THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9120 on: February 4, 2022, 09:18:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February  4, 2022, 04:57:26 pm
Gouiri (Nice), Antony (Nicer) and Carvalho (Nicest)
Very nice! :)
mallin9

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9121 on: February 5, 2022, 10:45:11 pm
Would Dwight McNeil move for big money anymore?  Have a feeling his stock is falling precipitously.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 01:53:17 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on February  5, 2022, 10:45:11 pm
Would Dwight McNeil move for big money anymore?  Have a feeling his stock is falling precipitously.

He would really struggle getting a game for the top teams, way too slow.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9123 on: Yesterday at 07:36:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:53:17 pm
He would really struggle getting a game for the top teams, way too slow.

Well, that and he's shit.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9124 on: Today at 02:46:01 pm
Seems the German press today is confirming that Niklas Süle will be joining Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer, as has been rumoured for a while.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9125 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:46:01 pm
Seems the German press today is confirming that Niklas Süle will be joining Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer, as has been rumoured for a while.

Confirmed now.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9126 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:15:12 pm
Confirmed now.

great pickup for Dortmund it has to be said and goodness knows they need the help in defence  ;D 
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9127 on: Today at 05:33:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:46:01 pm
Seems the German press today is confirming that Niklas Süle will be joining Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer, as has been rumoured for a while.

With Hummels already being 33, Zagadou out of contract in the summer and Pongracic returning to Wolfsburg, it makes sense for them ...
PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9128 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm
Looks like a good move for Dortmund. Wonder who are Bayern looking at to replace him..
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9129 on: Today at 07:40:45 pm
Salary is massive because of no transfer fee. I just don't rate him at the top level. He's not suited to a team that need defenders to turn on a 5p coin.
PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9130 on: Today at 07:47:19 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:40:45 pm
Salary is massive because of no transfer fee. I just don't rate him at the top level. He's not suited to a team that need defenders to turn on a 5p coin.

Agreed to some extent that he is not a Top Class defender (yet) with a few weaknesses, but didn't he do well at Bayern in a high line? Maybe he got more protection from his midfield. From the few games I watched of Bayern this season, it was Upamecano who struggled more than him, even though he's the faster one. He was a bit rash if I may, while Sule was the calmer defender.

At Dortmund, he'll have lesser protection from midfielder though, they're just a bit gung-ho.

