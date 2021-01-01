« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
West Ham seem to suddenly think theyre Man Utd or Chelsea with the level of player theyre targeting. I mean their fans will be excited that theyre showing ambition, but it whiffs of a club actually not knowing theyre quite shit and aiming for something theyre absolutely not going to achieve with reckless spending.

I suppose these big moves will be paid for with Rices sale if it all goes wrong. Which it will, because theyre West Ham and theyre not good.

But if they got them it does elevate them to a new level, fair play if they are serious.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm
bbc shows the state of play for Prem teams leading into tomorrow:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60111057
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm
They are obviously gambling on a top 4 finish. Considering that Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are all being inconsistent, West Ham might actually finish 4th, and that would be a game changer for them. London, 60,000-seater, Champions League ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
Protecting themselves before Villa and Newcastle (if they stay up) start really going for it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
I honestly think they have very little chance of a top 4 finish. They're in a bit of a false position at the moment. Obviously there is no guarantee that these matches will be won, but United, Arsenal and Spurs all have games in hand that would take them comfortably ahead of West Ham, and even Wolves can leapfrog them if they win theirs. All things being equal, they're probably 4-5 points off the pace as things stand, and that's with them over-performing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:17:22 pm
West Ham trying to get Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Do you have any writing on the origin of the specielation?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8846 on: Today at 12:07:07 am
West Ham are going to just play Rice and Soucek until their legs fall off. Seems crazy to be one injury away from having to rely on Mark Noble. Might want to focus there instead of buying more attackers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8847 on: Today at 12:27:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
I honestly think they have very little chance of a top 4 finish. They're in a bit of a false position at the moment. Obviously there is no guarantee that these matches will be won, but United, Arsenal and Spurs all have games in hand that would take them comfortably ahead of West Ham, and even Wolves can leapfrog them if they win theirs. All things being equal, they're probably 4-5 points off the pace as things stand, and that's with them over-performing.

To be honest, I no longer think that West Ham are over-performing. They've been at this level for 18 months. They are not easy to watch, but they are difficult to beat ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8848 on: Today at 01:29:30 am
With Gollum in charge, no chance they get top4
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8849 on: Today at 01:59:45 am
Considering that City and us are out of reach, and Chelsea are hard to catch unless they don't wake up from their slumber, the Hammers have to beat Spurs, Arsenal and United to get 4th place. I mean, there is a theoretical possibility... but it's just that, theoretical.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8850 on: Today at 07:08:36 am

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm
Newcastle shout to announce Guimaraes it seems.

Nice trolling of the Gunners by Bruno.

https://twitter.com/brunoog97/status/1487909247534968840?s=20
