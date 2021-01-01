Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?



Vinicius Junior is having a great season playing on the left side of their attack (15 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances), and I have actually never seen him play on the right side of the attack, so I don't have an idea how the Mbappe - Haaland - Vinicius attack would work. Apart from them, the only players under the age of 30 who could be good enough are Casemiro, Courtois, Alaba, Mendy, Asensio, Militao, Valverde, Rodrygo and Camavinga ...