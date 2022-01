Thought they were skint?



They're losing a lot of money but Serie A don't have strong FFP rules like the PL and La Liga and UEFA FFP for CL/EL is in a moratorium due to Covid. More a question of what the Agnelli family are willing to fund and what FIAT shareholders are willing to put up with plus what the payment structure is for Fiorentina.What seems clear though is Juve were actually willing to meet Vlahovic's agents demands which seemed the biggest issue all along. Kind of funny in that it sounds like now that the person that owns the agency is the son of the current Serbian president? Thought it was just some tireless Serb finally hitting the big time, not sure if this is funnier or not.Biggest surprise for me is if Aston Villa can get Betancur for £16m or so that there aren't more suitors, but again everybody seems skint but PL teams.