« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 632358 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:14:10 am
"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.

To be fair, when people give extreme opinions without context, it makes it look like they haven't seen a player enough/researched enough to come to that conclusion.

I'm not saying I have watched him a lot, but the guy is just 21, has a lot of talent, was successful at Parma, made his big move early (coinciding at the time of Juve's relative decline) and is taking the next step. He may or may not make it big, but he's not a bang average talent.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 07:10:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:54:12 am
Juve supporters have and most seem delighted he's gone.

They will be delighted to see most of their current team gone, to be fair. Probably because of the high standards of players they've been used to in the past, and also because they are currently in the fight for a Top 4 spot, which is below their expectations.

They are delighted to see the back of Bentancur, will be delighted to see the likes of Ramsey, Rabiot, Rugani and Arthur go, maybe even their Goalkeeper and many other players as well. Their fans no longer know who can be good in their team. Even the likes of De Ligt has struggled, Locatelli who was known to be a big talent, hasn't settled that well, and even Dybala is not producing the levels of output he was a few years ago. They are a bit of a mess, and if they have financial restrictions, they may even go the Barcelona way.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm »
what signings have MCity done this window?

maybe I've missed it - or have selective amnesia - , but I can't think of anything of note.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 07:19:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:12:31 pm
what signings have MCity done this window?

maybe I've missed it - or have selective amnesia - , but I can't think of anything of note.

They signed Julian Alvarez, 21 year old promising forward from River Plate.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 07:20:42 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:19:24 pm
They signed Julian Alvarez, 21 year old promising forward from River Plate.
I knew that.

and had completely forgotten about it.  :)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:19:24 pm
They signed Julian Alvarez, 21 year old promising forward from River Plate.

Potentially this kid could be top drawer.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:25:08 pm
Potentially this kid could be top drawer.
at this point his arrival date seems kinda up in the air, and will likely stay where he is till next season, or longer.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Newcastle got a decent price there didnt they?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:50:53 pm
Newcastle got a decent price there didnt they?

The Brazilian lad?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 08:04:06 pm »
Good to see Christian Erkisen getting back to play.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,422
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 08:11:21 pm »
80 m spend for Saudi FC this window so far..........
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 08:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:11:21 pm
80 m spend for Saudi FC this window so far..........

On Woods, Trippier, Brazilian lad and CB from Brighton?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 08:17:22 pm »
West Ham trying to get Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:11:21 pm
80 m spend for Saudi FC this window so far..........

Expected more to be honest,that must be a few hours worth of PIF's income spent for them in the window.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:21:32 pm
Expected more to be honest,that must be a few hours worth of PIF's income spent for them in the window.

30 or so hours to go yet.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 08:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:17:22 pm
West Ham trying to get Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Centre Half him?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 08:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:21:32 pm
Expected more to be honest,that must be a few hours worth of PIF's income spent for them in the window.

Probably sensible really, spend what they will need to stay up in this window, their aim in subsequent windows will presumably be to up the level of transfers they will be making and thus most bought in this window will quickly end up surplus to requirements anyway.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,119
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:27:56 pm
Probably sensible really, spend what they will need to stay up in this window, their aim in subsequent windows will presumably be to up the level of transfers they will be making and thus most bought in this window will quickly end up surplus to requirements anyway.

They need more especially at the back and in CM
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Up
« previous next »
 