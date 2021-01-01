Juve supporters have and most seem delighted he's gone.



They will be delighted to see most of their current team gone, to be fair. Probably because of the high standards of players they've been used to in the past, and also because they are currently in the fight for a Top 4 spot, which is below their expectations.They are delighted to see the back of Bentancur, will be delighted to see the likes of Ramsey, Rabiot, Rugani and Arthur go, maybe even their Goalkeeper and many other players as well. Their fans no longer know who can be good in their team. Even the likes of De Ligt has struggled, Locatelli who was known to be a big talent, hasn't settled that well, and even Dybala is not producing the levels of output he was a few years ago. They are a bit of a mess, and if they have financial restrictions, they may even go the Barcelona way.