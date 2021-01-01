« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9160 on: Today at 11:07:00 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:58:39 pm
I've got to be honest I used to like Tielemans but the more I've seen him over the last year or so the more I definitely don't want Liverpool to pay it for him. He's alright. Nothing more. If Bissouma can behave I think he's far, far superior.

We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9161 on: Today at 11:10:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:07:00 pm
We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...

I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9162 on: Today at 11:15:52 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:10:30 pm
I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.

Possibly, but I really like Ruiz, and he will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer. It won't be the first time that Klopp modifies a player (Firmino, Wijnaldum), and Ruiz will add something new to our midfield. Oh, and he is a big fucker at 6'2" ...

https://youtu.be/75EA8ROMkyg
CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9163 on: Today at 11:17:54 pm
Always felt Tielemans was a player linked to us because of his agent way beyond genuine links. Just not fit or good enough.
scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9164 on: Today at 11:18:46 pm
he's not good enough for us, Ruben Neves is probably a better player and he's not good enough for us either
PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9165 on: Today at 11:41:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 pm
To be honest, the same was said about Sancho. They have much bigger problems than signing new players ...

That is true, but unlike Sancho, Tielimans is closer to his peak years and has already played in the league, so the fact that the need more than signings doesn't change that he will improve their midfield.

Not for us, but definitely good enough for them.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9166 on: Today at 11:46:36 pm
Tielemans would be a very united signing; slow and lazy, but scores nice goals from time to time and is talked up in the media as a target for the other big clubs, making signing him a "coup".
