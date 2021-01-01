West Ham seem to suddenly think theyre Man Utd or Chelsea with the level of player theyre targeting. I mean their fans will be excited that theyre showing ambition, but it whiffs of a club actually not knowing theyre quite shit and aiming for something theyre absolutely not going to achieve with reckless spending.
I suppose these big moves will be paid for with Rices sale if it all goes wrong. Which it will, because theyre West Ham and theyre not good.
They are obviously gambling on a top 4 finish. Considering that Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are all being inconsistent, West Ham might actually finish 4th, and that would be a game changer for them. London, 60,000-seater, Champions League ...