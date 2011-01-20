Wouldve taken Insigne here on a 2 year deal if his wages were reasonable, which theyre probably not. People are likening this to when the Atomic Ant, Giovinco went to Toronto, but I think this may be a first for MLS - getting a genuine Superstar from Europe who is still posting elite numbers, rather than way Pat their prime. Giovinco was fun to watch but never actually that good in Serie A - Insigne has 5 goals and 5 assists in 18 games this season and was on course for double digits in both columns. Last season he got 19 goals and 7 assists in the league and score twice and was a big influence as Italy won the Euros.



Its pretty bizarre on the face of it. I suppose hes 30 and getting injured more and more often but its just such a strange place for him to move. I suppose money talks - reports have him as being on the highest MLS contract of all time and considerably more than Ibra earnt there.



MLS has made some strides in recent years, its probably somewhere between League One and Championship standard, may be more like Championship now, with the odd smattering of high quality attacking players who elevate the games occasionally. The best players still leave for Europe early, but rather than chase ages superstars, theres more of an emphasis now on bringing in solid journeymen from Europe and exciting attackers from South America - I was surprised recently to see Thiago Almada is joining Atlanta Utd in the summer. Hes the type of electric young forward who in the past mightve been picked up by a Juventus and loaned out, or a mid table Spanish/Italian club before getting a mega move. Benfica and Porto have long benefited from blanketing South America, it will be interesting if their ability to sell well to Europes elite is impacted by the MLS making moves on the best young talent.