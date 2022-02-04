Salary is massive because of no transfer fee. I just don't rate him at the top level. He's not suited to a team that need defenders to turn on a 5p coin.



Agreed to some extent that he is not a Top Class defender (yet) with a few weaknesses, but didn't he do well at Bayern in a high line? Maybe he got more protection from his midfield. From the few games I watched of Bayern this season, it was Upamecano who struggled more than him, even though he's the faster one. He was a bit rash if I may, while Sule was the calmer defender.At Dortmund, he'll have lesser protection from midfielder though, they're just a bit gung-ho.