to time and is talked up in the media as a target for the other big clubs, making signing him a "coup".
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 10, 2022, 01:14:04 am
Tielemans also has as many minutes in his legs as most 30 year olds and he's only 24, he has something like 30000 minutes played already which is almost double any player under 25 in the top 5 leagues. This could be as good as he ever is going to be already for all we know and he's not exactly fast to begin with.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 10, 2022, 01:47:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on February  9, 2022, 11:46:36 pm
Tielemans would be a very united signing; slow and lazy, but scores nice goals from time to time and is talked up in the media as a target for the other big clubs, making signing him a "coup".

Agree
Hopefully they go for him as the Pogba replacement and don't sign a competent deeper lying player
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 10, 2022, 04:00:20 pm
Tielemans is a good player, very good in fact. I'd agree he has a worrying amount of minutes in his legs for his age.

The problem is, he doesn't fix any issue our midfield has in the first or second thirds of the pitch and to be the creative fulcrum you really need to build around him as a 10. I do feel he's being underrated on here because he's having a quiet patch of form and Leicester aren't looking their best. I wrote this a while back and still think it holds true:
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 12:12:54 pm
Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which  is phenomenal.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.

He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.

Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.
He'd be better as a Dybala replacement at Juventus, or would match up nicely with some of the attacking threats Dortmund have, if they sold Haaland and decided for a system tweak. Not sure he fulfils a need for Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or us. He would help our troubles in breaking down the odd stubborn low block but he'd create some issues with that, which would need additional players we don't currently have to compensate for.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 10, 2022, 04:14:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 04:00:20 pm
I do feel he's being underrated on here because he's having a quiet patch of form and Leicester aren't looking their best.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats.

I don't think he's not rated on here, it's just that we're often talking about him in the context of whether we should sign him, and the second bit of your post I quoted is exactly why we shouldn't. We'd need to change a system that has been incredibly effective to fit in a single player, despite us having a scouting and analytics team that should be more than capable of identifying someone who better fits the way we play.
PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 10, 2022, 04:38:46 pm
We absolutely shouldn't sign Tielimans. That doesn't change that he's a good player playing in a declining team and having a rough patch of form. He was crucial for Leicester to get to 5th in the last two seasons.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 11, 2022, 01:29:30 pm
Quote from: rocco on February  9, 2022, 11:11:16 am
Youri Tielemans contract up in 2023 , doesnt seem like he will extend it.

I would not be surprised if Newcastle try and do what City did to Arsenal several times (Toure, Nasri, Adebayor) and offer him obscene wages to sell him the vi$ion and put Leicester in a position where they feel compelled to sell to avoid losing him on a Bosman. Big crossroads now for Leicester with the influx of money at Newcastle, ambition at Villa and the results that West Ham have got over the past 12 months - seemingly all of them could overtake Leicester in the pecking order very soon.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 11, 2022, 07:20:32 pm
Leipzigs CEO says Nkunku doesnt have a release clause and wont be going anywhere this summer. Going to be a hot property next summer when hell only have a year of his deal left - although wouldnt surprise me if he signed a new deal with a clause.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 12, 2022, 04:22:31 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 11, 2022, 07:20:32 pm
Leipzigs CEO says Nkunku doesnt have a release clause and wont be going anywhere this summer. Going to be a hot property next summer when hell only have a year of his deal left - although wouldnt surprise me if he signed a new deal with a clause.

That was a stunning freekick he scored last night, since The German has come in as manager theyre back on track to make Champions League so I can see why the CEO is saying he wont be off in the summer. Unless City are tipping Mahrez or Sterling out I cant really see a logical step up from Leipzig where theres space for him in the summer.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 09:21:06 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 11, 2022, 07:20:32 pm
Leipzigs CEO says Nkunku doesnt have a release clause and wont be going anywhere this summer. Going to be a hot property next summer when hell only have a year of his deal left - although wouldnt surprise me if he signed a new deal with a clause.
Typical posturing from Red Bull. They said it about Naby, they said it about Werner, they said it about Ibou. They love a sale for big profit so if the moneys there, Nkunku wont be.

Hes probably my favourite player in Europe at the moment, really would love us to go for him, even if the fee is large. Not sure I can see it without a big departure but someone is going to get a player who will shortly be world class, if he isnt already.

Unrelated really but I like Dani Olmo a lot, hes a serious player, shame about the injuries this season, he was great last year and for Spain in the Euros.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 10:23:55 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 13, 2022, 09:21:06 am
Typical posturing from Red Bull. They said it about Naby, they said it about Werner, they said it about Ibou. They love a sale for big profit so if the moneys there, Nkunku wont be.

Hes probably my favourite player in Europe at the moment, really would love us to go for him, even if the fee is large. Not sure I can see it without a big departure but someone is going to get a player who will shortly be world class, if he isnt already.

Unrelated really but I like Dani Olmo a lot, hes a serious player, shame about the injuries this season, he was great last year and for Spain in the Euros.

Id love us to get him too but Diaz and Carvalho probably mean its not happening unless we lose 2 of the old front 3 or unless its the following summer
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 10:33:57 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 13, 2022, 10:23:55 am
Id love us to get him too but Diaz and Carvalho probably mean its not happening unless we lose 2 of the old front 3 or unless its the following summer

You're right, just doesn't seem to be room for him which is a shame because he's a cracking player. Obviously we have decisions to make on all the original "big 3" members who have deals expiring in 2023 and it seems unlikely all three get renewed and that could be his way in.

Assuming we get Carvalho, next season we're probably looking at six options for the front three (Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diogo, Luis and Fabio) with Divock not getting renewed and Taki finding more gametime elsewhere and unsure what's in store for Kaide next season.

amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 11:02:52 am
Wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at City playing the false 9 position.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 01:56:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on February 13, 2022, 11:02:52 am
Wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at City playing the false 9 position.

Its the only logical landing spot for him this coming summer in terms of where theres space for him in terms of the elite teams.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 13, 2022, 03:41:32 pm
The timing around Nkunkus contract expiring might suit us down to the ground. Could be a really logical Firmino replacement if Bobby sees out his current deal and goes on a free, with Nkunku being relatively cheap having only a year left.

Wonder though if our next attacking signing after Carvalho might be someone a bit taller. Origi leaving and Firmino feels the likeliest of the current crop to move on, and theyre our biggest forwards. Not saying its crucial or anything, but might be a useful tool to have in our locker.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:46:40 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.

Just read that. Would probably prefer him going there than a competent side like City or Chelsea. But in theory, if United can sort out the managerial situation then Sancho and Nkunku is two thirds of the way to a very good front three.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:19:20 am
Really hope they don't get Nkunku.

I reckon we only go for him if we sell both Mane and Firmino.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:20:18 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:19:20 am
Really hope they don't get Nkunku.

Would be sickening, Sancho, Nkunku, Varane and Ronaldo probably equals an end to us and City dominating.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:58 am
Nkunku and Declan Rice would be a generational transfer window for them
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:12:50 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.

To be honest, much better if he ends up at Man Utd than Man City. And no, signing Nkunku won't make Man Utd serious contenders. You should have learned that lesson with Sancho ...
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:04:56 pm
There were rumours Nkunku had a release clause but not sure it's true. They would be right to demand £80m+ if he doesn't.

Kicker which is quite reliable i think says he doesn't.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:07:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:04:56 pm
There were rumours Nkunku had a release clause but not sure it's true. They would be right to demand £80m+ if he doesn't.

Kicker which is quite reliable i think says he doesn't.

Their sporting director/CEO (can't remember which) said this weekend that he doesn't have one.
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:08:04 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:20:18 am
Would be sickening, Sancho, Nkunku, Varane and Ronaldo probably equals an end to us and City dominating.

Not sure if I'm been whooshed here but they need a lot more than that!

- A good manager
- 2 defenders and a full back
- 2 midfield players
- 2 strikers

clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:09:00 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:07:12 pm
Their sporting director/CEO (can't remember which) said this weekend that he doesn't have one.

They won't sell him for less than what Sancho went for then. He's better off staying there for another year then coming to us in 2023 when he'll only have a year left.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.

There is always going to be a generational player or talent available every summer to the highest bidder. I don't see us signing every one of them.

Or worry about United getting their hands on one, especially not one that's come from the Bundesliga. I've become convinced now that the talent coming from that league is not suited at all to the way football is being played in the PL. If they were, they would most likely be snapped up by Bayern.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:10:25 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.

Why would it piss you off?

I can understand back in the day being pissed off when the likes of Villa, Silva, Alves etc ended up elsewhere because we had the cowboys, and had to endure the likes of Pennant and Voronin. But we've just added Luis Diaz to what was already the best 'front four' in world football. Plus Sancho should serve as a pretty good warning not to get too caught up in what United do.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:18:25 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 13, 2022, 01:56:00 pm
Its the only logical landing spot for him this coming summer in terms of where theres space for him in terms of the elite teams.
I have a feeling Mane will leave this summer, Nkunku would be the ideal replacement
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:09:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:18:25 pm
I have a feeling Mane will leave this summer, Nkunku would be the ideal replacement

Why would Mane leave in the summer?
Raaphael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:30:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:09:41 pm
Why would Mane leave in the summer?

Yes, why would he and why would we let him leave?
Max_powers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm
I think any player lighting it up in Bundesliga in the attacking sense you should consider with a sense of skepticism. Teams in the league are very focused on playing attack-oriented vertical football with very few teams having competent defensive structure.

Besides Bayern, no team has managed to concede less than a goal a game over a season in ages. Dortmund and Leverkusen are in 2nd and 3rd place with 36 goals conceded. No team PL top half has conceded 36 goals despite playing more games. Their defensive record is more akin to Everton.

That doesn't mean the player is bad, just whatever goals and assist numbers they are putting up should probably be divided in half to get a better idea of how they will perform in PL.

Players like Werner, Havertz or Sancho are testament to that. Even Firmino, who has been an unquestionable success, was producing better goal and assist numbers playing for Hoffenheim as #10 than he has for us.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm
:lmao people worried that Nkuku will go to united.
Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
UTD linked to him this morning by Ogden at ESPN.

Would seriously piss me off.

Why? They'll continue to sign good players and, hopefully, ruin them with inept management.
farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9199 on: Today at 12:40:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm
:lmao people worried that Nkuku will go to united.
He would improve them a lot.

But maybe so would I...

;D
