Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:45:53 am
Rumours are Mbappe is joining Madrid on a £40m a year contract.



The Daily Macedonian Express is reporting that we've offered £40m plus £1.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:54:14 pm
The Daily Macedonian Express is reporting that we've offered £40m plus £1.

Well, the good news is that we have signed Diaz, and decided to give new contracts to Salah, Mane and Firmino, so everything is fine ...
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Well, the good news is that we have signed Diaz, and decided to give new contracts to Salah, Mane and Firmino, so everything is fine ...

Anyway, if Mbappe is the right one, he will join us on July 1st. If he decides to go somewhere else, he is not the right one, and we shouldn't be bothered about him ...
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm
What's Odion Ighalo up to these days?


Still sending shockwaves around the footballing world
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,566
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:14:13 pm

Still sending shockwaves around the footballing world

Did he even score a goal for them? Should have listened to this guy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edmJlMJDp1U
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:55:00 pm
Anyway, if Mbappe is the right one, he will join us on July 1st. If he decides to go somewhere else, he is not the right one, and we shouldn't be bothered about him ...

Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:32:14 pm
Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...

Or we were never particularly serious about signing him anyway and at that level youve pretty much got the choice of clubs we all hate and little else
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:41:18 pm
Or we were never particularly serious about signing him anyway and at that level youve pretty much got the choice of clubs we all hate and little else

And if I remember correctly, Klopp has already come out and said that we can't afford him anyway.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 05:48:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:32:14 pm
Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...

Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 08:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:48:30 pm
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
It'll be boss when they have all those players and we beat them anyway...
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 09:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:48:30 pm
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
They also have Rodrygo
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 09:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:48:30 pm
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?

Vinicius Junior is having a great season playing on the left side of their attack (15 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances), and I have actually never seen him play on the right side of the attack, so I don't have an idea how the Mbappe - Haaland - Vinicius attack would work. Apart from them, the only players under the age of 30 who could be good enough are Casemiro, Courtois, Alaba, Mendy, Asensio, Militao, Valverde, Rodrygo and Camavinga ...
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 10:40:45 pm »
lol so thats 12 players you've named in total...god
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 11:23:12 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:40:45 pm
lol so thats 12 players you've named in total...god

Well, 12 players is far from enough. The likes of Modric, Benzema, Kroos and Nacho are well into their 30's, Marcelo and Isco are out of contract, and Hazard, Carvahal and Vasquez have been on a decline for some time. Signing both Mbappe and Haaland would be typical of Florentino's "Galacticos" policy, but in reality their overall team won't be good enough to compete for the Champions League ...
